Update Mistrial declared in ongoing murder trial of Michael Pennington

Mar. 22—TAZEWELL, Va. — A mistrial has been declared in the trial of a man charged with first-degree murder and other offenses relating to the April 2017 death of a Bluefield, Va. woman.

The trial of Michael Wayne Pennington Jr. started Monday before Circuit Court Judge Richard Patterson. Pennington has been charged with first-degree murder of death of Kaitlyn "Katiee " Toler.

Toler's body was discovered on April 6, 2017 along Mountain Lane in Bluefield, Va. Pennington has been indicted on charges including first-degree murder, concealing a dead body, three counts of grand larceny, three counts of grand larceny with intent to sell or distribute, credit card theft, credit card fraud and receiving stolen goods from credit card fraud. Pennington had been living with Toler and Toler's mother.

An assistant medical examiner testified Tuesday that Toler had been died as the result of ligature strangulation, meaning a rope or some other object had been placed around her neck and used to cut off oxygen to her brain.

The Tazewell County Circuit Clerk's Office confirmed Wednesday that a mistrial was declared Tuesday. A new trial has been scheduled for April 24.

Pennington remains jailed at an Abingdon, Va. correctional facility, according to court records.

Commonwealth's Attorney J. Chris Plaster was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.

