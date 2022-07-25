Mistrial declared in sexual assault of a child case

Jul. 25—A mistrial was declared last week for a Quinlan man, charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Opening arguments and the start of testimony began Tuesday in the 196th District Court for Shayne Mikol Martin on an indictment of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He had pleaded not guilty.

The indictment alleged Martin, 31, committed the assault on a female child of less than 14 years of age on or about December 24, 2016.

But 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench said he was forced to declare a mistrial in the case after the jury could not reach a verdict.

"They began the deliberations Wednesday afternoon and I let them go home that night and they came back to resume Thursday," Bench said. "They could not make a decision. They deliberated for maybe nine hours."

Bench said the status of the case and whether the prosecution will proceed was unknown as of Friday afternoon.

"That is a DA question," Bench said.

Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. was not immediately available as of Friday, as he was involved with the grand jury meeting for the 354th District Court.

Martin was taken into custody by deputies with the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on March 5, 2019 and was later released on $75,000 bond.

The aggravated sexual assault of a child charge is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.