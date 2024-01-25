Mistrial declared in SLO fentanyl murder case after jury deadlocks on verdict

The murder case against a San Luis Obispo woman accused of selling fentanyl to a man who then died of an overdose ended in a mistrial Wednesday when the jury was unable reach a unanimous verdict.

The jury split 7-5 in favor guilt against Brandi Turner, 50, who admitted in court testimony that she sold the drug to 31-year-old Quinn Hall on Oct. 26, 2022. He was later found dead behind the Animal Services building off Highway 1.

The deadlock came after a two-week trial, in which Turner was found guilty of three other charges: possession of fentanyl for sale, selling fentanyl and possession of meth.

Turner’s attorney argued she was not at fault because Hall was a regular fentanyl user who was aware of the danger, while prosecutors said Turner knew the risks of fentanyl before selling it and should be held responsible.

Jurors were asked to decide whether that sale caused Hall’s death and what Turner’s mindset was going into it. Ultimately, they were unable to agree one way or the other.

San Luis Obispo Superior Court Judge Barry LaBarbera told jurors if they could also consider whether Turner is guilty of involuntary manslaughter only if they found her not guilty of murder.

The jury came to its verdict after three days of deliberations, which began Friday afternoon.

Woman did not think of herself as a drug dealer, she testified

Turner testified that she had been addicted to meth for a year and half before she was arrested for Hall’s murder.

She had accidentally taken fentanyl three times, she testified, with the third one landing her in the hospital and killing her husband.

Turner said she never thought of herself as a drug dealer at the time, but looking back, she understands that was what she was doing.

Texts and messages between Hall and Turner showed the two had met up for drug sales of fentanyl and meth before. Turner had also told Hall to stay away from fentanyl citing her husband’s death in an Oct. 4, 2022, exchange.

Security footage from Oct. 26, 2022, showed Turner and Hall meeting up behind the old Animal Services building for less than 10 minutes, before Turner returned to the Safe Parking Site and Hall disappeared behind the building.

Quinn Hall’s driver’s license was found in his backpack near his dead body on Oct. 27, 2022. It was shown in San Luis Obispo Superior Court during the murder trial against Brandi Turner, who is accused of selling Hall the fentanyl that caused his fatal overdose, on Jan. 8, 2024. The Tribune redacted Hall’s address and driver’s license number from this photo. Chloe Jones/cjones@thetribunenews.com

His body was discovered by the next morning by an Animal Services employee.

A forensic pathologist for the San Luis Obispo County Coroner’s Office later testified that fentanyl was the sole drug responsible for Hall’s death.

San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney Greg Devitt argued that Turner knew the dangers of fentanyl after her husband’s death and after she had received training on the drug at her state prison job. He also said texts prove she knew she was a drug dealer and believed Turner was profiting off Hall’s addiction.

“The defendant was playing with a loaded gun every time she sold,” Devitt said in his rebuttal arguments.

Turner’s attorney, Jeffry Radding, said there was no evidence that Turner made money on the sales and she herself said she did not make any money from drug deals. He said Turner had only heard of fentanyl overdoses happening to people who thought they were taking another drug. In this case, Radding said, Hall knew he was taking fentanyl and had bought it from multiple dealers prior to his final purchase from Turner.