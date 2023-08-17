Mistrial declared for two white men accused of shooting at Black FedEx driver in Mississippi

The trial of two white men accused of opening fire on a Black FedEx driver in Mississippi ended Thursday in a mistrial.

Brandon Case and his father, Gregory Case, had been charged with attempted first-degree murder for shooting at D’Monterrio Gibson on Jan. 24, 2022 in Brookhaven.

The case ended in a mistrial because of sloppy testimony and procedural work from Brookhaven police detective Vincent Fernando.

On Wednesday, Fernando admitted he had failed to share a videotaped statement from Gibson with prosecuting and defense attorneys. He also improperly testified about weapons and bullet casings that had been found in and around a home.

“In 17 years, I don’t think I’ve seen it,” Judge David Strong said, concluding he had no choice but to declare a mistrial.

Gibson, then 24, was delivering a package on a dead-end street in Brookhaven, a city of 11,000 people about 50 miles south of Jackson. He was driving a rented van with Hertz logos on three sides.

As Gibson was leaving the street, Gregory Case attempted to block the road with his pickup truck, while his son Brandon walked outside with a shotgun, according to prosecutors.

Brandon Case fired and struck the delivery truck at least three times, investigators said. The Cases then got in the pickup truck and followed Gibson’s delivery vehicle, but no more shots were fired, according to police. Gibson was not struck or physically wounded in the incident.

“He was simply Black while working,” Gibson’s civil attorney, Carlos Moore, said after the shooting.

Defense attorney Terrell Stubbs said his clients only wanted to talk with Gibson about why he was on the street. Gregory Case said in a 911 call that he believed the delivery driver was doing “something that wasn’t good.”

The Cases did not visibly react when Judge Strong declared the mistrial. Gibson’s mother was vocally upset and left the courtroom. District Attorney Dee Bates said afterward that a new trial would be scheduled.

“If this does not end up with convictions of both Cases, I do think it’s going to be because of the shoddy work of the Brookhaven Police Department,” Moore said.

With News Wire Services