Mistrial issued in Bedford rape case following inadequacy of defense, judge rules

BEDFORD — A mistrial was issued by Lawrence County Superior Court I Judge John Plummer III Thursday morning on day three of the trial of Tracy Gist, 35 of Bedford, who is facing one Level 3 felony count of rape.

In his order, Plummer wrote that Lawrence County Chief Public Defender Bruce Andis testified under oath, that he "violated the Rules of Professional Responsibility for failing to provide effective representation to the defendant."

According to Plummer's order, Andis provided the following reasons for his decision.

He failed to take any depositions in this case

He was provided information months ago that there are individuals who were witnesses to the events on the night in question, yet defense

counsel failed to investigate or attempt to interview those witnesses

He failed to make himself available to speak to the defendant in the days and weeks leading up to the trial to address the defendant's concerns about witnesses and other matters that may have been relevant to the defense

He failed to file a witness and exhibit list, which, along with his sworn testimony, indicated that the defense counsel failed to recognize that there were witnesses that may have been favorable to the defense that were not going to be called to the stand at trial

He testified that he has failed to zealously represent the defendant

as required under the Rules of Professional Responsibility.

Plummer would go on to add that Andis' "deficient performance" violated the Sixth Amendment of the United States Constitution, as well as provisions of the Indiana State Constitution which guarantee an individual effective representation at all stages of a trial.

The trial will be postponed until a later date, Plummer told the Times-Mail.

Andis did not respond to Times-Mail's request for comment.

The Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office declined to comment on the decision, citing rule 3.6. which limits trial publicity.

Opening statements from prosecution, defense

Lawrence County Deputy Prosecutor Lisa Kempf gave the opening statement for the state, explaining what the prosecution believes happened that night.

At around 10 p.m. Dec. 6, 2019, the victim met up with a group of friends at Shorty’s Bar and Grill in Bedford, where the victim would eventually consume enough alcohol to become intoxicated. Kempf then said the victim eventually vomited all over herself, prompting her group of friends to call it a night and decide to head home.

Afterwards, the victim was helped to the vehicle by the group she had been inside with, before they eventually placed her in a vehicle and chatted near a different car in the parking lot briefly, Kempf explained.

Around 15 minutes later, Kempf said that some of the victim’s friends noticed Gist with his pants down, thrusting into the vehicle where the victim was resting.

After confronting Gist, which led to him leaving the scene, the victim’s friends found her in the backseat of the vehicle unconscious with her pants down, Kempf told the court Wednesday.

For the defense, Andis told the jury that this case would be simple and difficult. Difficult in the sense that they would be presented with a lot of evidence, but simple in that it would come down to one point, which is whether the victim was aware of what was going on and, should she have been unaware, Gist knew that to be the case.

Testimony

Many of the witnesses that testified were friends of the victim’s who had been at Shorty’s that night with her. Anna Livingston, Joshua Crouch and Matthew Cupp had all been in the victim’s group of friends that night and recalled events similarly to Kempf’s earlier retelling.

Cupp, who said he was friends with both the victim and Gist, testified he had to help the victim to the car after she vomited, as he believed she was too intoxicated to walk on her own without falling.

Additionally, Crouch, who said Gist was a friend of his family, said he did not believe the victim was capable of willingly having sex with anyone that night because of how intoxicated she was.

While others had been drinking, Crouch and Cupp both stated they were sober that night.

The victim was placed in the backseat of Livingston’s vehicle before the group stepped away to another vehicle to talk.

Crouch and Cupp told the court that they noticed Gist thrusting into the vehicle at the same time, but before they could alert the others, Livingston was already on her way to confront the defendant.

The victim also testified, stating she did not know Gist and had never met him. She told the court that she was unable to recall parts of that night, including being helped to the car prior to the alleged assault. The victim was informed by Livingston of what had happened that night, however she said she did not remember exactly when she was told.

Gist's accuser said she did not initially believe Livingston’s recollection of events, because she had no memory of them. She also did not have any markings or bruises, but eventually decided to take her story to the Bedford Police Department.

Others that testified included Sun Davis, owner of Shorty's Bar and Grill; Bedford officer Max Uebelhoer, who heard the victim and Livingston's initial statements to police about the night and helped work the case and Bedford officer Drew Lemke, who was the evidence technician for the department that oversaw key items brought in, including the clothes the victim was wearing the night of the incident.

