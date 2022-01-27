Mistrial ordered in trial of man accused in 2017 Johnstown killing; new trial expected

Jan. 27—EBENSBURG, Pa. — A mistrial was declared on Thursday in the trial of a man accused of committing a 2017 killing in Johnstown's West End when he was 16.

Mizzon Unique Grandinetti, now 21, was standing trial in Cambria County court on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Barron Grumbling, 21.

Thursday's proceedings included testimony from a woman who said that she had once dated Grandinetti and had asked him to tell her everything he had done.

"He admitted he killed 'BG,' " she said.

The woman said she did not know who "BG" was at the time, but later learned that that was the nickname that Grumbling went by.

The woman also said from the witness stand that Grandinetti had once held her hostage — testimony that prompted Judge Patrick T. Kiniry to pause the proceedings and meet with attorneys in his private chambers.

Several minutes later, the judge ordered a mistrial in the case because the woman's testimony violated Kiniry's Jan. 20 pretrial order that barred the admission of testimony about previous crimes or acts committed by Grandinetti.

The case will be tried again before another jury, but no date for that retrial has been set.

Grandinetti's defense attorney, Randall McKinney, said that he was "incredibly disappointed" with Thursday's outcome. He thought that the defense was "in a really good position" after his cross-examination of an alleged eyewitness to the murder.

"I felt that we were on the verge of an acquittal," he said, "and to have the case ended in this fashion, I'm really disappointed."

McKinney said he will get ready to retry the case.

"At this point, we're going to apparently retry the case somewhere down the road," he said. "There hasn't been any discussions about dates. I would imagine summertime, but that's just my expectation — and I feel as though the defense will be in an even better position moving forward because we have additional testimony from (the alleged eyewitness) that we obtained in this trial, so we will be ordering the transcripts.

"From my perspective, he told a fourth and fifth version of the story in this trial, so I think that will be fodder for cross-examination when we try the case again."

The man who told police he had witnessed Grumbling's murder testified on Thursday, before the mistrial order, that he reached out to authorities after the 2018 murder of his friend, A'von Perry, to talk about several homicides that had occurred in Johnstown because he said he was tired of his friends being killed.

He said that he, Grumbling and Grandinetti had all belonged to different social groups that sometimes did not get along.

According to the alleged eyewitness, he was to receive heroin from Grumbling on May 1, 2017, the day of the murder. He testified that he, Grandinetti and Grumbling were walking to get cigars from a local gas station to make blunts of marijuana before they obtained the drugs, when Grandinetti bent down as if he was tying his shoe, then shot Grumbling.

He said that Grandinetti later told him that the murder was retaliation for a burglary that Grumbling's group had committed at Grandinetti's cousin's home.

McKinney questioned the eyewitness' statements to police, since he had initially told investigators that he was not present for the murder and that two different individuals committed the crime — including Ethan Williams, an person he called a friend. The witness testified that he was planning to head to Williams' home to hide on the night of the murder.

The witness said he told the investigators during the second portion of the interview that he lied because he did not want to have to look over his shoulder.

Detective Mark Britton, of the Johnstown Police Department, testified on Wednesday that once the witness was confronted with not being truthful, he provided information that only an individual who was present during the shooting of Grumbling would know.

The jury also heard from Sgt. Gesuele Burello, a ballistics specialist with the Pennsylvania State Police who was a firearm and tool mark examiner at the time of Grumbling's murder.

He had tested the gun of the alleged eyewitness and examined undischarged cartridges from the firearm, as well as mutilated discharged fragments of cartridges that had been fired, struck something and were found at the scene of the crime, at the corner of Corinne Avenue and Merle Place.

Burello told the jury that forensic testing showed that a gun recovered from the alleged eyewitness did not match the cartridges that had been found at the scene and could not have been the weapon used to kill Grumbling.

No other weapon was recovered in the crime, and the alleged eyewitness testified that Grandinetti had told him that the gun used in the crime had been taken apart and scattered.

The prosecution had been slated to rest Thursday, with the trial slated to end Friday before the mistrial was declared.