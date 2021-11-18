After mistrial, prosecutor's office yet to decide if it will retry Anderson murder case

Nov. 18—ANDERSON — The Madison County Prosecutor's Office has not determined if it will seek another trial for Tywaine Perry.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 6 jury Wednesday deadlocked in Perry's trial on charges of murder and attempted murder for the Dec. 8, 2016 death of Carlson Conn.

Judge Mark Dudley declared a mistrial after jurors deliberated for approximately five hours and set Dec. 3 to reschedule the trial.

Perry, 22, is charged in the Dec. 8, 2016 shooting death of Carlson Conn and wounding Marcus Prickett in the arm in the house the two men shared in the 24 block of Lincoln Street.

The key testimony during the trial was that of Prickett, the only eyewitness to the shooting.

Defense attorney Spenser Benge in his closing statement to the jurors said the state wanted them to speculate what happened.

"The state wants you to connect dots that don't really connect," he said.

Benge said Prickett made numerous inconsistent statements and that his testimony was not believable.

"Its story makes no sense," he said. "He lied and flip-flopped in is statements."

Prickett testified that Perry opened the door to the house he shared with Conn, asked where Conn was and displayed a gun. Prickett said he left the living room and went to a bedroom.

"Why would the shooter let Prickett leave the living room," Benge said. "There is more to the story then Prickett told. We may never know."

A disputed point during the trial was a letter Prickett sent to the court in 2019 in which he stated he lied and could not identify the shooter.

Prickett testified that Perry wrote the letter and he copied it. A state's witness testified that she placed money in Prickett's jail commissary account at the direction of Perry.

"This was a 17-year-old black kid, selling crack (cocaine) and runs from the police," Benge said. "That makes him guilty. He did what a scared kid would do."

Story continues

Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Kopp in his closing remarks said Prickett made inconsistent statements and wrote the letter because he was intimidated and scared after being threatened while in jail on an armed robbery charge.

"You will convict the defendant on the evidence that Marcus Prickett told the truth," he said of the testimony during the trial. "The evidence collaborates what Marcus said."

Kopp said there were no inconsistencies in Prickett's statements and during the court when telling the truth and the inconsistencies were in the statements where he lied.

"The defendant caused the lies and inconsistencies in Prickett's story," he said. "He (Prickett) testified he was 100% sure the defendant was the person who shot his father figure."

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.