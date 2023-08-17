Mistrial in Young Park killing raises questions about police, prosecutor conduct. Here's what we know

A judge declared a mistrial and dismissed a homicide charge this week after questions were raised about evidence that was not provided to the defense until after the trial started and about the forthrightness of a Las Cruces detective.

David Chavez, 20, was charged with voluntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence after police accused him of killing Mitchell Russell, 30, during an altercation near Young Park on Jan. 6.

The judge also ordered that Chavez be released in this case since he dismissed the charges with prejudice, meaning the charges could not be refiled. However, jail records show that Chavez remains in jail because he's being held on other charges in unrelated cases.

Police believe that Russell pursued Chavez from Walmart on Walnut Street to Young Park after being told that Chavez had burglarized vehicles in the parking lot. According to an affidavit, the struggle was seen by multiple witnesses and ended with Chavez shooting Russell before running away from the area. Later, Chavez admitted to shooting Russell in the affidavit and said he had no idea who Russell was.

A trial began on Aug. 14 and was set to last three days. Instead, a judge declared a mistrial the morning the trial started. According to an order declaring the mistrial, 3rd Judicial District Judge Douglas Driggers found prosecutors and police violated rules around evidence disclosure the day the trial began.

"It was reasoned that (prosecutor's) actions, on the morning of trial, could only serve to provoke a mistrial," Driggers wrote in the order. "The conduct was improper and prejudicial, and that nothing short of a mistrial could cure the prejudice suffered by the defendant. The court determined that the (prosecutors) did not act in bad faith."

In the order, Driggers said the court established Las Cruces Police Detective Peirce Wilber acknowledged that two folding knives were potential evidence during a pre-trial interview with Chavez's attorney, Frank DePalma. It's unclear from the information in Driggers' order to who the knives belonged to, their role in the incident, or when LCPD investigators learned more about them. However, the blades were not mentioned in the affidavit Wilber wrote.

Driggers' order states that LCPD did, in fact, learn more info about the ownership of the knives at some point after Wilber gave a pre-trial interview with DePalma well before the trial in August.

"It was established that Detective Pierce Wilber may not have been forthright during the course of the pre-trial interview with defense counsel," Driggers said in the order but did not clarify what information Wilber may not have been forthright about.

On the morning the trial started, Wilber renewed his investigation into the ownership of one of the knives, Driggers said, adding that Wilber did this at the behest of prosecutors.

"This newly alleged evidence, and statements derived from such evidence, was not timely disclosed to the defendant," Driggers said. "This newly alleged evidence greatly prejudiced the defendant, as it had a direct bearing on the issue of self-defense, and the issue of defendant's credibility."

