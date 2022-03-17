Misty Barrientos sentenced for role in drug ring

A Zanesville woman was sentenced six years in prison Monday for her involvement in a drug trafficking ring.

Misty Barrientos, 46, previously pleaded guilty to one fifth-degree felony count of permitting drug abuse with a forfeiture specification, two first-degree misdemeanor counts of endangering children, two third-degree felony counts of trafficking drugs with juvenile and forfeiture specifications, one third-degree felony counts of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity with a forfeiture specification and one third-degree felony count of intimidation.

The crimes involve drug deals made in the presence of minor children.

Misty Barrientos’ daughter, Victoria Barrientos, is already serving an 18-month sentence for hiding assets and managing money for her boyfriend and co-defendant, Deangelo Tellis.

Victoria Barrientos previously pleaded guilty to three fourth-degree felony counts of money laundering and agreed to forfeit her home on Corwin Avenue.

Tellis is under indictment for numerous charges related to drug trafficking within our community, much of southeastern Ohio and parts of West Virginia.

The investigation into their trafficking ring resulted in eight felony indictments and yielded 30 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of fentanyl with a combined estimated street value of $620,750. Additionally, 13 firearms and $9,000 were also seized in Muskingum County.

“The fentanyl seized is enough to kill approximately half-a-million people based on a two milligram dose, which would be a lethal amount for most people,” Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch said.

Even while the couple was incarcerated, drug activity in the Tellis-Barrientos operation continued, which resulted in some of the charges for Misty Barrientos.

The hard work of our local law enforcement, the Zanesville-Muskingum County Joint Drug Unit and the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force can be credited for continuing to pursue the Tellis-Barrientos ring, even after so many others were charged.

“Getting drug traffickers off the streets and keeping poison away from our citizens is an ongoing fight but one we will never give up on,” Welch said.

