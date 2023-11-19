MiSustainable Holland: Check out green ways to give this holiday season

HOLLAND — The first snowfall has melted. The Halloween candy has been eaten. Thanksgiving plans are being stressed over. Now it’s time to start thinking about everyone’s favorite season: gift-giving season!

Being sustainable isn’t usually the first thought that comes to mind when gift giving, especially because it’s not always easy to do. Extra emissions are created from last-minute gift deliveries, and excess waste is produced from wrapping paper, bows and ribbons being incorrectly disposed of.

Still, there are ways to offset that additional waste while bringing holiday cheer. Here are a few ideas:

Sometimes, quick-shipping last-minute gifts is unavoidable, but try to shop locally first. Holland has several boutiques and thrift stores that will supply you with unique gifts for everyone in the family. Buying something second-hand keeps it out of the landfill longer, and someone new gets to enjoy it.

Buying products made from recycled or recyclable materials or repurposing items from thrift stores are great ways to practice sustainable gift giving.

Gift cards are also great for last-minute gifts, especially e-gift cards. Physical gift cards are hard to recycle because they're typically made from PVC, but e-gift cards work just as well.

Gifting experiences is a fun way to be sustainable around the holidays. Consider giving tickets to museums, concerts or sporting events, or paying for a monthly subscription or a class for the giftee's favorite hobby. If they like to be outdoors, seasonal ski passes or national or state park passes are always a hit.

When it comes to wrapping a gift, regular wrapping paper is festive and fun, but it’s rarely disposed of properly. Almost all wrapping paper can't be recycled. Unless it specifies that it's 100 percent paper, throw it in the trash. The same goes for ribbons and bows; they aren't recyclable and need to be thrown away if you’re not going to reuse them.

Reusing or properly disposing of decorations like bows or wrapping paper can make a significant impact on sustainability.

Think about alternatives to non-recyclable wrapping paper. Gift bags are a widely-known alternative. They’re easier to use than trying to wrap an oddly shaped gift, can be reused for several years, and tissue paper is 100 percent recyclable.

Though using bags doesn’t create the most cohesive holiday look, there’s luckily another alternative right under the kitchen sink: paper grocery bags. There are quick tutorials that show how to turn paper bags into wrapping paper. Letting kids decorate the bags is a fun activity for them and becomes more personal for the receiver.

Brown craft paper offers the same aesthetic and can be recycled after use.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited digital access to your local news coverage

There are several alternatives to wrapping paper, but before going out and buying a more earth-friendly option, use up any you already have. That's the easiest and most effective way to be sustainable.

— Isabel Stein is sustainability coordinator for the city of Holland.

About This Series:MiSustainable Holland is a collection of community voices sharing updates about local sustainability initiatives.This Week’s Sustainability Framework Theme: Community Knowledge: The collective knowledge and energy of the community is an incredible resource that must be channeled to where it's needed.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: MiSustainable Holland: Check out green ways to give this holiday season