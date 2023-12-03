MiSustainable Holland: Holland BPW offers five holiday energy saving tips

HOLLAND — Are you looking to trim down your holiday bills without sacrificing the festive spirit? We’ve got you covered with five budget-friendly tips that not only reduce your holiday utility bills, but can be applied throughout the entire year.

Let’s dive into these cost-saving strategies that will keep your home shining bright without burning a hole in your pocket.

Upgrading your current holiday string lights to LED options improves your efficiency, saves you money, and is safer than incandescent string lights.

Tip 1: Illuminate Wisely

Did you know lighting makes up around 7% of your utility bill? Swap out those traditional incandescent holiday lights for energy-efficient LEDs. Don’t wait until the lights burn out; make the switch now to start saving energy and money. If you still have incandescent or CFL bulbs, act fast! Until Dec. 31, you can snag up to 36 free LED light bulbs from Holland BPW sent to your home by going to GreenProjectsGroupLLC.com and filling out a short form.

Tip 2: Time Your Twinkles

Put your holiday lights on a timer or connect them to a power strip for easy on-off control. This simple adjustment reduces the time your lights are on, curbing unnecessary energy consumption.

Using LED lights will cut energy use while still providing plenty of holiday cheer.

Tip 3: Dial Down the Thermostat

Heating and cooling contribute to about 50% of your utility bills. Save on costs by lowering your thermostat seven to 10 degrees while you sleep and are away from home. This tweak can result in an estimated 10% reduction on your utility bill. Holland BPW sweetens the deal with a $50 rebate on programmable or Wi-Fi-enabled thermostats. Check out hollandbpw.com and click on “Rebates” for more information.

Tip 4: Dishwashing Do and Don'ts

Say goodbye to handwashing dishes. Instead, use your dishwasher to conserve water, saving energy and money. Switch off the heated drying cycle and select air drying to save even more. As a bonus, Holland BPW has a $10 rebate on ENERGY STAR dishwashers.

Tip 5: Seal the Leaks

Even with new windows, air leaks may persist around the frame. Feel along the bottom for gaps and seal up those drafts to keep the cold air out and warm air in.

Do you want more home energy efficiency tips? Holland BPW residential electric customers can get a free home energy assessment called Home Energy 101. Sign up at hollandenergyfund.com. The session includes up to $300 in materials to seal those drafts and save energy throughout the year.

Implementing these tips not only trims down your holiday bills but sets you on the path to a more energy-efficient and cost-effective home.

— Jennifer Soukhome is the community energy services specialist at Holland Board of Public Works.

About this seriesThe MiSustainable Holland column is a collection of community voices sharing updates about local sustainability initiatives.This Week’s Sustainability Framework Theme: Community Knowledge: The collective knowledge and energy of the community is an incredible resource that must be channeled to where it is needed.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: MiSustainable Holland: Holland BPW offers holiday energy saving tips