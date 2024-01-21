MiSustainable Holland: Stay warm with these eco-friendly tips

HOLLAND — With less sunlight and freezing temperatures, West Michigan winters can become very chilly and expensive, with increased energy needs for many households.

Here are some eco-friendly ways to reduce your energy bill and keep your house warm in the winter months:

Turning your thermostat down by 10 or even 15 degrees while asleep or away can save up to 10% on your heating bills.

Lower your thermostat

When you shift your thermostat settings for each season, your house will better be able to conserve energy. During the winter months, a range of 67 to 70 degrees is recommended when you're active. Turning your thermostat down by 10 or even 15 degrees while you’re asleep or away can save up to 10% on your heating bills.

Adjust your fans

Setting your ceiling fans in a clockwise rotation instead of counterclockwise will help redistribute heat around your living space. Warm air rises and tends to be stuck near the ceiling. The clockwise rotation on a low-speed setting will circulate the warm air evenly around the perimeter of the room, rather than blow directly down on you.

Turn on a humidifier

Indoor air can be very dry and uncomfortable in the winter. Turning on a humidifier in your home will help to moisten the air, make it feel warmer, and allow for better heat conservation. Plants are also great humidifiers; they naturally release moisture into the air.

Plants can be great humidifiers; they naturally release moisture into the air.

Reuse oven heat

If you're cooking or baking, take advantage of the heat after you're done using the oven. Once you turn the oven off, leave the door open to help warm up the kitchen with the residual heat. Never do this with the oven on.

Hang heavy curtains

Hanging heavier curtains in the winter months can add another layer of protection against the cold air, and help to keep you warmer at night.

Close inside doors

Keeping your doors closed can help retain heat in common spaces. Closing the doors to your bedrooms and bathrooms can help concentrate heat in the more central places like the kitchen and living rooms, which are used more.

Rearrange your furniture

Rearranging furniture with the changing seasons can provide comfort while using heat more efficiently. Pull furniture away from the chilly walls and windows, making sure nothing is blocking the radiators or heating vents. Bookshelves, rugs, and carpet will help reduce heat loss, especially near exterior walls.

— Maya Klanderman is the sustainability specialist at ODC Network.

About This Series:MiSustainable Holland is a collection of community voices sharing updates about local sustainability initiatives.This Week’s Sustainability Framework Theme: Smart Energy: We need to use both conservation and efficiency measures to manage our resources to provide access to reliable and cost-effective energy.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: MiSustainable Holland: Stay warm with these eco-friendly tips