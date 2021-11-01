MIT Collaborates With Biogen on Three-Year, $7 Million Initiative to Address Climate, Health, and Equity

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Biogen

Photo of Professor Noelle Eckley Selin is courtesy of Biogen.

Biogen’s support is part of biotechnology company’s

MIT and Biogen today announced that they will collaborate with the goal to accelerate the science and action on climate change to improve human health. This collaboration is supported by a three-year, $7 million commitment from the company and the Biogen Foundation. The Kendall Square-headquartered biotechnology company discovers and develops therapies for people living with serious neurological diseases.

“We have long believed it is imperative for Biogen to make the fight against climate change central to our long-term corporate responsibility commitments. Through this collaboration with MIT, we aim to identify and share innovative climate solutions that will deliver co-benefits for both health and equity,” said Michel Vounatsos, CEO of Biogen. “We are also proud to support the MIT Museum, which promises to make world-class science and education accessible to all, and honor Biogen cofounder Phillip A. Sharp with a dedication inside the museum that recognizes his contributions to its development.”

Biogen and the Biogen Foundation are supporting research and programs across a range of areas at MIT.

Advancing climate, health, and equity

The first such effort involves new work within the MIT Joint Program on the Science and Policy of Global Change to establish a state-of-the-art integrated model of climate and health aimed at identifying targets that deliver climate and health co-benefits.

“Evidence suggests that not all climate-related actions deliver equal health benefits, yet policy makers, planners, and stakeholders traditionally lack the tools to consider how decisions in one arena impact the other,” said C. Adam Schlosser, deputy director of the Joint Program. “Biogen’s collaboration with the MIT Joint Program—and its support of a new distinguished Biogen Fellow who will develop the new climate/health model—will accelerate our efforts to provide decision makers with these tools.”

Story continues

Biogen is also supporting the MIT Technology and Policy Program’s Research to Policy Engagement Initiative to infuse human health as a key new consideration in decision making on the best pathways forward to address the global climate crisis, and bridge the knowledge-to-action gap by connecting policy makers, researchers, and diverse stakeholders. As part of this work, Biogen is underwriting a distinguished Biogen Fellow to advance new research on climate, health, and equity.

“Our work with Biogen has allowed us to make progress on key questions that matter to human health and well-being under climate change,” said Noelle Eckley Selin, who directs the MIT Technology and Policy Program and is a professor in the MIT Institute for Data, Systems, and Society and the Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences. “Further, their support of the Research to Policy Engagement Initiative helps all of our research become more effective in making change.”

In addition, Biogen has joined 13 other companies in the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium (MCSC), which is supporting faculty and student research and developing impact pathways that present a range of actionable steps that companies can take—within and across industries—to advance progress toward climate targets.

“Biogen joining the MIT Climate and Sustainability Consortium represents our commitment to working with member companies across a diverse range of industries, an approach that aims to drive changes swift and broad enough to match the scale of the climate challenge,” said Jeremy Gregory SM ’00, PhD ’04, executive director of the MCSC. “We are excited to welcome a member from the biotechnology space and look forward to harnessing Biogen’s perspectives as we continue to collaborate and work together with the MIT community in exciting and meaningful ways.”

Making world-class science and education available to MIT Museum visitors

Support from Biogen will honor Nobel laureate, MIT Institute Professor, and Biogen cofounder Phillip A. Sharp with a named space inside the new Kendall Square location of the MIT Museum, set to open in the spring of 2022. Biogen also is supporting one of the museum’s opening exhibitions, Essential MIT, with a section focused on solving real-world problems such as climate change. It is also providing programmatic support for the museum’s Life Sciences Maker Engagement Program.

“Phil has provided fantastic support to the MIT Museum for more than a decade as an advisory board member and now as board chair, and he has been deeply involved in plans for the new museum at Kendall Square,” said John Durant, the Mark R. Epstein (Class of 1963) Director of the museum. “Seeing his name on the wall will be a constant reminder of his key role in this development as well as a mark of our gratitude.”

Inspiring and empowering the next generation of scientists

Biogen funding is also being directed to engage the next generation of scientists through support for the Biogen-MIT Biotech in Action: Virtual Lab, a program designed to foster a love of science among diverse and underserved student populations.

Biogen’s support is part of its Healthy Climate, Healthy Lives initiative, a $250 million, 20-year commitment to eliminate fossil fuels across its operations and collaborate with renowned institutions to advance the science of climate and health and support underserved communities. Additional support is provided by the Biogen Foundation to further its longstanding focus on providing students with equitable access to outstanding science education.

Photo of Professor Noelle Eckley Selin is courtesy of Biogen.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Biogen on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/mit-collaborates-with-biogen-on-three-year-7-million-initiative-to-address-climate-health-and-equity-691640436