MIT grad, suspected of killing Yale student, arrested in Alabama

David K. Li and Wilson Wong and Alec Hernandez
·1 min read

U.S. marshals in Alabama on Friday captured an MIT graduate accused of gunning down a Yale University graduate student earlier this yearin Connecticut, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said its Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, assisted by marshals from the Middle District of Alabama and police in Montgomery, arrested Qinxuan Pan on Friday morning.

Image: Qinxuan Pan (New Haven Police Dept.)
The 29-year-old resident of Malden, Massachusetts, had been on the lam since the Feb. 6 slaying of Kevin Jiang, a second-year grad student at the Yale School of the Environment.

Jiang was shot and killed outside his car in New Haven.

Pan was called a "person of interest" in Jiang's slaying before New Haven police announced on Feb. 27 that they'd secured an arrest warrant to charge him with murder.

Authorities previously obtained two arrest warrants for Pan, one for possession of a stolen vehicle in New Haven and another for stealing a vehicle out of Massachusetts.

He had last been seen on Feb. 11 driving with family members in the Atlanta suburb of Brookhaven, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. Officials with the agency said they believe he could have been staying with family or friends in metro Atlanta.

Pan received undergraduate degrees from the MIT in computer science and mathematics in June 2014 and has been enrolled as a graduate student in the electrical engineering and computer science department since September 2014, school officials said.

Image: Kevin Jiang (via Yale)
Jiang was engaged to a woman who graduated from MIT in 2020 with a degree in biological engineering.

Details about Jiang's and Pan's relationship have not been released, and it is unclear if the victim's fiancee knew Pan.

It wasn't immediately known Friday if Pan had retained an attorney.

This is a developing story, please refresh here for updates.

  • U.S. agents arrest man accused of killing Yale student

    The U.S. Marshals Service said it took Qinxuan Pan into custody in Alabama, an ABC news affiliate in New Haven, Connecticut reported. Pan was wanted in the Feb. 6 killing of Kevin Jiang, a 26-year-old graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment, located in New Haven, about 80 miles (129 km) northeast of New York City. On March 1, U.S. Marshals began a nationwide hunt for Pan, offering $10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

  • MIT Researcher Accused of Murdering Yale Grad Student Arrested After Months on the Lam

    New Haven Police Department/FacebookAn MIT researcher accused in the February murder of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang has been arrested after spending months on the lam, authorities said Friday.Qinxuan Pan, a 29-year-old who graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and was a researcher at the school’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), was finally tracked down in Alabama, according to the Massachusetts State Police.The arrest ends a months-long search for Pan, who was named a person of interest in Jiang’s murder on Feb. 19, just four days after the grad student was fatally shot multiple times on a street in New Haven, Connecticut. Later that month, on Feb. 26, officials secured an arrest warrant for the Shanghai native, spurring an international manhunt that included a “red notice” through Interpol, the International Criminal Police Organization. The arrest warrant charged Pan with murder and second-degree larceny.“We are pleased to announce this morning, the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Middle District of Alabama and the Montgomery Police Department, arrested Fugitive Qinxuan Pan,” the U.S. Marshals Service said in a Friday statement. ‘I Wanted Trump to Win’: Husband Charged in Wife’s Murder Also Used Her Name to Vote The New Haven Police Department said Jiang, a 26-year-old student at Yale’s School of the Environment, was shot multiple times on the evening of Feb. 6 on a New Haven street. Pan “was in the vicinity” of the shooting.Jiang was pronounced dead at the scene near his Toyota Prius, which had sustained rear-end damage, police said. The medical examiner later ruled that Jiang’s cause of death was gunshot wounds to the head, neck, torso, and several extremities.Shortly after the crime, police briefly questioned Pan at a Best Western Hotel in New Haven after receiving a call about a man acting oddly. Afterward, Pan fled.“Kevin’s life was short but colorful, and brought so much joy, happiness, and positivity to those around him,” Linda Liu, his mother, said at this funeral on Feb. 13. “As a mother, I will always miss Kevin, and treasure the blessings he brought me. Although Kevin is gone from us now, Kevin is the most wonderful gift God has ever given me on Earth. I look forward to being reunited with Kevin in heaven in the future.”Jiang enrolled at the Ivy League university after spending two years “in environmental consulting, helping food and steel manufacturers comply with local and federal environmental regulations,” the school said in a statement. The second-year master’s student was also an Army veteran, having served as a tank operator and as a chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear officer. He was also a member of the Army National Guard and a Chicago native.A Facebook profile that appeared to belong to Jiang shows that he had proposed to his 22-year-old girlfriend, Zion Perry, just days before his murder. Perry, a Yale biophysics doctoral student, told the New Haven Independent after Jiang’s murder that she bonded with her fiance over their shared Christian faith.In a statement to The Daily Beast, an MIT spokesperson deferred all questions to the U.S. Marshals as the investigation “is ongoing.”“MIT has previously confirmed that Mr. Pan received undergraduate degrees from the Institute in 2014. Mr. Pan had been a graduate student, but is no longer enrolled,” the MIT spokesperson said. “Matters such as these can be extremely distressing, and MIT encourages members of our community to reach out to any of our many support resources for students and employees.”Yale praised local law enforcement for their “excellent police work that contributed to today’s good news.” “Kevin remains in the thoughts of the members of the YPD: we wish peace to his family and friends,” the school told The Daily Beast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • MIT student accused in Chicago man's CT death arrested

    The MIT student accused in the death of a Yale student from Chicago has been arrested in Alabama, a US marshal said.

