MIT remembers slain officer Sean Collier on anniversary of death

A wreath was laid at the memorial for MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, as the university marked nine years since he was murdered in the aftermath of the Boston Marathon bombings.

“In honor of the 9th anniversary of the loss of Officer Sean A. Collier, we held a ceremony at the Collier Memorial,” the MIT Police Department tweeted. “We paid tribute to Sean who exemplified what we aim to be as officers & community members. Sean’s heroic legacy, tremendous smile & spirit will never be forgotten.”

In honor of the 9th anniversary of the loss of Officer Sean A. Collier, we held a ceremony at the Collier Memorial. We paid tribute to Sean who exemplified what we aim to be as officers & community members. Sean’s heroic legacy, tremendous smile & spirit will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/1fDiMvGuMg — MIT Police (@MITPolice) April 18, 2022

Collier was shot and killed by Boston Marathon bombers Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev on April 18, 2013, days after they carried out the attacks, in a failed attempt to steal Collier’s gun as they fled law enforcement. Collier was 26 years old.

The manhunt led to Watertown, where Dzhokhar Tsarnaev ran over his brother with a car before he was found hiding in a boat.

Tsarnaev was convicted of dozens of federal charges and sentenced to death. The sentence was thrown out in 2020, but reinstated by the US Supreme Court last fall.

