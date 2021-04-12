MIT scientists hope to talk to spiders after creating music from their webs

Phoebe Southworth
·2 min read
Cross-sectional images (shown in different colours) of a spider web were combined into this 3D image and translated into music
Cross-sectional images (shown in different colours) of a spider web were combined into this 3D image and translated into music

Humans may soon be able to communicate with spiders, after scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) translated their webs into musical notes.

They scanned a natural spider web with a laser to capture 2D cross-sections and then used computer algorithms to reconstruct the web's 3D network.

Different frequencies of sound were then assigned to strands of the web, creating "notes" which they combined in patterns based on the web's 3D structure to generate melodies.

Afterwards, they created a harp-like instrument and played the spider web music in several live performances around the world.

The team also made a virtual reality setup that allowed people to visually and audibly "enter" the web.

It is hoped the research will improve our understanding of how spiders live in webs, and therefore bring us a step closer to communicating with them.

Dr Markus Buehler, who led the research, said: "The spider lives in an environment of vibrating strings. They don't see very well, so they sense their world through vibrations, which have different frequencies.

"Webs could be a new source for musical inspiration that is very different from the usual human experience.

"The sounds our harp-like instrument makes change during the process, reflecting the way the spider builds the web. So, we can explore the temporal sequence of how the web is being constructed in audible form."

He said the virtual reality experience of the web allows humans to understand their structure at a higher level.

"By hearing it and seeing it at the same time, you can really start to understand the world they live in," he said.

Scientists at MIT are known for their strange and fascinating experiments involving the natural world.

Earlier this year, they taught spinach plants to send emails, in a move which they hoped could lead vegetables to warn humans of climate change.

The plants, with their complex and sensitive root systems, are incredibly good at detecting changes in soil. If these messages can be intercepted by humans, plants could warn of chemical changes which indicate the presence of landmines, as well as pollution and incoming droughts.

Recommended Stories

  • Blue Origin will run an 'astronaut rehearsal' during a launch this week to prep for human spaceflight

    Blue Origin is making progress toward its goal of flying human astronauts aboard its spacecraft, with a plan to run an "astronaut rehearsal" during a launch it has planned for Wednesday, April 14. The launch of Blue Origin's New Shepard suborbital, reusable rocket will be a key step in verifying the vehicle for paying human passengers. It's what would happen during a Blue Origin launch with private astronauts on board, with the exception that the Blue Origin personnel standing in for those customers will get out of the capsule before actual engine ignition and launch, and then be transported to the capsule landing site where they'll get back in and behave as though they've been there all along.

  • Prehistoric cavemen starved themselves of oxygen to induce hallucinations and inspire their ancient paintings, study finds

    Prehistoric cave dwellers living in Europe believed the caves were a portal connecting their world with the underworld.

  • This Asteroid Lineup Compares Sizes of Planet Destroyers

    These videos from YouTuber, MetaBallStudios, compare the sizes of dozens of asteroids in our solar system, as well as some fictional ones from movies. The post This Asteroid Lineup Compares Sizes of Planet Destroyers appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NASA shares breathtaking image of a wind-sculpted sea of blue dunes on Mars taken by the Odyssey orbiter

    The photo of a section of the sea of dunes, covering an area the size of Texas, was captured by Nasa's Mars Odyssey orbiter.

  • Astrocyte cells in the fruit fly brain are an on-off switch that controls when neurons can change and grow

    The colors in this microscope photo of a fruit fly brain show different types of neurons and the cells that surround them in the brain. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, CC BY-NDThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Neuroplasticity – the ability of neurons to change their structure and function in response to experiences – can be turned off and on by the cells that surround neurons in the brain, according to a new study on fruit flies that I co-authored. As fruit fly larvae age, their neurons shift from a highly adaptable state to a stable state and lose their ability to change. During this process, support cells in the brain – called astrocytes – envelop the parts of the neurons that send and receive electrical information. When my team removed the astrocytes, the neurons in the fruit fly larvae remained plastic longer, hinting that somehow astrocytes suppress a neuron’s ability to change. We then discovered two specific proteins that regulate neuroplasticity. As fruit flies develop, special cells surround their neurons and seem to halt neuroplasticity. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, CC BY-ND Why it matters The human brain is made up of billions of neurons that form complex connections with one another. Flexibility at these connections is a major driver of learning and memory, but things can go wrong if it isn’t tightly regulated. For example, in people, too much plasticity at the wrong time is linked to brain disorders such as epilepsy and Alzheimer’s disease. Additionally, reduced levels of the two neuroplasticity-controlling proteins we identified are linked to increased susceptibility to autism and schizophrenia. Similarly, in our fruit flies, removing the cellular brakes on plasticity permanently impaired their crawling behavior. While fruit flies are of course different from humans, their brains work in very similar ways to the human brain and can offer valuable insight. One obvious benefit of discovering the effect of these proteins is the potential to treat some neurological diseases. But since a neuron’s flexibility is closely tied to learning and memory, in theory, researchers might be able to boost plasticity in a controlled way to enhance cognition in adults. This could, for example, allow people to more easily learn a new language or musical instrument. In this image showing a developing fruit fly brain on the right and the attached nerve cord on the left, the astrocytes are labeled in different colors showing their wide distribution among neurons. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, CC BY-ND How we did the work My colleagues and I focused our experiments on a specific type of neurons called motor neurons. These control movements like crawling and flying in fruit flies. To figure out how astrocytes controlled neuroplasticity, we used genetic tools to turn off specific proteins in the astrocytes one by one and then measured the effect on motor neuron structure. We found that astrocytes and motor neurons communicate with one another using a specific pair of proteins called neuroligins and neurexins. These proteins essentially function as an off button for motor neuron plasticity. What still isn’t known My team discovered that two proteins can control neuroplasticity, but we don’t know how these cues from astrocytes cause neurons to lose their ability to change. Additionally, researchers still know very little about why neuroplasticity is so strong in younger animals and relatively weak in adulthood. In our study, we showed that prolonging plasticity beyond development can sometimes be harmful to behavior, but we don’t yet know why that is, either. What’s next I want to explore why longer periods of neuroplasticity can be harmful. Fruit flies are great study organisms for this research because it is very easy to modify the neural connections in their brains. In my team’s next project, we hope to determine how changes in neuroplasticity during development can lead to long–term changes in behavior. There is so much more work to be done, but our research is a first step toward treatments that use astrocytes to influence how neurons change in the mature brain. If researchers can understand the basic mechanisms that control neuroplasticity, they will be one step closer to developing therapies to treat a variety of neurological disorders. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sarah DeGenova Ackerman, University of Oregon. Read more:Your big brain makes you human – count your neurons when you count your blessingsControversial brain study has scientists rethinking neuron research Sarah DeGenova Ackerman receives funding from the NIH/NINDS. Sarah DeGenova Ackerman is a Milton Safenowitz postdoctoral fellow of the ALS Association.

  • South Korea unveils prototype of homegrown KF-X fighter jet

    The prototype of the twin-engine jet, named the KF-21 Boramae, was showcased during a rollout ceremony at the headquarters of KAI in Sacheon, South Korea.

  • Off-duty Italy art cops find looted statue in Belgian shop

    Italian police say they have recovered a 1st century Roman statue that was stolen from an archaeological site in 2011 and found in a Belgian antiques shop by two off-duty Italian art squad police officers. An Italian businessman who used a Spanish pseudonym has been referred to prosecutors for further investigation into allegations he received and then exported the statue abroad, the Carabinieri art squad said in a statement Monday. It was stolen in November 2011 from the Villa Marini Dettina archaeological site on the outskirts of the capital, the statement said.

  • Citing grave threat, Scientific American replaces 'climate change' with 'climate emergency'

    Scientific American magazine announced Monday that it would stop using the term "climate change" in articles about man-made global warming and substitute "climate emergency" instead.

  • Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'

    Iran on Sunday described a blackout at its underground Natanz atomic facility an act of “nuclear terrorism,” raising regional tensions as world powers and Tehran continue to negotiate over its tattered nuclear deal. While there was no immediate claim of responsibility, suspicion fell immediately on Israel, where its media nearly uniformly reported a devastating cyberattack orchestrated by the country caused the blackout. If Israel was responsible, it further heightens tensions between the two nations, already engaged in a shadow conflict across the wider Middle East.

  • U.S. distances itself from explosion at Iranian nuclear site

    The Biden administration says it had no role in the explosion on Sunday at an Iranian uranium enrichment facility. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge.Why it matters: The administration is attempting to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with a second round of indirect talks set to start on Wednesday. The timing of the incident, along with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could make Biden's diplomatic challenge more difficult.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes," a senior Biden administration official said.Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the explosion, which resulted in damage to centrifuges used to enrichment uranium. He said the incident would not affect the nuclear talks, but “we will take our revenge against the Zionists.”Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, denied a New York Times report that the explosion caused such severe damage that it will take 9 months to repair. Salehi said uranium enrichment continues and the damaged centrifuges will soon be replaced.Iranian media reported that the intelligence services were investigating the incident, and one arrest had already been made.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this morning in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking alongside Austin, Netanyahu stressed that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.Austin stressed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security but did not mention Iran. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Iran blames Israel for explosion at major nuclear site

    The blast is setting back Iran’s efforts to enrich uranium, and the Iranian government is now threatening revenge.

  • Thousands of inmates given the chance to serve their sentence at home because of COVID-19 might go back to prison cells

    Because of a lingering legal memo under the Trump administration, thousands of people incarcerated for low-level crimes might have to return to prison.

  • Crimean school launches 'rocket' balloons

    The children guided by their teachers launched 300 air balloons into the sky, some of them making a wish to become cosmonauts.Yuri Gagarin, only 27 years old at the time of his space mission, was the first man to complete humankind's first orbit around the Earth on April 12, 1961.His successful space mission turned Gagarin into a worldwide popular figure, revered by Russians who turned up in their thousands to welcome him wherever he went.

  • One Strain Better Than Others at Infecting People Dosed With Pfizer Vaccine, Study Shows

    Israeli researchers found that cases of Covid-19 in people fully dosed with the vaccine developed by Pfizer were more likely to be caused by the so-called South African variant.

  • Paula Abdul Is Returning to American Idol While Luke Bryan Recovers From COVID-19

    While Luke Bryan rests and recovers from COVID, Paula Abdul will return to American Idol for the first time since its move to ABC.

  • New Mexico governor signs bill to legalize recreational pot

    New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation Monday legalizing recreational marijuana use within months and kicking off sales next year, making it the seventh state since November to put an end to pot prohibition. The governor, a Democrat, has supported marijuana reform as a way to create jobs and shore up state revenue. New Mexico voters ousted ardent opponents of legalization from the state Senate in the 2020 Democratic primary, opening the way for recreational marijuana.

  • Pre-order Sony’s mind-bending 360 Reality Audio speaker now if you want one on launch day

    I am by no means an audiophile or a sound snob of any kind. Still, I've tested practically every type of personal audio product there is because it's part of my job, so I have plenty of experience that most people out there don't get to enjoy. I have definitely formed some preferences over the years and there are only a few companies whose products I use personally. When it comes to headphones, I go with Sony for audio quality and Apple's AirPods Pro for ease of use. And where wireless speakers in my home are concerned, I'm a Sonos fan through and through. In fact, I didn't think there would ever be another wireless home speaker I would consider using myself. Then Sony sent me the new Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker to test, and I have to say... I was completely blown away. Unveiled earlier this year, the new Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker is one of the only speakers out there that can play 360 Reality Audio content, which is now available through streaming music services from Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, and the recorded live concert streaming service Nugs. From a single speaker or a single pair of headphones, 360 Reality Audio makes it sound like you're in the middle of a studio or a concert hall with speakers all around you. It really is a fascinating experience and it completely changes the way your music sounds. Sony's new SRS-RA5000 is one of two new 360 Reality Audio speakers that are about to be released, and it's definitely the more premium of the two. It features a whopping seven different speakers built into a single enclosure that looks like some sort of stylish alien pod. It easily fills entire rooms with sound regardless of whether you're streaming 360 Reality Audio content or regular audio tracks. It also supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming. The SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Speaker is in a league of its own right now, so it's understandably quite expensive. This new model is currently available for pre-order on Amazon with a $699.99 price tag, and orders are scheduled to be delivered starting April 13th. Sony also makes a less expensive version that isn't quite as premium — the new Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Speaker that's shipping right now from Amazon for $299.99. In either case, you know you're getting the best of the best from Sony. And if you decide to try out some 360 Reality Audio content, prepare to be completely blown away Sony SRS-RA5000 360 Reality Audio Premium Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Wireless Speaker 360 Reality Audio: Experience 360 Reality Audio sound creates a feeling of immersion that makes it feel like you are at a concert or in the recording studio with the artist Ambient Room Filling Sound: Fill your whole room with sound. Sound is diffused both horizontally and vertically to create the perfect atmosphere anywhere in your home. Immersive Audio Enhancement & Sound Calibration: Utilizing Sony’s unique algorithm, traditional stereo tracks are processed to deliver ambient room-filling sound, while sound calibration software adjusts the speaker's settings to be perfect for the room it is placed in. Seven Precisely Placed Speakers: A trio of up-firing speakers spreads music vertically while three side speakers spread sound horizontally. These are complemented by a woofer, which floods the room with rich, deep bass, giving new life to all your favorite music. Sony SRS-RA3000 360 Reality Audio Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Wireless Speaker Omni-Directional Sound and Deep Bass: Beam tweeters spread sound vertically, omni diffuser spreads sound horizontally for wall-to-wall audio, and dual passive radiators deliver deep bass. Bluetooth: Pair your speaker using Bluetooth technology and start seamlessly streaming your music collection. You can also pair wirelessly to your TV via Bluetooth with compatible TV models. Wi-Fi Enabled With Chromecast Built-In & Spotify Connect: Use a Wi-Fi connection to access your favorite internet music streaming services via your speaker and control the playlist from your phone. Voice Control: The SRS-RA3000 works with Alexa and Google Assistant, giving you the ability to control the speaker with your voice using compatible Alexa or Google Home products.

  • White House nominates first woman secretary of the Army

    President Biden will nominate Christine Wormuth as the next Army secretary. She will be the first woman to hold the position.

  • 1966 Rambler American Convertible Out-Horses Mustang, Valiant, Corvair

    That is, with the base engine. And you couldn't really get those rally stripes.

  • The Putback Extra: Will the Knicks go in on Lonzo Ball?

    On a bonus segment from The Putback with Ian Begley presented by 888sport, SNY’s NBA Insider is joined by Chris Williamson and Mo Dakhil of Bleacher Report and The Athletic to discuss what the Knicks might do at point guard this offseason, including a potential pursuit of restricted free agent Lonzo Ball.