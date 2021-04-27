The MIT study that said social distancing does little to stop COVID-19 indoors didn't look at the main way the virus spreads

Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
·3 min read
social distanced classroom
High school students in a social distanced classroom. RichLegg/Getty Images

  • An MIT study published Tuesday suggested social distancing did little to limit airborne coronavirus transmission indoors.

  • But the study didn't look at whether social distancing stops coronavirus spreading via other routes.

  • The virus can also spread in larger droplets when people cough or sneeze, or via direct contact with surfaces.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

A study published Tuesday in a world-leading medical journal said that 6-foot social distancing indoors did little to stop the spread of coronavirus indoors - but it didn't take into account all the ways the virus spreads.

Crucially, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) study focused on airborne transmission of very small droplets. The study didn't look at whether distancing stops the virus spreading via two other possible routes: first, larger respiratory droplets, and second, direct contact.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), coronavirus mostly spreads through large respiratory droplets. This can happen when people are within about 6 feet or each other for a prolonged period, and an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, launching droplets from their mouth or nose into the air and onto other nearby people.

It is also possible to catch coronavirus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and subsequently touching the mouth, nose, or eyes. This is called direct contact. This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, according to the CDC.

Social distancing could stop the virus from spreading in these ways, according to the CDC and World Health Organization (WHO).

Bryan Bzdek, research fellow at the Bristol Aerosol Research Centre at the University of Bristol, told Insider that physical distancing reduces exposure to the largest droplets, which "travel like cannonballs" and settle on the ground quickly.

He said distancing helps reduce exposure to smaller aerosol droplets, too, because their concentration is always highest nearer the source, i.e., a person's mouth and nose.

"If you are standing farther away, there is more time for that plume to dilute, reducing exposure," Bzdek explained.

The MIT researchers didn't advocate scrapping social distancing entirely. They said in a joint statement Sunday that the study indicated the 6-feet rule was "insufficient" to stop airborne transmission of coronavirus indoors.

In "well-mixed" spaces, where effectively everyone in the room is breathing the same air, no-one is safer from airborne pathogens at 60 feet apart than at 6 feet apart, Martin Byzant, professor of chemical engineering and applied mathematics at MIT, and John W. M. Bush, professor of applied mathematics, said.

People must also limit the time they spend in an indoor space, they said. According to the study, risk depended on the number of people in a space, the type of activity, ventilation, and mask-wearing.

Byzant and Bush created a guideline for policy makers, schools, and individuals to gauge the risk of catching coronavirus indoors based on these factors.

Bzdek told Insider that in a poorly ventilated space, like the ones considered in the study, the aerosol levels would gradually build up over time, increasing exposure with time spent in the room. But the fact remains that the guidance was based on just one route of transmission, and the authors' physics-based models assumed coronavirus particles always spread evenly throughout a room.

Howard Stone, a professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering at Princeton University, who was not involved in the study, told MIT News that the analysis was a valuable tool for estimating the maximum time to spend indoors with others, but it was a "rough estimate."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Brussels bracing for illegal festival amid fears of violence

    Brussels prosecutor's office warned potential partygoers they should stay away from an unauthorized gathering planned this weekend in one of the city's biggest parks as police briefly detained one of the organizers on Tuesday. After an April Fools’ party drew thousands of people to Brussels’ Bois de la Cambre and ended in clashes with police last month, a sequel to the the event has been advertised by a group called the Abyss for Saturday in the same park. In a statement Tuesday, prosecutors said the manager in charge of the group's Facebook page was arrested and questioned as part of an investigation into the party before he got released.

  • SpaceX is preparing to launch its newest Starship prototype within days. The last 4 exploded.

    Every high-flying Starship so far has exploded. Still, NASA plans to help SpaceX turn the launch system into a moon lander for astronauts.

  • MIT calculator estimates how long it takes to get exposed to the coronavirus indoors depending on mask-wearing, ventilation, and what you're doing

    In 13 scenarios, keeping one's distance indoors was not always enough to prevent exposure to the virus.

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Why No One Is Wearing Masks at the 2021 Oscars

    Many of you have noticed that most celebs aren't wearing masks at the #Oscars. So what's the reason? Here’s the deal.

  • Doing This Offers Almost No Protection From COVID, New MIT Study Says

    For over a year now, protecting yourself from COVID has involved wearing a face mask, socially distancing yourself from others by six feet, and avoiding crowds, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidelines. And even as the number of vaccinations across the U.S. continues to increase, many states still have public health precautions in place to avoid the spread to those who are susceptible. But a new study from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that one widely practiced health precaution won't actually keep you safe from COVID when you're indoors. Read on to see what the researchers found could still be putting the public in danger, and for more on where masks may longer be needed, Dr. Fauci Just Said You May Not Need a Mask When You Do This Very Soon. Social distancing indoors won't keep you safe from COVID. The study, which was recently peer-reviewed and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Science of the United States of America, comes from a pair of researchers at MIT who set out to quantify the exposure risks presented by COVID when indoors. After considering factors such as crowd size, mask use, the amount of time spent indoors, vaccination levels, air circulation, and activity such as speaking or singing, results showed that practicing social distancing inside provided practically no protection from the spread of the virus."We argue there really isn't much of a benefit to the six-foot rule, especially when people are wearing masks," Martin Z. Bazant, PhD, one of the study's authors who teaches chemical engineering and applied mathematics at MIT, said during an interview with CNBC. "It really has no physical basis because the air a person is breathing while wearing a mask tends to rise and comes down elsewhere in the room, so you're more exposed to the average background than you are to a person at a distance."And for more on the effects of the virus, know that COVID Leaves This in Your Body Even If You're Asymptomatic, New Study Says. Results show that people are "as safe at six feet as you are at 60 feet" apart while indoors. Bazant explains that current public health guidelines have focused on the wrong elements that would actually keep people safe. "This emphasis on distancing has been really misplaced from the very beginning," Bazant told CNBC, saying that "the CDC or WHO (World Health Organization) have never really provided justification for it." Instead, most of their recommendations for capacity control and spacing are based on how particles could be spread while coughing or sneezing, despite that most people who spread the virus are asymptomatic."The distancing isn't helping you that much and it's also giving you a false sense of security because you're as safe at six feet as you are at 60 feet if you're indoors. Everyone in that space is at roughly the same risk, actually," he pointed out. And for more on where you shouldn't be after getting your shots, The CDC Is Warning You to Avoid This One Place, Even If You're Vaccinated. The study's authors argue guidelines should be focusing on time spent inside, not capacity. The study also pointed out that while indoor capacity restrictions may help keep people from bumping up against one another, it's actually the amount of time spent in the space that increases the risk of infection. According to their projections, even as many as 20 people inside a smaller space could be safe if capped to about a minute. However, the same group spending hours inside would vastly increase their likelihood of catching COVID."What our analysis continues to show is that many spaces that have been shut down in fact don't need to be. Oftentimes the space is large enough, the ventilation is good enough, the amount of time people spend together is such that those spaces can be safely operated even at full capacity and the scientific support for reduced capacity in those spaces is really not very good," Bazant told CNBC. "I think if you run the numbers, even right now for many types of spaces you'd find that there is not a need for occupancy restrictions."And for more COVID news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The study's authors agree that outdoor mask use policies could be dropped in most cases. While his study may focus on indoor transmission risk, Bazant also talked about social distancing and wearing masks outdoors as a safety precaution. He said that, without the dangers created by low ventilation, there were only certain instances where it would be a problem."If you look at the airflow outside, the infected air would be swept away and very unlikely to cause transmission. There are very few recorded instances of outdoor transmission," he explained. "Crowded spaces outdoor could be an issue, but if people are keeping a reasonable distance of three feet outside, I feel pretty comfortable with that even without masks frankly." And for more on what the future of COVID might look like, Pfizer's CEO Just Said How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine.

  • There’s A Salmonella Outbreak Linked To A Vegan Cheese Brand With 5 Recorded Illnesses

    Five items are being recalled.

  • Cooling the temperature: Biden faces fractious Congress

    Republican Rep. Joe Wilson shouted “you lie!” at President Barack Obama when he was giving a joint speech to Congress in 2009. Eleven years later, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech as she stood behind him on the House rostrum. Partisan tensions have only deepened on Capitol Hill since Pelosi’s defiant act last year, which came days before the Senate acquitted Trump in his first impeachment trial.

  • Everything we know about India's coronavirus variant

    It was first detected in the UK on 22 February 2021.

  • Vaccinated people can now do these things safely, CDC says in updated COVID guidance

    Masks are still required in certain circumstances, but the CDC offered safe activities for fully vaccinated people.

  • CDC: Fully vaccinated people can go maskless outside to exercise, dine, or socialize

    The CDC is relaxing its mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people outside. Previously, Americans were advised to always wear masks in public.

  • Toyota acquires Lyft's self-driving unit for $550 million

    Toyota Motor Corp. has acquired the self-driving division of American ride-hailing company Lyft for $550 million, in a move that highlights the Japanese automaker’s ambitions in that technology. The acquisition, announced Tuesday, was carried out by Woven Planet Holdings, a Toyota subsidiary that began business in January and focuses on innovations and investment in projects such as “smart cities,” robotics and automated driving. Of the payment, $200 million will be paid upfront, and $350 million over a five-year period, according to Toyota.

  • Islamic State degraded in Afghanistan but still poses threat

    Tribal elder Dawlat Khan still has nightmares about fighters from the local affiliate of the global Islamic State terror network who swept across his and other villages in eastern Afghanistan five years ago. Militants of the Islamic State group have since been driven back into the mountains by blistering U.S. and Afghan bombing raids and a fierce ground campaign by the Taliban, Afghanistan's homegrown insurgents. The Taliban, eager to expand their domestic political power, pledged to the Trump administration last year they would prevent any attacks on the West from Afghan soil after foreign troops leave.

  • Italy's ancient Pompeii archaeological site reopens - again

    Only a handful of Italian tourists were seen entering the site, after it had been closed for two months during a tight coronavirus lockdown.Gone are the days of crowds of people and tourist groups from different countries swarming through the turnstiles.For those lucky few who did enter they were treated to a quiet, relaxing tour of the site rather than a frenetic trot around trying to avoid the queues at the most famous areas."..it is just marvellous there is nobody around. I find it magical, it is beautiful," said Barbara, a tourist from San Marino."I have waited months for the re-opening of Pompeii and finally today we can appreciate this site on a beautiful day without all the crowds, so we can enjoy it even more," said another Italian tourist who didn't want to give his name.The ancient Roman city was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in 79 AD. Twenty-three kilometres (14 miles) southeast of Naples it had been home to about 13,000 people when the eruption buried it under under ash, pumice pebbles and dust, freezing it in time.Italy suffered approximately a 44% fall in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019 during the coronavirus pandemic with numbers unlikely to rebound to pre-covid levels until 2023, according to national tourism agency ENIT.

  • More patrols, fewer boaters for SpaceX splashdown Saturday

    The astronauts flying SpaceX back to Earth this weekend urged boaters to stay safe by staying away from their capsule's splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. NASA and SpaceX are promising more Coast Guard patrols and fewer pleasure boaters for Saturday morning's planned splashdown off the Florida coast — the company's second return of a crew. Last August, pleasure boaters swarmed the Dragon capsule carrying two astronauts.

  • OnlyFans has boomed during lockdown. Users spent $2.4 billion on the adult-entertainment site in 2020, and 120 million people now use it.

    OnlyFans, the adult-content sharing site, now has 120 million users. Creators sell video clips and photos to their audience for up to $50 a month.

  • India’s New 'Triple Mutant Variant' Of COVID-19 Has Three Notable Mutations

    "The solution to these variants is to vaccinate," say experts.

  • Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading Brings Surprisingly Good News This Time

    Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.

  • Suspect arrested in vicious attack on Asian man

    Authorities say 49-year-old Jarrod Powell was taken into custody thanks to tips from the community, who identified him as the suspect who stomped the victim in East Harlem in a vicious unprovoked attack.

  • Riz Ahmed sweetly fixed his wife's hair on the Oscars red carpet

    "I'm the official groomer," Riz Ahmed joked after asking photographers to pause so he could fix his wife's hair on the Oscars red carpet.