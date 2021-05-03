Mitch McConnell: 1619, American slavery starting point, not an important point in history

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Morgan Watkins, Louisville Courier Journal
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday he doesn’t think 1619 is one of the most important points in U.S. history.

That's the year the first enslaved Africans were brought to and sold in the Virginia colony, a point often considered as the beginning of American slavery.

“I think this is about American history and the most important dates in American history. And my view — and I think most Americans think — dates like 1776, the Declaration of Independence; 1787, the Constitution; 1861-1865, the Civil War, are sort of the basic tenets of American history,” McConnell said during an appearance at the University of Louisville.

Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at a press conference after touring the Regional Biocontainment Lab - Center for Predictive Medicine at the University of Louisville on Monday, May 3, 2021
Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at a press conference after touring the Regional Biocontainment Lab - Center for Predictive Medicine at the University of Louisville on Monday, May 3, 2021

“There are a lot of exotic notions about what are the most important points in American history. I simply disagree with the notion that The New York Times laid out there that the year 1619 was one of those years.

“I think that issue that we all are concerned about — racial discrimination — it was our original sin. We’ve been working for 200-and-some-odd years to get past it,” he continued. “We’re still working on it, and I just simply don’t think that’s part of the core underpinning of what American civic education ought to be about.”

Latest: Charles Booker hints at Senate run, Bernie Sanders slams Mitch McConnell at Sunday rally

Kentucky’s longtime senator was referring to The 1619 Project, a New York Times initiative that emphasized the importance of the year American slavery began as well as slavery’s long-term consequences for the country. It also examined and reframed U.S. history though that lens.

The 1619 Project’s creator, journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, won a Pulitzer Prize for an essay she wrote for the project.

Last week, McConnell and almost 40 of his fellow Senate Republicans sent a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona criticizing a proposed plan to prioritize educational efforts that focus on systemic racism in U.S. history.

A spokesman for The New York Times defended The 1619 Project in the wake of McConnell’s letter, saying: “It deepened many readers’ understanding of the nation’s past and forced an important conversation about the lingering impact of slavery, and its centrality to the American story.”

McConnell made his latest comments about this issue Monday morning at the University of Louisville’s ShelbyHurst campus, where he toured its Regional Biocontainment Lab, one of a dozen such facilities nationwide.

University officials said the lab has worked on testing vaccines and therapeutics during the coronavirus pandemic, as part of its efforts to assist with that crisis.

Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at a press conference after touring the Regional Biocontainment Lab - Center for Predictive Medicine at the University of Louisville on Monday, May 3, 2021. UofL President Neeli Bendapudi is at right.
Senator Mitch McConnell speaks at a press conference after touring the Regional Biocontainment Lab - Center for Predictive Medicine at the University of Louisville on Monday, May 3, 2021. UofL President Neeli Bendapudi is at right.

McConnell held a press conference after his tour of the lab, during which he talked about the 1619 Project as well as President Joe Biden’s big infrastructure plan and the need for people who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 yet to go ahead and do that.

More: Racial equity in Louisville schools? Here's what education leaders say it would take

Infrastructure and the Brent Spence Bridge

The Brent Spence Bridge in Northern Kentucky has long been overstressed by the traffic it handles day after day, and it has been in need of a significant upgrade or replacement for years.

But McConnell made it clear Monday he isn’t willing to back Biden’s multitrillion-dollar infrastructure proposal, period, even if it were to include serious funding for the Brent Spence Bridge, which connects Kentucky with Cincinnati.

More: Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure proposal could help fund Brent Spence Bridge

Instead, he advocated for a much smaller, roughly $600 billion infrastructure plan Senate Republicans have floated.

He indicated that while federal funding potentially could be provided for the Brent Spence Bridge in an infrastructure package if congressional Democrats and Republicans are able to reach a deal, some degree of state and perhaps local funding is likely to still be needed to finance such an undertaking in Northern Kentucky.

A red line Senate Republicans aren’t willing to cross, McConnell said, is any attempt to pay for new infrastructure investments at the national level by chipping away at the 2017 tax cuts Republicans passed during former President Donald Trump’s term in office.

“We’re happy to take a look at an infrastructure package that’s what basically both sides agree is infrastructure, and we’re not willing to pay for it by undoing the 2017 tax bill,” McConnell said Monday.

Related: For Kentucky’s most troubled water system, will infrastructure funds finally bring relief?

He and other conservatives repeatedly have criticized Biden’s proposal, saying it includes funding for a ton of things that aren’t actually infrastructure projects.

When The Courier Journal asked if he’s willing to consider and negotiate on an infrastructure package that goes above Republicans’ proposed $600 billion price tag, he said: “No, no. If it’s going to be about infrastructure, let’s make it about infrastructure. And I think there’s some sentiment on the Democratic side for splitting it off.”

In the ‘red zone’ for vaccinations

McConnell, who’s a big fan of football, used a sports metaphor as he described why it’s vital for more people in Kentucky (and nationwide) to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“We’re in the red zone here — that’s the last 20 yards before you score. We’re not in the end zone yet. And I think it is disturbing to see that vaccinations seem to be receding because everybody kind of thinks it’s over.”

Related: How many shots and volunteers? A look at Louisville's Broadbent Arena COVID vaccine site

He urged people to “finish the job” by getting vaccinated, which will help finally bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m perplexed as to why we can’t finish the job, but I think we just keep talking about it … and make it as available as possible,” he said of the COVID-19 vaccines, which anyone who’s at least 16 years old is now eligible to get.

Reach reporter Morgan Watkins: 502-582-4502; mwatkins@courierjournal.com; Twitter: @morganwatkins26.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Mitch McConnell: 1619 isn't an important point in American history

Recommended Stories

  • Mitch McConnell draws a red line at $600 billion for infrastructure and jobs - and says Trump tax cuts are off-limits

    McConnell said there would be "zero" GOP support for Biden's $4.1 trillion spending plans, which include universal pre-K and cash payments.

  • Top general says he no longer opposes proposal to change sexual assault prosecutions

    Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and senior military adviser to the president, said Monday he is now open to a proposal that would take decisions on sexual assault prosecutions out of commanders' hands, AP reports.Why it matters: Failure to address sexual assault has dogged the military for years, and it became a national issue after Vanessa Guillén's death last year. Milley's comments will likely add weight to the call for change.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat he's saying: The proposed changes Milley referred to were recommended by an independent review panel. Though he did not endorse them, he said the military's issues surrounding sexual assault have persisted for too long."We’ve been at it for years, and we haven’t effectively moved the needle," he said. "We have to. We must."Part of his shift in opinion is due to junior service members' lack of faith in the fairness of sexual assault case outcomes, he said, though he noted he is reserving final judgment until military leadership has reviewed the recommendations."That’s really bad for our military if that’s true, and survey and the evidence indicate it is true," he said. "That’s a really bad situation if the enlisted force — the junior enlisted force — lacks confidence in their chain of command to be able to effectively deal with the issue of sexual assault."The big picture: The commission delivered its initial recommendations to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last month. He is expected to give service leaders roughly a month to review and respond, per AP.For certain special victims crimes, including sexual assault and sexual harassment, designated independent judge advocates should report to a civilian-led office of the Chief Special Victim Prosecutor to decide whether to charge someone and if that charge should proceed to a court-martial, the panel said.Top military leaders like Milley have vehemently opposed such a move for years, arguing that the authority to discipline service members should lie with commanders, AP reports.Over 20,000 service members said they experienced some type of sexual assault in 2018, according to AP. Only a third of those members filed a formal report.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • ‘It’s an act of war’: Trump’s acting Pentagon chief urges Biden to tackle directed-energy attacks

    “If this plays out and somebody is attacking Americans [even] with a nonlethal weapon … we owe it to our folks that are out there,” said Christopher Miller.

  • Giuliani Claims FBI ‘Trying to Frame’ Him after Apartment Raid

    Rudy Giuliani on Monday rejected allegations that he violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act and accused federal investigators of “trying to frame” him, according to a new report. Giuliani told Fox News that the early-morning raid on his apartment by federal investigators was “out of control.” Federal agents on Wednesday seized electronic devices from Giuliani, who has previously served as a personal attorney to former President Trump, as part of an ongoing Justice Department investigation. “At about 6 a.m., there was a banging on my door — a very loud banging, and outside there was a group of an endless number of FBI agents,” Giuliani told Fox News. “Usually a person who has been a former assistant U.S. attorney, a U.S. attorney, a mayor, the associate attorney general, usually they receive a subpoena — not have their home raided,” Giuliani said. “The only lawyers they raid are lawyers for Donald Trump. I can’t think of another lawyer that has been raided other than lawyers for Trump,” he added. “Trump is in a special category because he doesn’t have constitutional rights.” Agents are in pursuit of communications between Giuliani and a number of Ukrainian officials, along with evidence related to former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, according to the Wall Street Journal. Investigators are reportedly investigating claims that Giuliani pushed to oust Yovanovitch as ambassador on behalf of Ukrainian government officials, in exchange for information on Biden family business dealings in Ukraine. If true, Giuliani would have violated federal lobbying laws. However, Giuliani has vehemently denied the allegations. Giuliani told the outlet he believes the investigation is the result of federal investigators’ “hatred of President Trump.” “They are beyond the ability to control their rational thinking or their decency, and they have a serious, serious ethical issue, driven by Trump derangement syndrome,” Giuliani said. “They are trying to frame me,” he added. “They are trying to find something they can make into a crime, some technical violation, some mistake I made.” He said he was “shocked” when agents showed him a warrant for his electronics over an alleged violation of the Foreign Agents Registration “for failure to file as a foreign agent on behalf of an unnamed Ukrainian official.” He said he “never did this” and had offered to discuss the allegations with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York as recently as March 4. Giuliani said that as an attorney of 51 years and the former U.S. attorney for SDNY that “I know the criminal law and I do not violate it.” He said he complied with FARA “completely.” “My contracts have clauses that I will not act as a foreign agent, and I wanted to show these things to the government so that they would stop their consistent illegal leaking of an investigation,” Giuliani said. “There is no way on earth that they could have anyone telling the truth that I was acting as a foreign agent,” he continued, “nor do they have any evidence that I tried to influence the government on behalf of clients.” He said he referred any Ukrainian clients to Victoria Toensing, who also received a visit from the FBI, according to the report. However, though Toensing turned over a cell phone to the agency, she did not have her home searched and was told she “is not the target of the investigation,” a source told Fox News. Meanwhile, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, Giuliani’s associates, have been charged with crimes, including campaign finance violations, for allegedly directing foreign money to U.S. campaigns in an effort to gain influence over candidates.

  • Florida Republicans reportedly fear they miscalculated on new voting restrictions

    Some Florida Republicans are reportedly growing concerned that a new bill curbing the use of mail-in voting could end up backfiring on the party. After Florida's state legislature recently passed a bill to place new restrictions on mail ballots, some Republicans in the state are "reacting with alarm," The Washington Post reports. After all, the bill will be "curtailing a practice that millions of state Republicans use," the Post writes, and Republicans are worried their "political fortunes are in peril" as a result. The bill, for example, requires that voters reapply for mail ballots each two-year cycle, whereas the current law requires them to reapply every four years, and it also restricts the use of drop boxes, the report notes. The state legislature moved to enact the changes following the 2020 presidential election, during which former President Donald Trump attacked the use of mail-in voting. But almost 35 percent of GOP voters in Florida cast their ballots by mail in 2020, and Republicans fear the bill will "further undercut the party's ability to encourage mail voting," the Post writes. "Donald Trump attempted to ruin a perfectly safe and trusted method of voting," a Republican consultant told the Post. "The main law that we pass when we pass election bills in Florida is the law of unintended consequences." One former state party official expressed particular concern that military personnel "might not think they have to request a ballot" and seniors "might not know the law has changed, and they might not get a ballot." Some Republicans reportedly discussed trying to exclude these two groups from the requirement to request mail ballots each cycle but were told this would "raise equal protection problems." Republican State Sen. Joe Gruters denied to the Post that the bill will "hurt anybody, Republicans or Democrats," arguing "people are going to understand the changes that we me made long before another election comes around." Read more at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesEurope is back in recession. It's not just the virus.New Jersey is offering free beer in exchange for getting vaccinated

  • McConnell issues letter to remove ‘1619 Project’ from federal grant programs

    A group of politicians led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a letter to U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona requesting that the 1619 Project be removed from education resources eligible for federal grant programs. The letter, signed by McConnell and 38 other Republican senators, said the coronavirus pandemic damaged the United States school systems and it is now time to “strengthen the teaching of civics and American history in our schools.”

  • Fact Check: The United States is, was, and will always be a racist country

    Opinion: If racism is not responsible for the continued degradation and positionality of Black and Brown Americans, then what is? If a Black Republican and Black Democrat walked into a bar, one wouldn’t usually expect them to agree on anything let alone that racism, in the United States especially, is a thing of the past. In his rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to a joint session of Congress, Scott, the Senate’s only Black Republican, sought to offer an alternative to the Biden agenda while defending the GOP, and the nation at large, against charges of systemic racism.

  • NY Times, Washington Post, NBC correct articles on Giuliani

    The corrections, to stories that ran last Thursday or Friday, take back reports that the former New York City mayor had been warned by the FBI that he was the subject of a Russian operation to influence the American election. NBC's online correction on Saturday was the most extensive, and it required both the headline and top of a story that ran a day earlier to be rewritten. The network said it had been told about an FBI briefing of Giuliani by “a source familiar with the matter,” but later learned from a second source that the briefing had been prepared but not delivered.

  • Supreme Court won't take Maryland bump stock ban case

    The Supreme Court is declining to take up a challenge to Maryland’s ban on bump stocks and other devices that make guns fire faster. A lower court had dismissed the challenge at an early stage and that decision had been upheld by an appeals court. Maryland's ban preceded a nationwide ban on the sale and possession of bump stocks that was put in place by the Trump administration and took effect in 2019.

  • ‘The swamp won’: Lincoln Project needles Trump with new attack ad

    ‘They brought you a little bowl to hold in your little hands, and you fell for it,’ the Lincoln Project taunts Mr Trump in a new ad

  • People are furious that Netflix canceled this show

    The sun will finally set on the ninth- and tenth-century English landscape that's provided a backdrop for one of Netflix's best historical dramas -- The Last Kingdom, which the streamer and producing partner Carnival Films have confirmed will come to a close with the series' upcoming season 5. You can check out a video announcement below that cast members prepared, announcing the fifth season and adding how lucky they feel to be making it, considering the circumstances in the world right now due to the coronavirus pandemic. Meantime, the series' executive producer Nigel Marchant told Variety: “We are really proud of The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all over the world. We had such a tremendous response to the last season, so are thrilled to be bringing it back for a fifth and final season on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we’re excited to give viewers a chance to follow Uhtred on the next stage of his epic quest, where not everyone survives.” As we noted, fans are gutted about the show ending, especially given that it now appears the show won't have enough time to line up with the final books in the series that the show is based on. Along these same lines, a petition has been launched on Change.org to keep The Last Kingdom going at least for another season, and it's already garnered nearly 11,000 signatures as of the time of this writing. "The series, currently showing on Netflix, is based on the historical novel series Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell, and there are 13 books in the series following the warrior Uhtred against the backdrop of the formation of England," the petition reads. "There are enough books to cover at least six seasons, so it is unacceptable to all the fans of the show that season five would be the last one. Uhtred's story and the history of England deserve a proper ending." https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l61xTU5TU74 As the cast video shows, filming is underway now on the 10-episode final season, which Deadline notes will continue to follow Saxon warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg, portrayed by Alexander Dreymon, who was raised as a Dane (with this final season tracking the ninth and 10th books in the 13-book series that the show is based on). The show was picked up by Netflix in 2018, following The Last Kingdom originally launching on BBC Two three years prior. Since then, the show has developed the kind of fan base and strong critical reception that any series would be envious of. Take its current standing on Rotten Tomatoes, for example. The Last Kingdom currently enjoys a near-perfect audience score (96%), and a similarly strong critics' rating of 91%. That said, here's a sampling of some of the reaction from Twitter following news of the series' cancellation: https://twitter.com/ariwonderIand/status/1388326372096020480 https://twitter.com/peakyvikings/status/1388841298522779649 https://twitter.com/fraryswhre/status/1388154654744358912 https://twitter.com/purestchristie/status/1388190326272237573

  • 15-Year-Old Boy, 52-Year-Old Woman Fall Victims in Separate Anti-Asian Incidents in NYC

    A teen boy and a middle-aged woman were reportedly targeted in separate anti-Asian incidents in New York City over the weekend. The cases, which both occurred on Saturday, are now under investigation by the New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force, according to the New York Post.

  • Pelosi’s Archbishop Says Pro-Abortion Catholics Should Be Denied Communion

    San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore J. Cordileone said recently that priests should deny communion to pro-abortion Catholic public figures who “are unwilling or unable to abandon” their “advocacy for abortion.” “If you find that you are unwilling or unable to abandon your advocacy for abortion, you should not come forward to receive Holy Communion,” the archbishop told Catholic public figures. “To publicly affirm the Catholic faith while at the same time publicly rejecting one of its most fundamental teachings is simply dishonest.” Cordileone’s rebuke of public figures who support abortion came in a 17-page letter on Saturday titled Before I Formed You in the Womb I Knew You. He did not name any such figures, though one of the archdiocese’s most famous parishioners, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is a longtime abortion advocate. President Joe Biden also calls himself a pro-abortion Catholic, despite the church’s teachings on the issue. “If their participation in the evil of abortion is not addressed forthrightly by their pastors, this can lead Catholics (and others) to assume that the moral teaching of the Catholic Church on the inviolate sanctity of human life is not seriously held,” Cordileone wrote. “The constant teaching of the Catholic Church from her very beginning, the repeated exhortations of every Pope in recent times up to and including Pope Francis, the frequent statements by the bishops of the United States, all make it clear what the teaching of the Catholic Church is in regard to abortion.” He adds that pastors should call Catholic public figures “to conversion and to warn them that if they do not amend their lives they must answer before the tribunal of God for the innocent blood that has been shed.” Cordileone said doing so can occur via private conversations “between the erring Catholic and his or her parish priest or bishop” but said that the “sad truth” is that such discussions often yield little change, “thus leaving it easy for the individual to continue participating fully in the life of the Church” and bringing scandal upon other Catholics. “Because we are dealing with public figures and public examples of cooperation in moral evil, this correction can also take the public form of exclusion from the reception of Holy Communion,” the archbishop wrote. “When other avenues are exhausted, the only recourse a pastor has left is the public medicine of temporary exclusion from the Lord’s Table. This is a bitter medicine, but the gravity of the evil of abortion can sometimes warrant it.” “I tremble that if I do not forthrightly challenge Catholics under my pastoral care who advocate for abortion, both they and I will have to answer to God for innocent blood,” he added. Cordileone’s letter came days after the Associated Press reported that the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will convene a national meeting in June to discuss whether to tell Biden and other high profile Catholic politicians not to receive Holy Communion at mass if they continue to be public advocates of abortion. “Because President Biden is Catholic, it presents a unique problem for us,” Archbishop Joseph Naumann of Kansas, chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities, told the outlet. “It can create confusion. … How can he say he’s a devout Catholic and he’s doing these things that are contrary to the church’s teaching?”

  • Why Trump is more likely to win in the GOP than to take his followers to a new third party

    Supporters of former President Trump gather outside of Trump Tower during a rare visit Trump made to his New York offices, March 8, 2021. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump has claimed at times that he’ll start a third political party called the Patriot Party. In fact, most Americans – 62% in a recent poll – say they’d welcome the chance to vote for a third party. In almost any other democracy, those Americans would get their wish. In the Netherlands, for instance, even a small “third” party called the Party for the Animals – composed of animal rights supporters, not dogs and cats – won 3.2% of the legislative vote in 2017 and earned five seats, out of 150, in the national legislature. Yet in the U.S., candidates for the House of Representatives from the Libertarian Party, the most successful of U.S. minor parties, won not a single House seat in 2020, though Libertarians got over a million House votes. Neither did the Working Families Party, with 390,000 votes, or the Legalize Marijuana Now Party, whose U.S. Senate candidate from Minnesota won 185,000 votes. Why don’t American voters have more than two viable parties to choose among in elections, when almost every other democratic nation in the world does? These voters supported either Biden or Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Yet 62% of Americans say they’d like the option of voting for a third-party candidate. Mandel Ngan, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images Plurality rules As I’ve found in researching political parties, the American electoral system is the primary reason why the U.S. is the sole major democracy with only two parties consistently capable of electing public officials. Votes are counted in most American elections using plurality rules, or “winner take all.” Whoever gets the most votes wins the single seat up for election. Other democracies choose to count some or all of their votes differently. Instead of, say, California being divided into 53 U.S. House districts, each district electing one representative, the whole state could become a multi-member district, and all the voters in California would be asked to choose all 53 U.S. House members using proportional representation. Each party would present a list of its candidates for all 53 seats, and you, as the voter, would select one of the party slates. If your party got 40% of the votes in the state, then it would elect 40% of the representatives – the first 21 candidates listed on the party’s slate. This is the system used in 21 of the 28 countries in Western Europe, including Germany and Spain. In such a system – depending on the minimum percentage, or threshold, a party needed to win one seat – it would make sense for even a small party to run candidates for the U.S. House, reasoning that if they got just 5% of the vote, they could win 5% of the state’s U.S. House seats. So if the Legalize Marijuana Now party won 5% of the vote in California, two or three of the party’s candidates would become House members, ready to argue in Congress for marijuana legalization. In fact, until the 1950s, several U.S. states had multi-member districts. Under the current electoral system, however, if the Legalize Marijuana Now party gets 5% of the state’s House vote, it wins nothing. It has spent a lot of money and effort with no officeholders to show for it. This disadvantage for small parties is also built into the Electoral College, where a candidate needs a majority of electoral votes to win the presidency – and no non-major-party candidate ever has. Parties run the show There’s another factor working against third-party success: State legislatures make the rules about how candidates and parties get on the ballot, and state legislatures are made up almost exclusively of Republicans and Democrats. They have no desire to increase their competition. So a minor-party candidate typically needs many more signatures on a petition to get on the ballot than major-party candidates do, and often also pays a filing fee that major party candidates don’t necessarily have to pay. Further, although many Americans call themselves “independents,” pollsters find that most of these “independents” actually lean toward either the Democrats or the Republicans, and their voting choices are almost as intensely partisan as those who do claim a party affiliation. Even though many Americans call themselves ‘independent,’ their voting choices are almost as intensely partisan as those who say they are Democrats or Republicans. Scott Olson/Getty Images Party identification is the single most important determinant of people’s voting choices; in 2020, 94% of Republicans voted for Donald Trump, and the same percentage of Democrats voted for Joe Biden. The small number of true independents in American politics are much less likely to show interest in politics and to vote. So it would not be easy for a third party to get Americans to put aside their existing partisan allegiance. Hard to get there from here The idea of a “center” party has great appeal – in theory. In practice, few agree on what “centrist” means. Lots of people, when asked this question, envision a “center” party that reflects all their own views and none of the views they disagree with. That’s where a Trump Party does have one advantage. Prospective Trump Party supporters do agree on what they stand for: Donald Trump. [The Conversation’s newsletter explains what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe now.] Yet there’s an easier path for Trump supporters than fighting the U.S. electoral system, unfriendly ballot access rules and entrenched party identification. That’s to take over the Republican Party. In fact, they’re very close to doing so now. Trump retains a powerful hold over the party’s policies. His adviser, Jason Miller, stated, “Trump effectively is the Republican Party.” This Trump Party is very different from Ronald Reagan’s GOP. That’s not surprising; the U.S. major parties have always been permeable and vulnerable to takeover by factions. There are good reasons for Americans to want more major parties. It’s hard for two parties to capture the diversity of views in a nation of more than 300 million people. But American politics would look very different if the country had a viable multi-party system, in which voters could choose from among, say, a Socialist Party, a White Supremacist Party and maybe even a Party for the Animals. To get there, Congress and state legislatures would need to make fundamental changes in American elections, converting single-member districts with winner-take-all rules into multi-member districts with proportional representation.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Marjorie Hershey, Indiana University. Read more:The candidate you like is the one you think is most electableWhat are political parties’ platforms – and do they matter? Marjorie Hershey does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • U.S. and Britain tell China and Russia: the West is not over yet

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven western democracies aims to court new allies to counter challenges from China and Russia without holding Beijing down and while pursuing more stable ties with the Kremlin, two of its top diplomats said on Monday. Ahead of the first in-person G7 foreign ministers meeting since 2019, U.S. President Joe Biden's secretary of state, Antony Blinken, sought to foster a message of multilateralism after four years of Twitter-diplomacy under Donald Trump variously shocked, bewildered and alarmed many Western allies. Founded in 1975 as a forum for the West’s richest nations to discuss crises such as the OPEC oil embargo, the G7 this week is discussing China and Russia as well as battling the COVID-19 pandemic and the spread of climate change.

  • Kevin Love says playing with hometown Trail Blazers and Damian Lillard would be 'special'

    On this week’s episode of the “Posted Up with Chris Haynes” podcast, Cavaliers forward Kevin Love revealed that it would be “special” if he had the chance to play for his hometown NBA team: the Portland Trail Blazers.

  • Montana Governor Fights to Reform ‘Broken’ Judicial Nomination Process

    Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, the first Republican to hold the seat in 16 years, does not want to miss a rare opportunity to reform his state’s judicial process. In Montana, judges are chosen by voters — Supreme Court justices serve eight-year terms, and district judges serve six-year terms — and incumbents usually win. But in the case of a vacancy, the governor has the power to appoint someone to serve out the remainder of the term, after they are confirmed by the state Senate. Now, Gianforte and state Republicans want to fix what they think is a “rigged” system of filling judicial vacancies. Last month, Gianforte signed Senate Bill 140 into law, ending the current “Judicial Nominating Commission,” which since 1973 has had the sole power to recommend a list of vacancy candidates to the governor. “In practice, it was stacked with trial lawyers,” Gianforte said of the commission. “The governor could only appoint interim judges from a list that, in practice, was just three names, and they only produced liberal trial lawyers. So we worked with the legislature to put a fair process in that actually matches the way we appoint judges at the federal level for the Supreme Court.” Both the Montana Trial Lawyers Association and the Montana Defense Trial Lawyers Association oppose the disbandment of the commission, which is made up of seven members who serve four-year terms: four lay members, appointed by the governor; two attorneys chosen by the state Supreme Court, and one district judge selected from among his peers. Critics of SB 140 have called Gianforte’s move controversial for removing a “nonpartisan” check on the governor’s authority. But according to Lieutenant Governor Kristan Juras, the commission has a clear partisan bent. “When I gave my testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, I pointed out that the current seven members of the Commission have made political donations over the past 20 years — less than one percent of their contributions were to Republican candidates,” she explained. “They hide behind this ‘nonpartisan’ fiction, when in fact they’re very partisan, when in fact they do not get to the governor the sorts of people that Governor Gianforte is interested in.” SB 140’s status is currently in limbo after critics filed a lawsuit with the Montana Supreme Court on the grounds that it violates the state constitution. But the court may have a conflict of interest:emails obtained by the Montana Attorney General’s office show that the state Supreme Court administrator petitioned all state Supreme Court justices and district judges to take a position on SB 140 back in January. Chief Justice Mike McGrath, who had already recused himself from the case after saying he personally lobbied Gianforte to oppose it, chose District Judge Kurt Krueger as his replacement. But Krueger said earlier this month that he would also recuse himself, after the emails showed he “adamantly opposes” the law. Though the state legislature has now subpoenaed the Supreme Court for more records, so far the remaining six justices have refused to recuse themselves, saying they were not polled. The court also sided with Beth McLaughlin, the court administrator, after she appealed to block the release of her emails — though she admitted that she had deleted the results of a judicial poll on SB 140 and other pending legislation, which was circulated by the state’s judicial lobbying organization. “The behavior we’ve seen out of the Supreme Court here recently, with their emails, and prejudging legislation, and open communication, just shows how broken the current system is and this is why we need to have a more objective process for selecting judges,” Gianforte said. Juras, a transactional attorney by profession, says that the “unconstitutional” claim falls flat when compared with language of the 1972 state Constitution, which states that, in the case of judicial vacancies, “the governor shall appoint a replacement from nominees selected in the manner provided by law.” “It’s very clear from the comments of the delegates to that convention, they did not — they could have, but they chose not to — put into the Constitution a judicial nomination commission. They left it to the legislature to determine how exactly the governor would make these appointments,” Juras explained. Since its initial formulation in 1973, Juras said the commission has been “amended numerous times since then,” as “the legislature has constantly tried to tweak it.” In its current form, she explained, the closed-circle nature inherently limits the pool of candidates. “Most transactional attorneys would say, we didn’t stand a chance of getting through the Judicial Nomination commission, why even apply?” she stated. “Some very highly qualified candidates, including an experienced defense attorney out of Billings Montana who served on the Board of Regents, highly respected, she didn’t make it through the Judicial Nomination commission process.” Gianforte says the track record of Montana’s courts shows that the current process is not working — he points to the decision last year by the U.S. Supreme Court to overrule the Montana’s Supreme Court in the Espinoza case, which declared Blaine Amendments unconstitutional, as one example. “We don’t want a conservative court. We don’t want a liberal court. We want a court that’s going to opine on the law, not make law,” he stated. “And the current system we have in place does not make that possible.”

  • Vice President Kamala Harris confirms role as new chair of National Space Council, saying she is 'honored' to take up the role

    "As I've said before: In America, when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it. I am honored to lead our National Space Council," Kamala Harris tweeted.

  • Hillary Clinton warns of "huge consequences" over U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told CNN Sunday the U.S. has to focus on "two huge consequences" following President Biden's decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.Driving the news: Axios reported Friday that Clinton and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice expressed concern to the House Foreign Affairs Committee over the move. When CNN's Fareed Zakaria asked Clinton what she thought of the decision, she said: "Well, it's been made, and I know it is a very difficult decision."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat else she's saying: The first major consequence was "the potential collapse of the Afghan government and a takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban," Clinton said."Probably with a resumption of civil war in certain parts of the country, but a largely Taliban-run government at some point in the not-too-distant future," she added.Clinton said it's important to protect the "many thousands of Afghans" who worked with the U.S. and NATO, "who stood up and spoke out for women’s rights and human rights." She expressed hopes a visa program could be set up for them in the U.S."There will also be, I fear, a huge refugee outflow," she said. "And of course, the second big set of problems revolves around a resumption of activities by global terrorist groups, most particularly Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State."The bottom line: "It's one thing to pull out troops that have been supporting security in Afghanistan, supporting the Afghan military, leaving it pretty much to fend for itself, but we can’t afford to walk away from the consequences of that decision," Clinton said.The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Go deeper: Biden administration's hard exit from AfghanistanLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Liz Cheney and Donald Trump go to war over 'THE BIG LIE'

    Rep. Liz Cheney issued a forceful rebuke Monday of claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that his loss in the 2020 election was the result of fraud.