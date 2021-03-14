Mitch McConnell has been accused of making 'silly' and 'cynical' remarks about Democrats, who he said were trying to take credit for stimulus efforts

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo

  • Political opponents slammed Senator Mitch McConnell for taking credit for the economic recovery.

  • McConnell said the "tide had already turned" towards recovery under President Donald Trump.

  • MSNBC host Ali Velshi said his statement was "a really silly and cynical lie," Raw Story reported.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

On the day President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell took to the Senate floor to say Republicans had led the nation's recovery efforts, but Democrats were busy taking credit now.

McConnell said the "tide had already turned" toward economic recovery during President Donald Trump's term, when Republicans led the Senate, long before Biden's "far-left" stimulus.

"The American people already built a parade that's been marching toward victory," McConnell said. "Democrats just want to sprint in front of that parade and claim victory."

Political opponents and pundits were quick to respond.

"McConnell tells us that the covid bill is the worst in history & the only reason Democrats passed it was to take credit for the fabulous recovery coming from Trump years," said Barbara Boxer, a former senator from California. "Mitch, have you not noticed the millions of jobless waiting in line for food?"

MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Saturday said McConnell's words were either "a stretch" of the truth, or "a really silly and cynical lie," as Raw Story reported.

Asked about McConnell's comments, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it was unfortunate the bill didn't receive bipartisan support in the Senate.

"Well, what part doesn't he like?" Schumer said on MSNBC. "Does he not like giving checks to people who need help? Does he not like opening the schools safely? Does he not like vaccines?"

He added: "That's more than half the bill. Is he against any of those?"

On the Senate floor, McConnell called the bill a "Trojan horse" full of "bad, old liberal ideas."

"We also look with great optimism toward the future - 2021 is set to be a historic comeback year," he said. "Not because of the far-left legislation that was passed after the tide had already turned, but because of the resilience of the American people."

Read the original article on Business Insider

