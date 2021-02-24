Mitch McConnell backs Merrick Garland for attorney general

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told Politico Tuesday that he plans to support Judge Merrick Garland's nomination for attorney general.

Why it matters: McConnell blocked Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016, a move he called the "most consequential thing I've ever done."

Of note: When asked by Politico whether he backed Garland for attorney general, McConnell said, "I do."

The big picture: McConnell is the latest key Republican to indicate support for Garland in this role. Others to back Garland after previously blocking his path to the Supreme Court include Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).

  • The vote for Garland's nomination is due take place in the Senate Judiciary Committee March 1.

