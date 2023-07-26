Mitch McConnell briefly interrupts his remarks to reporters -Reuters witness

U.S. Senate Minority Leader McConnell holds a press conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell briefly interrupted his remarks to reporters on Wednesday and walked away before rejoining the press conference, a Reuters witness reported.

The 81-year-old lawmaker began his scheduled remarks but halted abruptly, before he was briefly escorted away from the podium. He returned and took reporters' questions, saying, "I'm fine," before addressing other topics.

The Kentucky Republican, who is the longest-serving Senate party leader in history, tripped at a Washington dinner on March 8 and was admitted to a hospital for treatment of a concussion. He also suffered a minor rib fracture and was later moved to a rehabilitation facility. He returned to the Senate in April.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Scott Malone and Leslie Adler)