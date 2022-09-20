Mitch McConnell calls Republican Govs. DeSantis and Abbott's ploy to fly migrants to Democratic enclaves like Martha's Vineyard 'a good idea'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on September 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell on Tuesday agreed with moving migrants around the country to own the libs.

"I personally thought it was a good idea," the Kentucky Republican said at the US Capitol.

GOP Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott are stirring up immigration fights before November.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave Republican governors his blessing when it comes to sending unwitting migrants around the country in order to throw Democrats into disarray ahead of the midterm elections.

"I personally thought it was a good idea," the Kentucky Republican told reporters at the US Capitol on Tuesday when asked about the immigration-related stunts Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott have made their top priorities.

McConnell's sign-off comes as DeSantis allegedly added President Joe Biden's home state of Delaware to the mix of Democratic strongholds conservatives are happy to disrupt just weeks before election day.

The crisis-stoking crusade has, so far, included flying 48 Venezuelan asylum seekers from San Antonio, Texas to Massachusetts — on Florida taxpayers' dime — as well as bussing migrants from Texas to Washington, DC, New York City, and Chicago.

"Florida gave them an opportunity to seek greener pastures in a sanctuary jurisdiction that offered greater resources for them, as we expected," a DeSantis aide said after Texas law enforcement officials opened an investigation into the relocation effort.

Migrants said they were lured on the trip by false promises of quick cash and job placement help.

"They were preyed upon," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said of the developing situation.

Read the original article on Business Insider