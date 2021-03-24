Mitch McConnell calls voting rights bill a ‘solution in search of a problem’ as GOP mounts ‘despicable’ effort to restrict ballot access

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alex Woodward
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Republican Senator Mitch McConnell has criticised a sweeping voting rights proposal as a “solution in search of a problem” despite more than 250 proposals in statehouses across the US to restrict ballot access.

He called the measure an attempt among congressional Democrats to “rewrite the rules of our system” as he claimed that GOP lawmakers “are not engaging in trying to suppress voters, whatsoever.”

His comments preceded a Senate Rules Committee hearing on S1, or the For the People Act, which would adopt the largest voting rights and election protection rules since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act, if signed into law.

The measure serves as an antidote to the wave of suppressive voting rights measures in at least 43 state legislatures, propelled by spurious claims of voting “irregularities” in 2020 elections and Donald Trump’s loss in the presidential race.

The For The People Act would standardise voting access at the federal level, eliminate long-standing barriers to voting and allow candidates with smaller platforms to wield more political power, among other provisions.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called proposals in Arizona – which has proposed banning automatic and same-day voter registration and notarisation for mail-in ballots – “the most despicable thing I’ve seen in all my years.”

More follows...

Recommended Stories

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • Boris Johnson flies into another storm over deal for second ‘Brexit jet’

    Boris Johnson has risked another row over the use of taxpayers’ money after procuring a second plane painted in the colours of the Union flag. Downing Street confirmed on Monday night that the UK had acquired a second aircraft, a six-month-old Airbus A321, after images emerged of it stationed at Stansted Airport with a red, white and blue paintwork. The plane has been leased from Titan Airways and will be used by Mr Johnson, Cabinet ministers and members of the Royal family for short-haul flights. However, a government spokesman refused to say how much the lease deal cost when approached by The Telegraph, although they insisted it was “value for money”. Details of the contract are due to be published later this year. It comes just months after the Prime Minister was accused of squandering £900,000 on a paint job of the RAF Voyager – known as the ‘Brexit jet’ – an Airbus A330, which will continue to be used for long-haul trips. “The aircraft with its Global Britain livery will promote a strong image of the role the UK plays on the international stage when it is used by the Prime Minister, government ministers and senior members of the royal household,” the spokesman said. “It also offers value for money compared to the ad-hoc hire of private planes.” The spokesman added that commercial flights were the “preferred option” for ministers and that costs were “taken into account in all travel decisions”. The move prompted a backlash from some MPs, with Stewart Hosie, the SNP’s shadow cabinet office minister, telling The Independent: “It speaks volumes of the Tories’ priorities that it will throw taxpayers’ cash at a private Tory government jet and Union Jack paint job at the same time as imposing a public sector pay freeze, cuts to Universal Credit, and tax rises for millions of workers. “The Government must come clean over how much public money it has spent on this second private plane – given it is not long after it splurged nearly £1m of taxpayers’ cash on its first private plane – in the middle of a pandemic.”

  • Republican senator compares mass shootings to drunk driving during hearing on gun violence

    GOP lawmaker has ‘A’ rating from NRA

  • Mitch McConnell Gets Instant Fact-Check Over Brazenly False Filibuster Defense

    The Senate minority leader was schooled on the history of the filibuster.

  • ‘Mind-boggling.’ Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls out Ted Cruz over gun control comments

    “We have to address it. We cant just turn it into a political issue and romanticize this idea that Americans get to have guns and it’s a God-given right,” Kerr said.

  • McConnell complains Biden hasn’t spoken to him or invited him to White House since inauguration

    Mitch McConnell complained during an interview on Wednesday that Joe Biden has not spoken with him since the presidential inauguration. In an appearance on Fox News, the Senate minority leader said he had not been invited to the White House so far during this administration, claiming that Democrats are not interested in acting in a bipartisan fashion. Mr McConnell’s office clarified that the president and minority leader have spoken regarding the situation in Myanmar since the inauguration, but that the context of the comments remains regarding reaching bipartisan consensus on the economic agenda for the country.

  • Mitch McConnell: For the People Act designed to make 'easier to cheat'

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell slams election reform bill

  • Senate Holds Hearing On Gun Violence Amid Spate Of Mass Shootings

    Democrats called the hearing on gun violence last week, not knowing it would come less than 24 hours after yet another deadly shooting.

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Concerning D.C. Statehood, the Founders Have Already Spoken

    There are numerous principled reasons to oppose D.C. statehood. But, really, no arguments are more applicable than the ones offered by the Founders, who created a federal district for the distinct purpose of denying it statehood. First, because they were concerned about the seat of federal power being controlled by a hostile or intrusive state government. Second, because they knew that if the capital were in a state — much less its own state — the people would vote to grow and accumulate federal power. Both situations were incompatible with the proper separation of powers and state rights. Today, though, Democrats want to localize one of the only things in the Constitution that is actually federalized — while federalizing everything else. All of it for power. People like to argue that the Founders never anticipated that millions of Americans would be living and working in the District. Indeed, the more powerful the permanent political class in D.C. becomes, the more reason we have to deny it statehood. Washington would likely be nothing but a swampy backwater village if it hadn’t been created for, again, the purpose of not being a state. And it doesn’t matter if there are 20 or 20 million people residing in its ten-square-mile boundary. We already have Maryland and, increasingly, Virginia doing D.C.’s bidding. Washingtonians already have far too much power over ordinary Americans. And the town’s great wealth is produced by taxing citizens and creating federal laws that centralize power. Why would we want to give the federal government more power? The Washington Post’s Aaron Blake says we’ve been dumbing down the D.C. statehood debate — and I agree, but for very different reasons. He argues that “emerging arguments against D.C. statehood” are no longer principled but partisan. “The idea isn’t so much that D.C. doesn’t necessarily deserve voting rights in the House and Senate, as much as that it would be a boon to Democrats,” he writes. Normally, I would be quite sympathetic to this type of grievance. The problem is that the argument over D.C. is, both in the abstract and practical, a partisan one. After all, the only reason Democrats want to turn D.C. into a city-state is because it guarantees them two seats in the Senate, a fact that is completely reasonable to point out. If Democrats were genuinely concerned about the imaginary voting rights of D.C. citizens, they would talk about redrawing the borders of Washington as a one- or two-square-mile district and giving the rest of the people to Maryland and Virginia (this idea also has complications, but at least it would show that advocates for D.C. voting rights would be arguing from a “principled” position.) Yet, even setting contemporary debates aside, one of James Madison’s arguments for creating a federal district was his fear of the partisan nature of states. In Federalist No. 43, he warned that without federal control of the capital, “the public authority might be insulted and its proceedings interrupted with impunity . . .” by some opposing party. That is an argument about partisanship as well. The debate, as I see it, is being dumbed down by the usual destructive majoritarian arguments, which are either propelled by a lack of civic education or an antagonism toward the Constitution. When, for instance, South Dakota senator Mike Rounds correctly noted on Twitter that the “Founding Fathers never intended for Washington D.C. to be a state,” he was dunked on like so: I don't think the Founding Fathers had any intentions regarding South Dakota either, and yet https://t.co/9F7ma6PbAu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 23, 2021 lol the founding fathers also didn't intend for 'south dakota' to be a state https://t.co/sy7XowXgzt — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) March 23, 2021 The Founding Fathers absolutely “intended,” and foresaw, places such as South Dakota becoming states. That’s why they laid out a clear path for statehood. This wasn’t some theoretical proposition, either. Vermont was added to the Union only three years after the ratification of the Constitution. There were 17 states by the time Madison was elected president. It is true, of course, that Madison was unaware that more than a century after the ratification of a new constitution, there would be a state christened, “South Dakota,” but surely — surely — no thinking person actually believes this is a clever point to make. On the other hand, the Founders also unambiguously intended — evident in both their writing and in Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution — to create a special federal district for the purpose of not being a state. And if D.C. residents don’t like it, they can always move to the other side of the border.

  • 'It's an atrocity': McConnell slams Democrats' election reform bill

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell explains problems with the For the People Act.

  • Stephen Colbert Calls Out ‘Idiot’ GOP Senator By Name For Attack On Gun Control

    The "Late Show" host calls John Kennedy's bluff on gun control in scathing new monologue.

  • Facebook may have to disclose some app records in privacy probe, Massachusetts court rules

    Massachusetts' top court on Wednesday reversed an order requiring Facebook Inc to turn over to state Attorney General Maura Healey records identifying apps the company suspected had misused customer data, but the justices said she ultimately could obtain some materials. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled that while some of Facebook's records were protected from disclosure, Healey had demonstrated a "substantial need" for materials to investigate the social media company's privacy practices following the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Healey and Facebook did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Boulder Grocery Store Shooting: What We Know About The Victims

    Ten people between the ages of 20 and 65 were killed during a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.

  • Two men accused of drugging and raping fellow Spring Breaker before she was found dead in Miami beach

    Medical examiner still to determine whether a ‘green pill’ was cause of death

  • Tearful Nuggets coach Michael Malone reads names of Boulder victims

    Nuggets coach gives tearful tribute to Boulder shooting victimsWarriors’ Steve Kerr rips lawmakers for inaction after tragedy Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone was tearful and openly emotional before Tuesday night’s game against the Orlando Magic while talking about the 10 people killed in a grocery store by a gunman Monday in Boulder, Colorado. Malone named each of the 10 victims of a massacre that took place approximately 28 miles from downtown Denver. “It seems like we’ve been here before,” Malone said during his pre-game media availability. “Obviously, yesterday was another tragedy. Hopefully it’s something that we can find a way to prevent from happening in the future. And I think I speak for everyone on our team, our travel party, that our thoughts and prayers – which is never enough – but our thoughts and prayers are definitely with the Boulder community and all the families of the 10 innocent people who were murdered yesterday. “Rikki Olds, Denny Stong, Neven Stanisic, Tralona Bartkowiak, Suzanne Fountain, Teri Leiker, Kevin Mahoney, Lynn Murray, Jody Waters, and police officer Eric Talley, father of seven kids.” <figcaption>Nuggets coach Michael Malone was tearful and openly emotional before Tuesday’s game against Orlando.</figcaption> <p>He dedicated the game to the families dealing with the aftermath.</p> <p>“I think we’re all tired of it,” Malone said, fighting through tears when pressed on how he processed Monday’s tragedy. “That’s an understatement. I know, for me, you get so caught up in the job, and basketball. … We get judged on wins and losses. … I apologize. … We get judged on wins and losses, but if you take a step back, and you put yourself in one of those families, what do you feel? This is a game. It’s a game I love. I have a passion for, but I think about Eric Talley and his seven kids. That’s what I think about. I’m just heartbroken for them and everybody else. Hopefully we as a country, we as a state can find a way to be better.”</p> <p>He added: “Hopefully the players understand the tragedy that happened and what it means for us because we represent Denver, and Boulder is right there with us.</p> <p>“We’re still thinking of everybody and hope that Boulder stays strong.”</p> <p>Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr also addressed the recent violence in Boulder and Atlanta before Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.</p> <p>Kerr sat sternly in front of a black background featuring 18 names representing each of the people lost in mass shootings over the past week.</p> <p>Before Kerr began to talk basketball, he delivered yet another message about gun violence that hits so close.</p> <p>“Before we start, you notice the names behind me on the screen there,” Kerr said. “They are names of the victims in both Atlanta and Denver over the last two weeks in the mass shootings that we have suffered. I think it’s first of all important to reference their names. These are human beings. These are people who have been lost, and the thought of the mothers and fathers and sisters, brothers, daughters and sons who are grieving right now with the loss of the people behind me is just devastating, particularly in the wake of what is just a common occurrence in our country and an inability of our representatives and government of doing anything about it.</p> <figure> <iframe height="360" width="640" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen> <figcaption>Golden State coach Steve Kerr sat in front of a black background featuring 18 names representing each of the people lost in mass shootings over the past week.</figcaption> </figure> <p>“I am just sort of at a loss for words at this point. We can’t just sit here and accept that we’re going to allow our fellow citizens to just mow each other down with weapons of war. It’s the most disgusting thing that exists within our country. It’s ridiculous. It’s disgusting. It’s devastating. There are so many people out there who are suffering, we have to do something about it.”</p> <p>Kerr’s father, Malcolm, was murdered in Beirut while president of American University of Beirut when Kerr was 18 and a college freshman at Arizona.</p></iframe>

  • Biden likely to run for second term

    Biden is oldest president in American history at 78 years old

  • Boulder shooting: Colorado gunman named as 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as victims are identified

    The shooter has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder

  • Spaniards line up for AstraZeneca amid concerns over vaccine

    Desperate to finally put the coronavirus pandemic behind them, thousands of Spaniards lined up to get shots of AstraZeneca on Wednesday as the European country became the latest to restart the vaccine whose credibility has suffered a series of setbacks recently. Like neighboring countries that had halted use of the vaccine while examining possible adverse effects, Spain’s health officials are now trying to restore confidence in the shot, one of three currently available in the European Union. Spain's pivot back to AstraZeneca comes just a day after another blow to its reputation, when American officials said that the British-Swedish drug company may have included “outdated information” in touting the effectiveness of its COVID-19 vaccine in a U.S. trial.

  • House continues investigation challenging Republican win in Iowa

    Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has "decided to take the seating of the congresswoman into her own hands."