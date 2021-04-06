Mitch McConnell clarifies that he'd still like corporations to give money to politicians

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Tuesday reiterated his belief that American corporations should stay out of political issues like Georgia's controversial new voting law. But he clarified that he's still alright with companies making political contributions.

On Monday, McConnell responded to Georgia-based companies that have criticized the law (as well as Major League Baseball's decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta) by accusing them of "dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government." Because of that, he warned, businesses will "invite serious consequences if they become a vehicle for far-left mobs to hijack our country from outside the constitutional order."

He followed that up the next day telling "corporate America" to "stay out of politics" because "it's not what you're designed for." Later, though, he explained he wasn't talking about "political contributions" from corporations, of which he remains a proponent. "I'm talking about taking a position on a highly incendiary issue like this and punishing a community or a state," he said.

Academy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workers
Trump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegations
Janet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

  • Arkansas Senate overrides Republican governor's veto on bill targeting trans kids

    Arkansas' Republican-controlled House and Senate on Tuesday overrode GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson's veto of a bill that criminalizes gender-affirming care for transgender children.Why it matters: The bill, which is among the first of its kind in the U.S. to pass amid a record-breaking number of legislation targeting trans children, was harshly rebuked by the governor as an "extreme" government overreach. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The legislation, which would ban access to hormone treatments and puberty blockers, is also opposed by national medical associations.What they're saying: In a call with reporters earlier on Tuesday, Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David denounced the bill as "so extremely unpopular, that even after signing other anti-LGBTQ and anti-transgender bills into law, the governor balked."Parents of transgender kids are "afraid if these bills pass, they could lose their children, and their children could die," Jack Turban, a fellow in child and adolescent psychiatry at Stanford University School of Medicine, where he researches the mental health of transgender youth, said on the call.What to watch: The ACLU says it is preparing a lawsuit against the legislation.Editor's note: This story has been updated with the ACLU's statement. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Former President Donald Trump dropped 298 spots in Forbes' ranking of the world's billionaires

    With a $2.4 billion net worth, Trump is richer than he was last year, but he still slid from No. 1,001 to No. 1,299 on Forbes' list.

  • Atlanta's mayor signs executive order to "mitigate" impact of Georgia's voting restrictions

    Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Tuesday issued an administrative order "to mitigate the impact of new voting restrictions imposed" by Georgia's recently enacted law curbing voting access. Why it matters: Civil rights groups, Democrats and more than 100 businesses and CEOs have condemned the law.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The legislation cuts the time period voters have to request absentee ballots and imposes new identification requirements, among other restrictions. Details: The mayor's order directs Atlanta's chief equity officer to "develop a plan of action within the city's authority to expand opportunity and access to the ballot box." This includes providing training to staff members on voter registration and general information on early, absentee, and in-person voting and disseminating information to residents on how to obtain the forms of identification required for absentee voting.What she's saying: “The voting restrictions of SB 202 will disproportionately impact Atlanta residents — particularly in communities of color and other minority groups,” said Bottoms said in a statement, referring to the restrictions. “This Administrative Order is designed to do what those in the majority of the state legislature did not — expand access to our right to vote.”Bottoms told Axios Re:cap on Tuesday that the order is "going to give us the ability to do everything that we possibly can to help people" vote. "We're also going to have to really continue to educate and encourage people to stand in the gap for voters across this state who may not have the ability to cast a vote, meaning we can't go and vote for the president and then wait an additional four years," she added. "We've got to show up each and every time in record numbers because there will be some people who won't have access to their absentee ballots, who won't be able to turn their ballots in on time. We've got to stand in the gap for those folks and make a difference in this state." 🎧 Go deeper: Atlanta's mayor on Georgia’s new voting law and its economic tollMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The GOP's flailing response to the Georgia voting law backlash shows how lost the party is

    In a strange twist of events, the typically pro-corporate, hyper-patriotic GOP is now calling for boycotts of Coke, and America's favorite pastime.

  • Sinema Calls on Senators to ‘Change Their Behavior’ Instead of Eliminating Filibuster

    Senator Kyrsten Sinema called on colleagues to “change their behavior” and work for compromises instead of attempting to eliminate the Senate filibuster, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. “When you have a place that’s broken and not working, and many would say that’s the Senate today, I don’t think the solution is to erode the rules,” Sinema told the Journal. “I think the solution is for senators to change their behavior and begin to work together, which is what the country wants us to do.” Sinema’s comments come amid pressure from progressive Democrats to eliminate the filibuster entirely, and allow legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority in place of the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster. Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) has floated changing filibuster rules to make the procedure more difficult to use, without eliminating the filibuster entirely, however Sinema refused to discuss that possibility. The purpose of the Senate is “to craft bipartisan solutions to solve the challenges we face in our country,” Sinema said. The Senate is currently divided 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans, with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. Amid Republican opposition, Democrats used budget reconciliation rules to pass their $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill by a simple majority. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) announced on Monday evening that the Senate parliamentarian approved using budget reconciliation for two additional bills, which could allow Democrats to pass the Biden administration’s infrastructure package.

  • Jeff Bezos says Amazon supports a corporate-tax hike, arguing that Biden's infrastructure plan will require 'concessions from all sides'

    Bezos released a statement touting Biden's plan as "a bold investment in American infrastructure."

  • Hastings’ death narrows Dem majority, sets off race for his seat

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will schedule a special election to fill the vacancy created by Hastings’ passing.

  • Former Cop Arrested for Storming Capitol Was Once Named 'Officer of the Year' After Falsely Accusing Black Man of Murder

    A former Utah police officer who won one of his department’s highest honors for a false murder arrest has been charged with crossing the “thin blue line” in the Jan. 6 plot to overthrow the U.S. government.

  • Amnesty International says Russia may be slowly killing Navalny

    Alexei Navalny, the prominent opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is incarcerated in conditions that amount to torture and may slowly be killing him, human rights group Amnesty International said on Wednesday. Amnesty International said Navalny, who last year was poisoned with a military grade nerve agent, was now being subjected to sleep deprivation and did not have access to a doctor he could trust in jail. "Russia, the Russian authorities, may be placing him into a situation of a slow death and seeking to hide what is happening to him," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's secretary general, told Reuters ahead of the publication of the group's annual report.

  • Thousands of US police officers and public servants have reportedly used Clearview's controversial facial recognition tech without approval

    BuzzFeed News reported that police departments and government agencies have been using the software "without training or oversight."

  • Vice President Kamala Harris is Selling Her Washington, D.C. Condo For $1.9 Million

    For $1.995 million, Kamala Harris's D.C. condo can be yours!

  • Republicans Don't Believe in Democracy (Duh!), Study Says

    We really don’t need any scientific research to prove to us that Republicans do not care about democracy. Pretty much every Republican-controlled state has laws on the books that make it extremely difficult to vote and pretty much most of them cried fraud—falsely—when Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

  • Mitch McConnell To Corporate America: Shut Up And Donate

    Congress' biggest defender of corporate political speech rights changes his tune.

  • Ben Carson wants to launch a new version of the Boy Scouts

    Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson has started what he calls a "do tank" (which is the same thing as a think tank), now that former President Donald Trump is out of office. It appears the American Cornerstone Institute will allow Carson to travel around the country and hold roundtable discussions about conservative values, The Washington Post reports. But it sounds like what he's really excited about is potentially launching a new youth organization called the Little Patriots. "It will be something like the Boy Scouts," Carson told the Post. "But heavily exposed to the real history of America." It's not entirely clear what the venture will entail, but the purpose may be an attempt to counter calls to remove certain statues and monuments in the U.S, although Carson focused on a far more dramatic and severe global example to make his point. "You probably notice when [the Islamic State] goes into a place, they destroy the history; they destroy the monuments," he told the Post. "History is what gives you identity." Read more about what Carson and other former members of the Trump White House are up to these days at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comAcademy says Oscar nominees and guests qualify as essential workersTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxation

  • Matt Gaetz Said His ‘Travel Records’ Would Exonerate Him. Not So Fast.

    Caroline BrehmanWhen it first came out last week that Rep. Matt Gaetz was under investigation for his sexual involvement with a 17-year-old, the Florida Republican said his travel records would exonerate him.“It is a horrible allegation, and it is a lie,” Gaetz told Tucker Carlson on Fox News a week ago. “The New York Times is running a story that I have traveled with a 17-year-old woman, and that is verifiably false. People can look at my travel records and see that that is not the case.”What Gaetz knew—or should have known—is that there are no such public records, at least not when it comes to his private life.There are, however, campaign filings. Among all the Matt Gaetz revelations last week was the news that the Justice Department is looking into the Florida Republican’s potential use of campaign funds for personal expenses. And the reality of those campaign-finance reports is that they raise more questions than they answer about these alleged scandals.“The spending surrounding the Gaetz campaign simply doesn’t say what he wants it to say,” Jordan Libowitz, communications director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a campaign-finance watchdog, told The Daily Beast. “One, the reports don’t offer specific information; and two, it’s not clear whether he’s even saying that his campaign filings will exonerate him. If he’s paying out of pocket, we won’t know the answers without a subpoena.”As Gaetz knows, his campaign filings don’t have any sort of information that would prove he never participated in a sex ring or paid for the travel of an underage minor. What his filings do show, though, is that Gaetz had a close relationship with Joel Greenberg—the Seminole County tax collector indicted on sex-trafficking charges.The Daily Beast reported last week that on Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, Greenberg asked one of his tax office employees to make an emergency replacement driver’s license for Gaetz, who Greenberg said had lost his ID the night before.“Amy- is there anyway to assist one of our Congressmen in getting an emergency replacement ID or DL by Tuesday 2pm?” Greenberg wrote in the text.But Gaetz isn’t a Seminole County resident. The first information on the county’s drivers license website says the office “will process only ‘Seminole County Residents’ for ALL Driver License or ID Card services. No exceptions will be made.” The site tells applicants that if they can’t produce proof of residency, “a ticket for driver license or ID card services will NOT be serviced.”The website also makes clear that the county office “is NOT directly affiliated with the local Florida State Driver License Office” and serves only “to perform very limited license issuance functions.”Seminole County is centrally located, on the outskirts of Orlando, several hours from Gaetz’s Panhandle district. That Monday was Labor Day, and the congressman was catching that Tuesday flight to return to D.C. after campaigning across his home district for re-election that November.But the campaign’s Federal Election Commission filings for August and September reveal only one expense to an Orlando vendor: a $439.91 charge to the upscale Rosen Centre Hotel, paid Sept. 28 as part of the campaign’s monthly credit-card bill. The exact date of the stay cannot be known without Gaetz producing receipts—or without the DOJ producing a subpoena.Libowitz said the hotel expense is “a tough one to pull off” under campaign-finance laws that prohibit the conversion of funds to personal use.“It makes sense if he had to pick up the ID,” Libowitz said. “But I don’t know why a sitting congressman wouldn’t be able to do that on his own, in his own county, and why he’d have to get a friend to do it for him.”As Libowitz noted to The Daily Beast, the filings don’t tell the full story. “You can only use campaign funds for efforts that go towards an election. So under the theory that he went to Orlando to get a license unlawfully, he would have a tough case to make—that it’s appropriate to use your campaign to get around state law,” he said. “And that would be a stretch.”According to The Daily Beast’s review, the Gaetz campaign committee—Friends of Matt Gaetz—has over the last four years spent about $57,000 on airfares, $57,000 on lodging, $9,000 on miscellaneous travel, $40,000 on gifts, and about $24,000 on meals.It’s possible all of those expenses are legitimate. The Gaetz campaign did not reply to the The Daily Beast’s questions about the expenditures. But with the DOJ looking at his campaign-spending reports, a number of the charges could be difficult to explain.Perhaps the most mysterious is one of his smallest—a parking fee.Throughout his August 2018 recess, it appears Gaetz’s car was parked at an airport. On Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, Gaetz paid $382 to check out of the Republic Parking garage at Pensacola International Airport, in his home district. The highest rate at the time was $11 a day, indicating a car had been parked there for more than a month. (A manager at the garage in question told The Daily Beast that their system could only do one car at a time on a ticket, so it would not have been multiple vehicles.)The filing indicates that the payment came from Gaetz himself, and that he was reimbursed later that day.Notably, in four years of finance records, the Gaetz campaign has not paid for parking anywhere else, at any other time.“That is a strange one,” Libowitz said. “Presumably he’d have someone drop him off or take a shuttle or Uber. And if someone else picked up the car, then why would Gaetz be reimbursed? This one needs an explanation.”The Gaetz campaign has also dropped a total of about $3,000 at the four-star Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, FEC filings show, beginning in July 2018. Gaetz himself paid up front for the first visit, and was subsequently reimbursed by the campaign. However, the only public report of a campaign-related Gaetz sighting in the area is from Oct. 26, 2020, when he addressed the Freedom Forum in Newport Beach. FEC filings reflect a payment to the resort of $475 three weeks later.Brendan Fischer, director of federal reform at government watchdog the Campaign Legal Center, told The Daily Beast that the FEC wants campaigns to make the initial transaction dates clear—not just the date that the bill was paid. Gaetz cannot use public records to clear himself if they don’t disclose the specific dates and spenders.“This is something the FEC should catch,” Fischer said. “It’s tough to tell on the face who was traveling and for what purpose. So it can be really hard just from a public report to tell the difference between a legit expense and personal use of funds.”Fischer said these aberrations are “the kind of thing prosecutors are going to be looking at,” because they could indicate personal use of campaign funds, which federal law prohibits.“If the DOJ is investigating his campaign’s spending, they’re very likely going to be looking for documentation to support his own expenses and reimbursements,” Fischer said. “It’s permissible to use campaign funds to pay for travel and office expenses, but it’s not permissible to use them for a ‘sugar daddy’ slush fund.”One spending item that has ramped up recently is legal fees. The month after Greenberg was first indicted—June 2020—Gaetz paid the law firm Venable LLP $38,000, nearly four times the amount it paid to law firms over the previous five years. In all, the campaign has shelled out at least $64,400 to Venable for legal work since Greenberg was charged.Salon reported in October that the Trump Organization appeared to have cut Gaetz an illegal sweetheart deal on lodging at the Trump International Hotel. Gaetz later told the Florida Phoenix, “I don’t believe I stayed there,” and that the four separate charges—between $216.20 and $261.47, part of an Aug. 27 credit-card bill and specifically designated for lodging—might have been “associated with food and beverage for political meetings that I was doing.”The campaign quickly filed an amended report that changed the dates of the payments to three consecutive days from July 27-29, and another on Aug. 1. The report also swapped “lodging” for “meals.” A since-deleted Instagram photo showed Gaetz in the hotel lobby on Aug. 27, the original payment date, and he was also photographed on Aug. 27 arriving at the hotel with what appears to be a suit in hand.The campaign also picked up $14,000 in expenses for a Nov. 8, 2019, event for a Donald Trump Jr. book signing at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Gaetz’s congressional office staffer Ali Thomas appears to have joined him for that trip, and was reimbursed nearly $1,000 in travel costs.Thomas started the year as an intern at $57 a day, and by Nov. 1 she was director of operations, at an $84,000 salary. She still holds the position. FEC reports show it was the only time the campaign reimbursed her.Again, there is nothing necessarily nefarious about any of Gaetz’s campaign filings. However, with the information that the DOJ is examining his campaign expenditures as part of its larger investigation, many of his most suspicious expenses may require additional explanation. But even if all of his filings are legitimate, they certainly do not exonerate him from allegations that he paid for a 17-year-old to travel for the purposes of an illegal sexual encounter, particularly when those expenses could have been paid privately.While these issues may be the least of Gaetz’s worries, they could still serve to be damning, even if they are hard to prove.Libowitz illustrated the difficulties of fact-checking Gaetz’s claims of innocence by pointing to the case of Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA), who was sentenced in January 2020 for diverting hundreds of thousands of campaign funds to his personal use—an investigation that his organization, CREW, kicked off with a campaign finance complaint.“The FBI and DOJ found more than twice as many things as we did, going back years before,” Libowitz said. “There’s a limit to what you can learn from finance documents, and I don’t think you’ll find a smoking gun in either direction without a subpoena or a clear explanation from him. But in my professional experience, members of Congress who do one thing bad tend to do a lot of things bad.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump: Georgia voting law doesn't go far enough

    Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday wrote in a statement that it was "too bad" that the GOP-sponsored law restricting voter access in Georgia "didn't go further."Why it matters: The law has garnered widespread condemnation from civil rights activists, Democrats, and more than 100 businesses and CEOs for instituting stricter ID requirements and limiting the use of ballot drop boxes, among other restrictions. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSupport from Trump, whose false narratives about the 2020 election have gained traction among some Republican voters, could further embolden lawmakers in states with GOP majorities that are already pushing similar bills.What they're saying: "Too bad the desperately needed election reforms in Georgia didn’t go further, as their originally approved Bill did, but the Governor and Lt. Governor would not go for it," Trump wrote."This Bill should have been passed before the 2020 Presidential Election, not after," he added. "Boycott all of the woke companies that don’t want Voter I.D. and Free and Fair Elections," he concluded.The big picture: Other high-ranking members of the Republican establishment have also spoken out against the backlash to the law. On Monday Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) accused corporations taking a stand against the law of employing "economic blackmail."Trump on Sunday called on his supporters to boycott the companies. Go deeper: Dozens of states see new voter suppression proposalsLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Despite the backlash, Pete Buttigieg's idea to tax drivers by the mile to help pay for infrastructure is actually a step in the right direction

    If we're going to sufficiently pay for infrastructure, we must find new ways to do so. A mileage tax could be a step in the right direction.

  • How Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Breaks the Late-Night Mold: Conservatives Won’t Be ‘Targets of Ridicule’

    Greg Gutfeld, a longtime fixture on Fox News, is the latest entrant to the late-night comedy talk show race. And it should come as no surprise that when “Gutfeld!” premieres Monday at 11 p.m. ET, he’ll be seeking to appeal to an audience of conservatives who feel like “targets of ridicule” watching rivals like Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon. “The other shows all do the same thing. You can pretty much can get what their point of view is on everything,” said Gutfeld, whose self-titled show debuts Monday at 11 p.m. ET. “I always get the feeling that their targets of ridicule are groups of people that kind of represent most of America. So it’s kinda like instead of Trump, it’s making fun of Trump voters, etc.” In its premiere week, “Gutfeld!” will have guests like SiriusXM radio host Sonnie Johnson and author Walter Kirn, TheWrap has learned. Gutfeld, who will continue to serve as a panelist of Fox News’ afternoon show “The Five,” thinks alienated viewers will find “relief” in the show, which will mirror his previous weekly “Greg Gutfeld Show” with skits, funny segments and comedy. (It’s an approach he first developed on his first Fox News show, “Red Eye,” which aired at 3 a.m. ET for eight years before ending in 2015.) Also Read: Fox News Targets Late-Night Shows With 'Gutfeld' Hollywood Billboard, New Ad Campaign “The other shows” weren’t just a common theme in Gutfeld’s chat with TheWrap, but have been a frequent reference point in the ad campaign ahead of Monday’s premiere. When the show’s name and premiere date were announced last month, Gutfeld released a statement saying, “If you cannot tell the other late night shows apart, join the club. They’re as bland as string cheese and not nearly as appetizing. It’s the same jokes, the same assumptions, probably the same writers, all reading the same columns from the same hacks in the ‘New York Times.’ So we aren’t going to be like them.” He and his team expanded on that idea last week when they placed a “Gutfeld!” billboard in the heart of Hollywood, right near L.A.’s El Capitan Theatre, where Kimmel shoots his late-night ABC program. Also Read: Fox News Shifts 'Greg Gutfeld Show' to Weeknights Still, Gutfeld insisted he’s not competing with the likes of Kimmel, Fallon and Colbert as much as he is with himself: “I’m competing against my past, like, I want to make it a better show and I want it to be — I want people to say that it’s really, really good. I want people to say that who you probably might not have thought they would say that.” While Gutfeld has used his criticisms of other late-night shows and the media at large to shape and promote his show, don’t expect him to notice just yet whether you think the new program is “really, really good” or not: He told TheWrap he and his team won’t read anything written about “Gutfeld!” for the first three months while they settle into their new groove. Still, he finds himself drawn to criticism of other media outlets. “I like to focus more on the way narratives are shaped,” he said. “I’m always curious how the media takes the story and creates it, as opposed to the political elements of it. Like, I’m not that much interested in the left versus right, but more like how a story is made. Is it true or is it not true?” Read original story How Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Breaks the Late-Night Mold: Conservatives Won’t Be ‘Targets of Ridicule’ At TheWrap

  • Ron DeSantis Couldn’t Be More Dangerously Wrong About Vaccine Passports

    Joe Raedle/GettyTo put the pandemic behind us, America desperately needs at least 75 percent of adults to get vaccinated. But since millions of Americans say they don’t want to get the jab, we need to incentivize them to do so. “Vaccine passports”—which are just easily-accessible ways of verifying vaccination without viewing an individual’s personal health information—are an indispensable tool to do this.Sadly, and predictably, the issue has been exploited for political gain by Republicans pandering to their far-right, truth-denying, science-denying religious and nationalist base—most notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has (probably unconstitutionally) banned even private businesses from using vaccine passports in the state.I’ve been writing about the ethics of health regulations for 25 years, and it’s quite clear that conservatives’ purported objections to vaccine passports are specious at best. While there are legitimate issues of privacy and security, these are being addressed. And contrary to conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene’s blindingly stupid protestation of “fascism, or communism, whatever you want to call it,” portable vaccine credentials are an ethical, American way to beat the virus. Instead of government mandates, vaccine passports incentivize people to make the right choices and harness the energy of the free market to solve a collective problem that we cannot address individually.Speaking of which, I got mine yesterday from the state of New York: a simple QR code called an “Excelsior Pass.”Fox News Pundit Derails Segment to Go Off on ‘Conspiracy Theorist’ Tucker CarlsonHaving received both my shots, I may be personally immune to serious disease. But my daughter isn’t. And some people, due to their personal risk of side-effects from vaccines, may never be. And none of us will be if the virus mutates in a dangerous way. So, as is fairly well known by now, we collectively have to reach “herd immunity,” which is where so much of the population is immune that the virus has nowhere to go.This is why DeSantis is completely wrong that getting a vaccination is a “personal decision.” A personal decision, in the sense he is using the term, is one that affects only one person. But this is a decision that affects everyone, because until we hit herd immunity, we’re still stuck in the pandemic.By way of parallel, wearing a seat-belt may be a personal decision—though, of course, it is nonetheless required by law. But signaling before I make a left turn is not, because it affects everyone around me. Getting a vaccine is, in addition to its personal benefits, part of a collective effort to beat this virus.Even more importantly, the longer it takes to get to herd immunity, the more likely the virus will mutate. It is entirely possible that a new mutation will be resistant to the vaccines, though thank God, existing variants are not. If that happens, we are back to square one: back to lockdown, back to not seeing our friends and relatives, back to economic devastation and death.Vaccination affects everyone. If we have large numbers of unvaccinated people walking around, the virus could mutate and we would all suffer. Refusing a vaccine isn’t “live and let live.” It’s “live and let die.”And we are in real danger of that happening. According to a Pew Research study, 45 percent of white evangelicals say they won’t get the vaccine due to a toxic mix of bad faith, bad politics, bad (pseudo-)science, and bad media. That’s 18 million people. Just that number, plus children who generally don’t become sick but who can get the virus, is enough to threaten herd immunity and give the vaccine months to mutate. It’s a ticking time bomb.So, what do we do?Well, the simplest option would be to require every American to get a vaccine whether they want one or not. But thankfully, that is not the society we live in. Though vaccination does affect everyone, it is still happening to your body, and you have the right to decide what happens to it—though it is curious that conservatives don’t respect that right when it comes to women not wanting to carry babies to term. Our constitutional and ethical values make this option unacceptable.What we need, then, are ways to incentivize people to make the right decision. We do this all the time already. The government gives tax breaks for charitable donations, home ownership, growing sugar, selling GameStop stock, you name it. Insurance companies pay people to stay healthy. And, of course, every business in America offers incentives of some kind, from my coffee shop’s caffeine-addiction card to Delta SkyMiles.Vaccine passports are just another incentive. We have a public interest in getting everyone vaccinated, and so to promote that public good, vaccine passports set up valuable incentives: they’re your ticket to football games, malls, and Toby Keith concerts. They enable you to get on airplanes and (hopefully) trains. They’re literally your “ticket to ride.” They’re the key to normal.There are other benefits as well. If I’m in an all-vaccinated space, I can feel safe knowing that I’m not endangering anyone else. (Data from Israel suggests that vaccinated people cannot infect unvaccinated ones, but we don’t yet know for sure.) And I know that I’m very, very, very unlikely to pick up the virus and, while not getting sick myself, potentially transmit it to my unvaccinated daughter.All of this has already been put to the test in Israel, which is leading the world in per-capita vaccinations, and which has already rolled out a successful “green pass” program, and reopened large swaths of the economy.Israel's green passes have created a system of positive reinforcement and community norms that promotes vaccination. All your friends are doing it, so you do, too; it’s part of how the human mind works.That’s especially true in the vaccination context, in which many people are not faux-libertarian, anti-vax crusaders but simply vax-reluctant. When they see that their friends and communities have all gotten the jab, that reluctance lessens.Vaccine passports aren’t the harbingers of a dystopian super-state, or the “great reset” conspiracy mongers talk about. They’re a very American compromise between individual freedom and collective responsibility for defeating a global pandemic. And since they’re incentives rather than mandates, they’re conservative as well.What’s un-American is DeSantis prohibiting businesses from requiring them. Weren’t Republicans supposed to be the party of free enterprise? Why won’t DeSantis allow businesses to make this decision for themselves, based on what they think their customers want?Now, there are several legitimate concerns regarding vaccine passports, mostly around privacy and security. We live in a surveillance state, with private companies sharing our personal data without our knowledge and bad actors eager to make use of it. It’s important to make sure that state-run and private vaccine passports take my privacy more seriously than Facebook does.Fortunately, these concerns have been taken seriously and are being addressed. In addition to HIPAA’s restrictions on protected health information, a Biden administration task force, including industry leaders, is developing a set of standards for state-run and private vaccine credential programs. (The administration is not developing its own passport, citing concerns about the federal government amassing the information.)It would also be appropriate for vaccine passports to be issued to those who are physically unable to obtain a vaccine due to health conditions. While this does present some risk, the number of people with such conditions is small enough to make it insignificant.Of course, maybe none of this reasoning matters. Maybe DeSantis, Greene, and others like them are simply throwing red meat to their angry and drooling base, and even they don’t know what they believe.But we owe it to ourselves to do better. Incentivizing people to get vaccinated is the American way, it’s the right thing to do, and it’s an essential part of ending this misery before the next winter comes.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 'A complete rip-off': Campaign-finance experts puzzled and stunned by Trump camp's reported 'money-bomb' ploy

    "I've never seen anything like this in campaign fundraising," Fred Wertheimer, the president of Democracy 21, said of the Trump campaign's tactics.