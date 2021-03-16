Mitch McConnell darkly threatens 'scorched earth Senate' if Democrats eliminate the filibuster

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Summer Meza
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is turning up the pressure against some Democrats' efforts to eliminate the filibuster.

Speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, McConnell imagined a filibuster-free future, painting a grim picture: "Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched earth Senate would look like," he said. Without the filibuster, he predicted the Senate would be "a 100 car pile-up" where "nothing moves."

Some Democrats are hoping to nix the filibuster, which requires a supermajority of 60 votes to pass most pieces of legislation. Moderate Democrats and Republicans are opposed, and Politico's Burgess Everett described a blown up filibuster as the GOP's "biggest threat in the short-term."

Because of that concern, McConnell threatened to push a long list of conservative policies with "zero input" from Democrats if only a simple majority is required. He listed defunding Planned Parenthood, penalizing sanctuary cities, and a national right to work law. McConnell continued by warning he'd require a quorum for everything, making past actions seem like "child's play," reports Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman.

Though it's unclear why McConnell would be opposed to more easily passing his legislative priorities, there are a few reasons Democrats may not be too worried by his threats regardless. NBC News' Benjy Sarlin notes that many of these conservative policies don't have the support of 50+ Republicans anyway, and the GOP didn't use every tool available to pass them even when they held all three branches of government. The Washington Post's Dave Weigel separately argues that many Democrats may feel conservative courts hold the power on some of these issues, so Republican senators' posturing is irrelevant.

Either way, analysts seem to agree with McConnell in his prediction of increased chaos and gridlock. With only 50 seats for each party, more frequent quorum requirements could "get messy quickly," and could lead to bills being passed out of pure spite.

More stories from theweek.com
Cuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors
What the woke revolution is — and isn't
Tenet was robbed

Recommended Stories

  • McConnell warns of 'scorched earth' over filibuster

    MCCONNELL: "Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin ... to imagine what a completely scorched-earth Senate would look like..."U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell launched a preemptive strike against Democrats Tuesday, warning that doing away with the chamber's filibuster rule would lead to a "completely scorched earth" Senate, and that such a rule change would make it harder for Democratic President Joe Biden to enact his agenda, not easier."This chaos would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would be more like a 100-car pileup. Nothing moving..."With the bitterly-divided Senate split 50-50, some Democrats have been floating the idea of the killing the filibuster, a long-standing Senate procedure which essentially allows the minority to block legislation unless 60 senators support it. A particular focus for Democrats right now: voting rights.Stacey Abrams, an influential voting-rights advocate, said over the weekend that the filibuster should be suspended for upcoming voting rights legislation… noting that it already has been scaled back and does not apply to judicial or Cabinet appointments and some budgetary measures.This urgency comes as Republicans introduce measures in state legislatures that would limit voting access following the record voter turnout in November's election. Democrats have accused Republicans at the state level of pursuing voter suppression laws for partisan advantage.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently said Democrats hoped to work with Republicans on new legislation including measures on renewing U.S. infrastructure. But he warned his party was determined to overcome Republican opposition, saying all options were on the table.

  • McConnell warns of 'scorched earth' if Dems dump filibuster

    "This chaos would not open up an express lane to liberal change. It would not open up an express lane for the Biden presidency to speed into the history books. The Senate would be more like a 100-car pileup. Nothing moving," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said on the Senate floor.Democrats who narrowly control the Senate in recent weeks have voiced more support for the idea of eliminating the custom that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation in the 100-seat chamber. They have said the move may be necessary to pass measures, including a House of Representatives-approved bill intended to make it easier to vote and other priorities of President Biden.

  • McConnell Hits Biden’s ‘Bizzare’ Goal of Small Gatherings by July 4th

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) criticized President Biden’s goal that would see Americans able to hold small outdoor gatherings for Independence Day, in a Monday speech on the Senate floor. McConnell characterized the goal as “out of step with science.” The minority leader pointed out that according to current pandemic guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinated Americans can already gather in small groups indoors without masks, and elderly vaccinated Americans may visit their unvaccinated grandchildren. In his speech on Thursday marking a year since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus crisis a pandemic, Biden said that Americans may be able to celebrate the Fourth of July in small groups if they continue to follow mitigation guidelines. “This is bizarre and problematic on several levels,” McConnell said. “Let’s be clear: the federal government does not instruct free citizens how they may gather in small groups with their own families….The White House confers a bully pulpit. It does not confer supreme authority over daily life.” McConnell added that in Summer 2020, “many liberal politicians applauded massive outdoor gatherings because they supported a political cause. I’m not sure how much capital these officials have to micromanage backyard barbecues.” (The minority leader was referring to massive demonstrations in protest of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed during his arrest by Minneapolis police officers.) McConnell’s remarks come as U.S. medical workers are giving a seven-day rolling average of 2.4 million vaccine shots, according to the Bloomberg coronavirus vaccine tracker. Over 21 percent of Americans have received at least one vaccine dose, with over 11 percent of the populate fully inoculated against coronavirus. The number of new daily cases of coronavirus in the U.S. has also dropped significantly since mid-January.

  • Democrats blast Kevin McCarthy for claim terrorists are crossing southern border

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) traveled to the southern border on Monday, where he claims border agents he met with warned him that suspected terrorists are trying to cross into the United States via Mexico. "You saw it in their eyes," McCarthy said, referring to the agents. "They talked about 'they're on the list.' ... The terrorist watch list." Democrats are dubious, arguing that McCarthy was merely attempting to stoke fear as part of a larger effort to curb immigration. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-Tex.), who represents the El Paso area, said she also recently spoke with border agents and none mentioned anything about catching terrorist suspects. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), the chair of the House subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, pointed out that he hasn't caught wind of the concerns, either. "Gonna ask for a briefing," he tweeted. "Pretty sure [McCarthy] is either wrong or lying." McCarthy was also criticized for suggesting Americans should be worried about allegations that people from Iran, Sri Lanka, Yemen, and Chinese are trying to cross the border. Read more at The Washington Post. So... people with legitimate claims for asylum? https://t.co/fC8kO7iUK3 — Adam Taylor (@mradamtaylor) March 15, 2021 More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tMitch McConnell darkly threatens 'scorched earth Senate' if Democrats eliminate the filibuster

  • WTF Is Wrong With Kyrsten Sinema?

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s bad enough Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, the Arizona Democrat, turned down the minimum wage hike with that oh-so-cute thumbs-down. Now she’s threatening to derail the whole Democratic agenda, insisting on archaic Senate rules that give Mitch McConnell and the Republicans outsized power.“I think is a lot of people feel that this groovy, bisexual senator should be voting in a groovy way and not like a terrifying conservative,” Molly Jong-Fast says on the latest episode of The New Abnormal.“Do you see a world in which Democrats can get her on board for filibuster reform?” she asks Senate veteran Adam Jentleson.“I definitely think that,” Jentleson answers. “I think she’s miscalculated a little bit. I don’t think she can afford to be out as far to the right as she is right now. Even [centrist West Virginia Sen. Joe] Manchin has started to shift a little bit. And so she’s kind of out on a limb.”“Joe Manchin can say, ‘I am the only Democrat who can hold this seat, it’s me or a Republican’… and that’s valid,” Jentleson adds. “He’s generally a pretty reliable vote for most of the things we want to pass. He can be very frustrating, but it’s literally him or a Republican… Sinema cannot say that she’s the only Democrat who can hold that seat. There are other credible Democrats who could run in a primary and win the general election.”Sinema’s fellow Arizona Democrat, Sen. Mark Kelly, is up for re-election in just two years. “For him to win, he needs to accomplish a lot of things. He needs to be able to go to voters and say, ‘Here’s what we did,’” Jentleson adds. “And so I don’t think that Sinema can tell Mark Kelly to go jump off a bridge... It’s just untenable to say, ‘I’m going to stand in the way of all the things that Democrats want to do because of my love for the filibuster’ in a purple state. I don’t think this is a long-term sustainable position.”Then, former Stockton, California, Mayor Michael Tubbs talks about his push for universal basic income. And The Daily Beast’s Diana Falzone takes us inside Fox News, as staffers there lose their minds in the face of a challenge from an even crazier conservative network. Getting ‘Canceled’ Is the Only Thing Conservatives Have Left“They’ve dug in their heels. And now they’re going to give the viewers what they want, which is this red meat of cancel culture of Dr. Seuss or Mr. Potato Head,” she tells Jong-Fast. “Things will get even more, as the staffers say at Fox News, ‘Foxifized,’ which is the war on Christmas, the war on men. There’s always a war going on.”Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene toured Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods in Brooklyn and Long Island

    Greene spread anti-Semitic conspiracies on social media, and claimed that laser beams linked to Rothschild Inc. sparked California's wildfires.

  • ‘Scorched earth’: Mitch McConnell threatens to turn Biden agenda into ‘100-car pile-up’ if Democrats ditch the filibuster

    Republicans can block most legislation in a 50-50 Senate, even though Democrats have the tiebreaker vote

  • Montana man fined for yelling at neighbor in flag dispute

    A Montana man cited for disorderly conduct for yelling at his neighbor this month in a dispute over political flags has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was fined $100, the Independent Record reported. Michael Challans of Helena said he apologized to his neighbor, Tim Mielke, before Monday's hearing in Helena Municipal Court. Challans, 43, used profanities and anti-gay slurs while yelling at Mielke as he arrived at his house on March 1.

  • Republicans struggle to drown out Biden's 'Help is Here' pandemic relief tour

    Thomas McGarrigle, Republican Party chairman in Pennsylvania's Delaware County, is certain that President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package is bloated with Democratic goodies and benefits Americans who have not missed a paycheck during the pandemic. But McGarrigle had no grand plans to criticize Biden when the Democratic president on Tuesday makes the county his first stop on a "Help is Here" tour to tout the economic stimulus plan, passed by Congress despite unified Republican opposition.

  • Trump Tower staff reportedly vaccinated under Chicago program intended to immunize communities of color hardest hit by COVID-19

    Employees were vaccinated under "Project Chicago Plus," a program reserved for 15 "high-need" neighborhoods, Block Club Chicago reported.

  • Democrats dangle billions of dollars in infrastructure earmarks in front of conflicted Republicans

    Ahead of President Biden's next big piece of legislation, one Democrat says the party is "perfectly willing" to evenly divide spending earmarks with Republicans — but if not, they'll happily take them just "on the Democratic side." A Tuesday report from Bloomberg discusses the "heated debate" in the Republican Party about whether to take part in the return of spending earmarks as Biden prepares for a major infrastructure package, with fiscal hawks opposed to bringing them back and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) arguing they "have been associated with excess and would represent a turn to the worst." At the same time, Bloomberg writes that Democrats believe Republicans ultimately "will go along once they see billions of dollars set to flow" to their colleagues' Democratic districts. "I'm perfectly willing to divide it equally between Republicans and Democrats, and so it will be up to them if they want it," Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said. "If they don't, we'll just have it on the Democratic side. But I think enough of them would like to have it on both sides." Romney predicted that the majority of Republicans will agree with his assessment that spending earmarks are "not necessarily in the national interest but are more akin to the seniority of a particular individual to ask for a particular benefit," though Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) told Bloomberg he actually believes about 60 percent of members support bringing back earmarks. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn't expressed his position yet, and Republican leaders were reportedly unable to come to a decision on the matter after a recent meeting. Senate Environment and Public Works Chair Tom Carper (D-Del.) told Bloomberg that "we're having conversations" about whether to allow earmarks in the bill, but "nothing definitive" has been decided. Read more at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tMitch McConnell darkly threatens 'scorched earth Senate' if Democrats eliminate the filibuster

  • Merkel's government at war over AstraZeneca 'disaster' as EU vaccine chaos deepens

    A crisis threatens to engulf Angela Merkel’s government over her decision to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine along with 15 other EU countries, which the Italian medicines regulator admitted was a “political decision”. Sweden and Portugal became the latest EU countries to pause use of the vaccine, despite EU regulators and the World Health Organisation saying the Oxford University jab was safe and vaccinations lagging far behind the UK, US and Israel, after reports of seven deaths from blood clots. There was fury in Berlin after Germany on Monday joined France, Italy and Spain in stopping the roll-out of the vaccine, until the results of a European Medicines Agency (EMA) probe into blood clots caused by the jab on Thursday. Germany’s national disease centre warned that the country is now in a third wave and facing an exponential rise in cases that could see it break previous records by Easter. Mrs Merkel’s closest ally, the Bavarian regional leader Markus Söder, made his feelings clear, telling German television he was ready to take the vaccine “immediately”.

  • Kremlin says pressure on countries to reject Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is unprecedented

    The Kremlin said on Tuesday that pressure on some countries to refuse to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 was at unprecedented levels but had no chance of succeeding. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov made the remarks when asked to comment on a U.S. government report which appeared to show that the United States had tried to dissuade Brazil from buying Sputnik V. The report, published on the website of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), detailed the work of the U.S. Office of Global Affairs (OGA) in "combating malign influences in the Americas".

  • South Dakota governor will push for July 4 Rushmore fireworks despite federal denial

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) will continue her efforts to celebrate Independence Day with fireworks at Mount Rushmore despite the Biden administration's refusal to grant her request.Why it matters: Noem's push to ensure the fireworks comes amid a number of concerns about coronavirus spread, wildfires and tribal sovereignty — the monument is carved into land sacred to the Lakota Sioux.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: Noem will do "everything in her ability" to move forward with her plan, the governor's Communications Director Ian Fury said in a statement to Axios.Noem's office referenced President Biden's speech last week, in which he said there is a "good chance" Americans will be able to get together to celebrate Independence Day."The best place in America to hold such a special celebration would be Mount Rushmore, fireworks included," Fury said.The other side: The National Park Service (NPS) denied Noem's request last Friday, citing potential risks regarding the health and safety of both the park and people.The NPS added that many tribal partners "expressly oppose fireworks at the Memorial," according to The Hill.The big picture: Last year's Fourth of July celebration, which Noem hosted with former President Trump, included the first use of fireworks at the monument since 2009 — prior shows were always canceled due to wildfire concerns. Noem, who said "we will not be social distancing" at the event, faced similar pushback. A former fire management officer for Mount Rushmore and six other national parks in the region said the fireworks show were "ill advised" due to "extremely flammable" burning debris, embers and shells, per the Argus Leader.Indigenous leaders deigned it a sign of disrespect. "We are now being forced to witness the lashing of our land with pomp, arrogance and fire hoping our sacred lands survive," Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, told USA Today in June. Frazier went as far as calling for the monument's removal.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Washington Post Now Says Trump Never Told Georgia Official to ‘Find the Fraud’

    The Washington Post has corrected a story on Donald Trump to say he never told a Georgia elections investigator in December to “find the fraud” with regards to the presidential election. The lengthy correction stated, “Two months after publication of this story, the Georgia secretary of state released an audio recording of President Donald Trump’s December phone call with the state’s top elections investigator. The recording revealed that The Post misquoted Trump’s comments on the call, based on information provided by a source.” It continued, “Trump did not tell the investigator to ‘find the fraud’ or say she would be ‘a national hero’ if she did so. Instead, Trump urged the investigator to scrutinize ballots in Fulton County, Ga., asserting she would find ‘dishonesty’ there. He also told her that she had ‘the most important job in the country right now’ … The headline and text of this story have been corrected to remove quotes misattributed to Trump.” Also Read: Washington Post Aims to Get Employees Back Into Office in July The Jan. 9 story can still be found at its original URL and is now dated March 11 to account for the correction. The story itself cited “an individual briefed on the call who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the conversation.” The Post also withheld the name of the investigator at the time “because of the risk of threats and harassment directed at election officials.” This is not to be confused with the Post’s audio recording from Jan. 3 of Trump urging Georgia secretary of state Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to help him overturn the election he lost to President Joe Biden. Read original story Washington Post Now Says Trump Never Told Georgia Official to ‘Find the Fraud’ At TheWrap

  • McEnany reacts to newspaper's 'massive correction' on Trump story

    Former White House press secretary accuses Washington Post of 'one of the most egregious actors of Trump years' on 'Hannity'

  • Canadian fossil fuel lobbyists accuse Netflix of ‘anti-oil propaganda’

    Company claims film is ‘brainwashing’ children with ‘misinformation’ about the oil and gas industry

  • Beyoncé is now the most-awarded woman in the history of the Grammy Awards

    The iconic singer was the most-nominated artist on Sunday with nine total nods. She won big for "Black Parade" and "Savage."

  • Deborah Birx calls on Trump to back Covid vaccine as she reveals she thinks about ‘disinfectant’ episode every day

    ‘You can see how extraordinarily uncomfortable I was’

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? Differences are small, but they do exist

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But supply is growing, and there are differences.