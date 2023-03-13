Mitch McConnell Discharged from Hospital After Fall

Senator Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) was discharged from the hospital Monday and is recovering from a concussion he sustained after falling last week.

The Senate minority leader’s communications director, David Popp, confirmed that he will now be moved to a rehab facility.

“At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home,” read a statement from Popp.

McConnell, 81, was taken to the hospital last Wednesday night following an event for the Senate Leadership Fund, a Super PAC aligned with McConnell, at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Washington, D.C. He sustained a concussion there after a trip and fall.

Popp also said that doctors had discovered a rib fracture. “Over the course of treatment this weekend, the Leader’s medical team discovered that he also suffered a minor rib fracture on Wednesday, for which he is also being treated,” he said.

“The Leader and Secretary Chao are deeply thankful for the skilled medical care, prayers, and kindness they have received,” Popp added.

McConnell previously fell at his personal residence in 2019, resulting in a fractured shoulder.

The Kentucky senator was first elected to the chamber in 1984 and became the Republican Party’s leader in 2007. He is now serving his seventh six-year term in the Senate.

The statement did not disclose when McConnell will return to the Senate.

