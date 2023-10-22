Mitch McConnell downplays health problems, says he is 'completely recovered'

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., steered away from speaking in depth about his health in a televised interview on Sunday, saying he has recovered and is back to work. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Oct. 22 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., steered away from speaking in depth about his health in a televised interview on Sunday, saying he has recovered and is back to work.

McConnell, 81, was interviewed by CBS's Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation, where he discussed U.S. aid for Israel and Ukraine and briefly commented on his health. He publicly experienced two health scares earlier this year when he appeared to freeze up while speaking to the press.

"I'm fine. I'm completely recovered, and I'm just fine," McConnell said Sunday. "I'm in good shape, completely recovered and back on the job."

McConnell dismissed further questions about his ability to continue to serve in the Senate, redirecting Brennan to the topic of foreign policy.

In July and again in August, McConnell was responding to reporters as his speech trailed off and he stood frozen for some time. When this happened the second time, a spokesperson said McConnell was feeling "momentarily lightheaded."

McConnell also spent time in a rehabilitation center earlier this year after falling and suffering a concussion and a broken rib.

The senator said he supports President Joe Biden's $105 billion request for aid to Israel, Ukraine and U.S. border security. Biden sent the request to lawmakers on Friday after speaking to the nation Thursday evening.

Several Republican lawmakers urged McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to reject bundling aid to Ukraine and Israel. McConnell said he views the conflicts as "interconnected."

"I view it as all interconnected," he told Brennan. "If you look at the Ukraine assistance, let's - let's talk about where the money is really going. A significant portion of it's being spent in the United States in 38 different states, replacing the weapons that we sent to Ukraine with more modern weapons. So we're rebuilding our industrial base."