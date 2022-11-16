Mitch McConnell Easily Wins Reelection As Senate GOP Leader

Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.) on Wednesday easily won reelection as Senate GOP leader, fending off a conservative challenge led by Sen. Rick Scott (Fla.).

The final vote was 37-10, with one Republican voting “present.”

The closed-door, secret-ballot vote was held in the Old Senate Chamber, an ornate semicircular room in the Capitol where lawmakers met prior to the Civil War.

A vote to delay the leadership elections until after next month’s Georgia Senate runoff was defeated, 32-16.

The conference members then voted for McConnell to lead them again, which will make him the longest-serving Senate party leader when the new Congress convenes in January.

Scott announced Tuesday that he would take on McConnell for the seat, arguing that “the status quo is broken and big change is needed.” His complaints about GOP leadership followed months of feuding with McConnell over campaign strategy that devolved into open warfare after Democrats maintained control of the Senate last week.

Scott, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which oversees the Senate GOP’s campaigns, argued in a letter to colleagues that they need to start being “far more bold and resolute than we have been in the past. We must start saying what we are for, not just what we are against.”

Unlike McConnell, Scott has detailed plans to overhaul entitlement programs and has embraced extreme candidates endorsed by Donald Trump. McConnell, meanwhile, has clashed with the former president, who in turn has responded by calling for McConnell’s impeachment.

But McConnell’s position was never seriously in question going into Wednesday’s election. He has led his conference since 2015, and he struck a defiant tone on Tuesday as Scott made his case for replacing him.

“I have the votes. I will be elected,” McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill. “The only issue is whether we do it sooner or later.”

Scott was a curious choice for taking on McConnell. His larger ambitions aside, the Florida Republican just oversaw a series of humiliating Senate GOP defeats in the midterm elections, with candidate quality being a serious problem.

“If you’re going to assess blame for election losses, I don’t know how you trade in the leader for the chairman of the NRSC,” Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) mused to reporters on Tuesday.