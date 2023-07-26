Mitch McConnell escorted away from cameras after freezing in the middle of a news conference

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was escorted away from a lectern by Republican colleagues during a Wednesday press conference after taking an unusually long pause.

The GOP leader was giving an opening statement during a press conference when he abruptly stopped speaking and stood silently for several seconds.

McConnell, 81, appeared to be unable to start talking again as other senators helped him move away from the lectern.

This episode comes after he was hospitalized in March for a concussion he suffered from a fall at a hotel in Washington and a time when the age of U.S. leaders has become more magnified amid President Joe Biden's reelection and Sen. Diane Feinstein's hiatus until May from Congress.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to reporters following the weekly Senate Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on May 10, 2023 in Washington, DC.

When the GOP leader returned to the lectern a reporter asked if he would address what happened and if it was related to his previous injury.“No, I’m fine,” McConnell said.

Asked if he’s able to able do his job, the senator, first elected in 1984, said yes.

A McConnell aide, who asked for anonymity in order to speak candidly, told USA TODAY the the Kentucky Republican, "felt light headed and stepped away for a moment."When he came back to the press conference, McConnell was "sharp" the aide pointed out.

After McConnell returned to the presser, he answered four questions about Hunter Biden's plea deal; the possibility of the House impeaching President Biden; Alabama redrawing its congressional maps and the Senate appropriations bill without incident.

When asked if he has anyone in mind to replace him when he is no longer the leader of the GOP conference, McConnell smiled and laughed as he walked away, without answering.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mitch McConnell escorted away from news conference: What we know