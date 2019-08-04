Mitch McConnell fractures his shoulder

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fractured his shoulder on Sunday and is recovering at his home in Kentucky, according to his spokesman.

Spokesman David Popp said in a statement the majority leader tripped on his patio at home. He plans to work from home and has been in touch with GOP Sens. John Cornyn of Texas and Rob Portman of Ohio, whose states were affected by mass shootings this weekend.

McConnell “has been treated, released and is working from home in Louisville,” Popp said. “This afternoon he contacted Senators Cornyn and Portman to express his deepest sympathies for the people of El Paso and Dayton and discuss the senseless tragedies of this weekend.”

The first of the two shootings occurred Saturday afternoon when a gunman opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, killing at least 20 people. Hours later, another gunman killed at least nine people in Dayton.

Cornyn went to El Paso on Sunday and vowed to work with the city’s government. “We stand with all El Pasoans in the face of this senseless violence,” he said.

Portman offered prayers for the victims and said in a statement he was “talking to local leaders and law enforcement officials” Sunday morning.