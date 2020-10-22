Mitch McConnell’s hand is discoloured and bandaged – but he insists nothing is wrong

(EPA)

After photos showing his hand discoloured and bandaged went viral earlier this week, Mitch McConnell denied that he had any health issues.

The Republican Senate Majority Leader was pictured reaching down to pick up a face mask he had dropped, showing the skin on his right hand much darker than the rest of his body, and a bandage around his thumb.

The Independent has contacted Senator McConnell’s office for comment but was yet to receive a response.

A reporter did ask Mr McConnell if he had some kind of health issues, but he denied there was anything going on that the public should know about.

Another reporter asked him again on Thursday afternoon after he appeared on the Senate floor, the skin on his hand still discoloured.

McConnell responded that there were no concerns to be had about his health, but ignored a question about whether he had sought medical treatment.

He appeared to be keeping his hand in his pocket while out and about around the Capitol Building.

“It's understandable that Senator McConnell might not want to discuss questions about his health so close to an election,” Marisa McNee, a spokesperson for Kentucky Democratic Party, told Buzzfeed News. “But as Senate Majority Leader, he is a public figure which requires more disclosure and transparency than just the average private person.”

Ms McNee added that Senator McConnell has been open in the past about his health.

“It's not clear why he's suddenly become so secretive, but we certainly wish him well and hope he is okay,” she added.

The senator for Kentucky is up for reelection and early voting began on 13 October. By Monday approximately 700,000 people had already voted in person or by mail.

His opponent is Democratic candidate Amy McGrath, who currently trails him by nine points according to the most recent state poll by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy.

The poll of 625 registered voters has McConnell on 51 per cent and McGrath on 42 per cent. Brad Barron, the Libertarian candidate, is on four per cent, and three per cent said they were undecided.

Donald Trump is currently leading Joe Biden in the presidential election by 17 points in Kentucky — much less than his 30 point victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

