Mitch McConnell issues a warning to GOP lawmakers: Government shutdowns are a 'loser for Republicans'

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., warned House Republicans on Tuesday that a looming government shutdown would hurt the Republican Party.

“We’re waiting to see what the House is going to do on a continuing resolution. I think all of you know I’m not a fan of government shutdowns, I’ve seen a few of them over the years, they never have produced a policy change and they’ve always been a loser for Republicans, politically,” McConnell told reporters, referencing a temporary measure lawmakers could use to keep the government funded called a continuing resolution.

McConnell also said he was looking forward to seeing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he visits the United States on Thursday.

“I think it’s always good to remind everyone that a good portion of the money allocated to Ukraine is being spent in this country to rebuild our industrial base,” McConnell said.

His comments come as two key factions of House Republicans have crafted a continuing resolution that would temporarily fund the government through Oct. 31 to avoid a potential government shutdown in less than two weeks.

The bill, sponsored by members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and the more moderate Main Street Caucus, doesn’t include provisions on Ukraine aid or extra funds for disaster relief, which President Joe Biden requested Congress approve. Representatives from both parties have also blasted the potential compromise as giving too many victories to the other side of the aisle.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., also previously said that a shutdown "would only give strength to Democrats" in an interview on Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures."

"It would give the power to Biden. It wouldn’t pay our troops," McCarthy said. "It wouldn’t pay our border agents. More people would be coming across. I actually want to achieve something.”

