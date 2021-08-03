Mitch McConnell laughs after Chuck Schumer playfully cuts him off en route to press conference

Contrary to popular belief, even senators have a sense of humor.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) playfully cut off Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) at the last second, as they approached the lectern for their weekly press conferences at the same time. Schumer framed the lighthearted slight as just "the prerogatives of the majority," while McConnell, alongside plenty of other reporters in the room, laughed harder than NBC News' Leigh Ann Caldwell said she had ever seen.

Afterward, when it was McConnell's turn to speak, the minority leader offered those who witnessed the entertaining moment some sage advice: "You never want to get between Chuck and the camera."

McConnell later responds with laughter:"You all remember what they use to say about the Chuck (Schumer) over in the House? You never want to get between Chuck and the camera. Just had a firsthand experience with that. I must say he was quite good at beating me to the microphone." pic.twitter.com/v13EG2n0Oh — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 3, 2021

