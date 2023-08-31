Mitch McConnell 'medically clear' to continue schedule after health scare: Capitol doctor

TechCrunch

Continuing on its open source tear, Meta today released a new AI benchmark, FACET, designed to evaluate the "fairness" of AI models that classify and detect things in photos and videos, including people. Made up of 32,000 images containing 50,000 people labeled by human annotators, FACET -- a tortured acronym for "FAirness in Computer Vision EvaluaTion" -- accounts for classes related to occupations and activities like "basketball player," "disc jockey" and "doctor" in addition to demographic and physical attributes, allowing for what Meta describes as "deep" evaluations of biases against those classes. "We encourage researchers to use FACET to benchmark fairness across other vision and multimodal tasks."