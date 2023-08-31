Mitch McConnell 'medically clear' to continue schedule after health scare: Capitol doctor
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's latest health scare will increase speculation about who will be the next Senate Republican leader.
"There really is a calming, sort of wisdom you receive with age,” says Smart. "You appreciate things a lot more."
A new G.I. Joe beat 'em up is on its way. Hasbro, developer Maple Powered Games and publisher Freedom Games announced G.I. Joe: Wrath of Cobra today. The upcoming retro game will let you play as series stalwarts Duke, Scarlett, Snake Eyes, Roadblock and other classic characters. It joins TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge and Double Dragon reboot as the latest evidence that 2D side-scrolling punch-fests are enjoying an unexpected 2020s renaissance.
I don't even want to think about all of the gross gunk on your hairbrush that scientists haven't even discovered yet.
It was the 11th time in 13 races this year that Richardson has run 10.90 seconds or faster, continuing her phenomenal bounce-back season.
Snap up crazy-good deals like the wireless earbuds shoppers gush over for $15 !
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic wants the central bank to hold rates at current levels until inflation gets down to the Fed's 2% target.
Scheduling medical appointments is challenging enough for humans, so Otto, formerly TeleVet, wants to make it easy to, at the very least, care for our pets. The veterinary software company offers a way for clinics to manage aspects of their operations, from schedule to after-hours triage to payments and digital prescription refills. Its practice management system also integrates with platforms vets are already using, including Cornerstone, Neo and AVImark, so that data is complete and accurate.
Continuing on its open source tear, Meta today released a new AI benchmark, FACET, designed to evaluate the "fairness" of AI models that classify and detect things in photos and videos, including people. Made up of 32,000 images containing 50,000 people labeled by human annotators, FACET -- a tortured acronym for "FAirness in Computer Vision EvaluaTion" -- accounts for classes related to occupations and activities like "basketball player," "disc jockey" and "doctor" in addition to demographic and physical attributes, allowing for what Meta describes as "deep" evaluations of biases against those classes. "We encourage researchers to use FACET to benchmark fairness across other vision and multimodal tasks."
BeFake, a social networking app that combines concepts from popular Gen Z app BeReal along with AI technology, has netted itself $3 million in seed funding to create an AI-augmented social network. The app's name, a clear reference to BeReal's authentic photo sharing among friends, is meant to suggest it does the opposite. Instead of showing what you're up to right now, BeFake users also snap photos with both the front and back cameras, but then customize their photos using AI technology using either in-app presets or custom prompts.
Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.
Keep the peace and improve your listening experience with these top-rated TV 'phones.
Top picks for users who prize simplicity, affordability and safety features above all else.
The ANCEL AD310 Classic Enhanced Universal OBD II Scanner is a versatile and indispensable tool for car owners and enthusiasts.
The Bluetooth baby is waterproof, dustproof and overall life-proof.
Here's how to watch the Florida vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
TikTokers are using Drake's latest accent in this new trend.
Gremlin, the reliability testing startup best known for its chaos engineering tools, today announced the launch of its Detected Risks feature. With this, Gremlin can now automatically identify high-priority reliability issues like misconfiguration or bad default values in Kubernetes-based services and then categorize them by the severity of the risk they present. "Reliability continues to grow in importance," said Kolton Andrus, CTO and founder of Gremlin.
I'm now a convert.
YouTube is updating its enforcement policies to give creators who break its rules a chance to wipe the slate clean. . As long as they complete a training course and avoid violating the same policy within a 90-day period, YouTube will remove a warning from their account.