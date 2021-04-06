Mitch McConnell now wants companies to 'stay out of politics'

Peter Weber
·2 min read
Republicans sound really angry about the criticism from some big private companies about Georgia's controversial new election law, especially Major League Baseball's decision to move its All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in response. On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) warned of unspecified "serious consequences" if corporations and other "parts of the private sector keep dabbling in behaving like a woke parallel government." Later in the day, McConnell told big businesses to "stay out of politics."

Statements like this from McConnell and other prominent Republican officials have led to speculation about the durability of the GOP's long alliance with corporate America on lower corporate taxes, less regulation, and other policies. But McConnell has also been "among the most outspoken champions of the role of big money in elections, promoting the free-flow of undisclosed dollars to campaigns as a form of Constitution-protected free speech," The Associated Press reports.

When McConnell celebrated the Supreme Court lifting political spending limits by "outside" groups in 2010's Citizens United, Politico's Bill Scher notes, he said, "For too long, some in this country have been deprived of full participation in the political process ... the Constitution protects their right to express themselves about political candidates and issues up until Election Day." And a ruling laying the groundwork for Citizens United is actually bears McConnell's name, Slate's Mark Joseph Stern adds:

Georgia GOP lawmakers have also threatened specific economic retaliation against Coca-Cola, Delta, and other companies that criticized their law law. "The increasingly aggressive pushback against politically outspoken companies is the latest, and perhaps purest, illustration of a party at a philosophical crossroads," Politico reports. "During the 2017 GOP tax reform push, the party slashed the corporate rate from 35 to 21 percent. In return, they have been bolstered with industry money and political support. Now, however, they're betting that they can win on a backlash to the idea that political correctness has entered the boardroom and is irreversibly damaging conservative causes."

  • Biden economist acknowledges 'cost' to MLB's decision to pull All-Star game from Atlanta, but says that's the point

    Cecilia Rouse, the Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers, appeared to dismiss the idea that President Biden is urging private companies to use their economic power to take political positions, namely in response to Georgia's controversial new voting law. In an interview that aired on Sunday's edition of Face the Nation, CBS News' Margaret Brennan pointed out that a day after Biden, who strongly opposes the Georgia law, said he would like to see the 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game move out of Atlanta, the league did just that. Rouse, though, said companies that have spoken out against the state law "have a right to vote with their feet and express their dissatisfaction." Council of Economic Adviser Chair @CeciliaERouse says it's a "little early to judge what the economic impact will be" of top corporations condemning Georgia's new voting rights laws, but says "they have a right to...express their dissatisfaction with the laws." pic.twitter.com/j9WAdQXmu8 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 4, 2021 In terms of the fallout from MLB's decision, Rouse acknowledged there "will undoubtedly be a cost" borne in part by workers in Atlanta, but noted the league will move the game to another city, benefiting a different group of workers. "That is exactly the message [MLB] was trying to send," Rouse said. As the @MLB bails on Georgia as host for the All Star Game in response to the state's new voting laws, what cost will it have on workers? "There is undoubtedly going to be a cost...that is exactly the message that MLB was trying to send," says Biden economist @CeciliaERouse pic.twitter.com/TBndoDO9ov — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 4, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe pandemic crime surge is a policing problemU.S. on pace to be 1st major country to vaccinate 75 percent of populationU.S. worker productivity seems to be rising, thanks to the pandemic. Also, workers say the pandemic has sapped their productivity.