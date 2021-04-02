‘Heartbroken’ President Biden offers condolences after deadly Capitol car attack

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nathan Place
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;President Biden offers his condolences following a deadly attack on Capitol Police&lt;/p&gt; (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Biden offers his condolences following a deadly attack on Capitol Police

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Biden offered his condolences after the car attack that killed Capitol Police Officer William “Billy” Evans on Friday.

“Jill and I were heartbroken to learn of the violent attack at a security checkpoint on the U.S. Capitol grounds, which killed Officer William Evans of the U.S. Capitol Police, and left a fellow officer fighting for his life,” the president said in a statement. “We send our heartfelt condolences to Officer Evans’ family, and everyone grieving his loss.”

Mr Biden added that he was lowering White House flags to half-mast and was ordering an investigation into the attack.

US Capitol Police say a vehicle rammed into two officers outside the Capitol on Friday, killing Mr Evans and injuring the other officer. A suspect was shot, and is now in custody. Police say Mr Evans had been a USCP officer for 18 years.

This was the first deadly attack on the Capitol since 6 January, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building, leading to the deaths of five people. In his statement, President Biden put Mr Evans’ death in that tragic context.

Read more:

“We know what a difficult time this has been for the Capitol, everyone who works there, and those who protect it,” the president said. “I want to express the nation’s gratitude to the Capitol Police, the National Guard Immediate Response Force, and others who quickly responded to this attack.”

Congressional leaders of both parties offered their sympathies as well.

“Today, America’s heart has been broken by the tragic and heroic death of one of our Capitol Police heroes: Officer William Evans,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement. “He is a martyr for our democracy.”

“Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol,” Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnelltweeted after the assault but before the death was announced. “We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene.”

Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer issued a similar statement.

“I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family. I’m praying for the officer injured and his family,” the Senate Majority Leader tweeted. “We’re in their debt. We thank the Capitol Police, National Guard, & first responders for all they do to protect the Capitol and those inside.”

Speaker Pelosi ordered that flags at the Capitol be lowered to half-mast.

“Members of Congress, staff and Capitol workers, and indeed all Americans are united in appreciation for the courage of the U.S. Capitol Police,” her statement continued. “Today, once again, these heroes risked their lives to protect our Capitol and our Country, with the same extraordinary selflessness and spirit of service seen on January 6.”

Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the USCP, asked for the public’s support as she announced the death of the officer killed today.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol police after the events of January 6, and now the events that have occurred here today,” Ms Pittman said at a press conference. “So I ask that you keep our US Capitol police family in your thoughts and prayers.”

As the day went on, more members of Congress spoke out about the incident. Representative Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey expressed her sadness on MSNBC that another deadly attack had befallen the Capitol Police, who she said were still “traumatized” by the January riot.

“So many members of Congress, myself included, feel we owe them a huge debt that we can never repay for their bravery on January 6th, and to see the ongoing attacks against them…” Ms Sherrill said, trailing off. “My heart’s going out to all of their families, to all of their loved ones.”

Representative Ro Khanna of California was more blunt.

“The question we have to ask is, what is happening in our country?” Mr Khanna told MSNBC. “Something is really just wrong with our nation.”

Recommended Stories

  • MLB moves All-Star game out of Atlanta in response to new Georgia voting law

    MLB moves its All-Star game out of Atlanta eight days after Georgia passed a law that voting rights advocates say makes it harder for people to vote.

  • Record number of unaccompanied children crossed the border in March

    The dramatic increase follows the Biden administration’s policy of expelling all immigrants except minors who come alone.

  • Blue Jays beat Yankees 3-2 in 10th inning as fans return

    Julian Merryweather had to get used to fans in the stands, having debuted last summer in an empty ballpark. The Toronto Blue Jays turned Yankee Stadium as silent as it was during a 2020 season played without fans. Randal Grichuk led off the 10th with an RBI double, Merryweather struck out the side on 11 pitches in the bottom half, and the Blue Jays took advantage of the second year of COVID-era rule starting starting extra innings with a runner on to beat New York 3-2 Thursday in the major league opener.

  • Russia cracks down on new independent media after tale of Putin's 'lovechild' riles Kremlin

    Editors at Proyekt, a small Russian website, were jittery as they hit the button to publish their latest investigation - one of their most provocative to date. The team had been researching something completely different when they stumbled upon an incredible story: a secret lover of Vladimir Putin and a teenage daughter who looked incredibly like the Russian president. They knew the consequences would be drastic, and they were right. Since the exclusive was published, some sources no longer take the team’s calls. Emails and social media accounts are often hacked. Some of the journalists were followed. “We have been through this before, and we knew what was going to happen,” Mikhail Rubin, Proyekt’s deputy editor-in-chief, told The Telegraph. “What we do is considered regular journalism around the world, but in the eyes of the Kremlin we’re doing something outrageous.”

  • Ben Shapiro said long lines at polling places aren't a sign of voter suppression, comparing them to Disneyland queues

    The conservative radio host was defending Georgia's new election law, which Democrats say targets minorities and amounts to voter suppression.

  • Court clears way for removal of Confederate statue at the center of deadly Charlottesville 'Unite the Right' rally

    Virginia's Supreme Court ruled Thursday that two statues in Charlottesville, Virginia, of Confederate generals could be removed.

  • Waymo CEO John Krafcik is leaving the self-driving-car company

    John Krafcik headed up Hyundai Motor North America and TrueCar before moving to Google's autonomous-driving project.

  • Alphabet Waymo self-driving unit CEO stepping down

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The head of Alphabet Inc’s self-driving unit Waymo said on Friday he was stepping down as chief executive and would be replaced by a pair of executives. John Krafcik, a long-time auto industry executive who has headed Waymo for more than five years, will stay on as an advisor, the company said. "This is a choice John has made after a long and successful career in the automotive industry," Waymo said in statement.

  • Children take centre stage at pope's scaled-back Good Friday service

    Pope Francis presided at a scaled back "Way of the Cross" service held in an empty St. Peter's Square on Friday due to coronavirus restrictions, listening as children recounted their fears and dreams. It was the second consecutive year that the "Via Crucis" procession, commemorating the last hours in Jesus' life, was not held at Rome's ancient Colosseum since the modern-day Easter tradition was re-introduced by Pope Paul VI in 1964. Candles in the form of a huge cross dotted an empty St. Peter's Square as about only 200 people took part, sitting on either side of the pope immediately in front of St. Peter's Basilica.

  • Taiwan: Dozens killed as train crashes and derails in tunnel

    At least 50 people are dead and scores more injured in the island's worst rail disaster in decades.

  • Police officer killed and suspect shot dead after vehicle attack at US Capitol

    The driver hit the barricade, "exited the car with a knife in hand," and "lunged" at officers before one of them opened fire, Capitol Police said.

  • 13-year-old sexually assaulted in broad daylight at her complex: HPD

    "He was very bold to sexually assault her at 1 p.m. when people were walking by. Someone could have seen something," HPD detective said.

  • As Brazil becomes COVID-19 epicenter, cases rise across South America

    As Brazil emerges as an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with an outbreak that is virtually unchecked, the country's regional neighbors are experiencing a worrying rise in infections. Brazil, where a more contagious variant of the novel coronavirus is circulating, saw a record 3,869 people die from COVID-19 on Wednesday, its highest single-day tally so far, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. In total, the country has had more than 12.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, including over 325,000 fatalities.

  • Michigan board censures GOP regent for 'witches' comment

    The University of Michigan's governing board on Friday censured a Republican regent who called the state's female Democratic leaders “witches” whom the GOP would prepare for a “burning at the stake” in the 2022 election. Ron Weiser, who chairs the Michigan Republican Party, said he took “full responsibility” for his “poorly chosen words” to activists but said he would not quit despite the board's call for his resignation. Weiser, 75, sparked outrage recently when he referred to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, state Attorney General Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson as “witches” multiple times.

  • LA's Bellinger homers, ruled out for passing Turner on bases

    Cody Bellinger hit a homer — and was called out before he could finish his trot. Bellinger lined what appeared to be a two-run homer to left-center in the third inning — a ball that hit off the glove of outfielder Raimel Tapia and bounded over the fence.

  • Duke basketball loses another freshman to the NBA Draft

    He joins a long list of Blue Devils one-and-done players.

  • Study: US pesticide use falls but harms pollinators more

    American farmers are using smaller amounts of better targeted pesticides, but these are harming pollinators, aquatic insects and some plants far more than decades ago, a new study finds. Toxicity levels have more than doubled since 2005 for important species, including honeybees, mayflies and buttercup flowers, as the country switched to a new generation of pesticides.

  • The Pandemic Hit the Working Class Hard. The Colleges That Serve Them Are Hurting, Too.

    The coronavirus pandemic has been uniquely hard on America’s working class, causing higher unemployment among people without college degrees and eliminating low-wage jobs by the millions. Now, the education system created to help those very workers also is in jeopardy. Colleges of all types are struggling under the shadow of the coronavirus, but the nation’s community college system has been disproportionately hurt, with tens of thousands of students being forced to delay school or drop out because of the pandemic and the economic crisis it has created. Enrollment is down by 9.5% at the more than 1,000 two-year colleges in the United States compared with numbers from last spring, according to figures from the National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit organization that found a similar drop last fall. That is more than double the loss experienced by four-year schools. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Community college enrollment among Black and Hispanic students has declined even more sharply, with a 19% drop from fall 2019 to fall 2020 among Black students and a 16% drop among Hispanic students. Of the nation’s 5 million students enrolled at community colleges, about 40% are Black or Latino and nearly half are low-income, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. “Many of our students come to college with challenges,” said Tracy D. Hall, president of Southwest Tennessee Community College in Memphis. “Now you add a pandemic to that, it just exacerbates it.” Community colleges, a vast majority of which are state-run schools, have historically provided a low-cost alternative for students who lack financial backing from their parents or academic preparation for four-year colleges. They also are a critical training ground for students seeking jobs in local businesses, from auto mechanics and welders to dental hygienists. About 27% of the nation’s more than 17 million college students are enrolled in two-year programs. President Joe Biden, whose wife, Jill Biden, is a professor at a community college, has cited the importance of community colleges to educational equity. In the coming weeks, he is expected to propose making two-year schools free as part of the $3 trillion rebuilding plan that he began rolling out Wednesday. By arranging free tuition for many, though possibly not all, students, the Biden plan would also free up other forms of federal aid to low-income students, such as Pell Grants, to pay for things like housing, food or books, according to congressional aides who have been briefed on aspects of the proposal. Food and housing insecurity are often cited as major reasons for low-income students to drop out of college. Overall, community colleges in Tennessee have lost about 10% of their total enrollment, mirroring the national figures. Southwest, a two-year public school with seven locations in the western part of the state, has lost 19% of its enrollment in the past year, making it one of the most profoundly affected of Tennessee’s 13 community colleges. At Southwest, about 800 Black men have paused their studies. Now there is concern that the pandemic will permanently derail their educational paths, along with low-income and minority students across the country — potentially deepening educational inequities with white students. “It’s depressing,” said Russ Deaton, executive vice chancellor of the Tennessee Board of Regents, which oversees community colleges in the state. “A lot of the students we’ve lost were loosely tethered to higher education anyway. It didn’t take much to push them out of the education path.” Many community college students are adults — the average age is 28 — and even before the pandemic, they struggled to stay in school, juggling academic work with financial pressures, child care needs and even homelessness. Before the pandemic, statistics showed that at least 40% of students at community colleges left school before earning a certificate or degree. For these students, the pandemic upset an already difficult balancing act, leaving many just plain exhausted. For Corey Ray Baranowski — a 33-year-old father of five children, ages 5 months to 11 years old — the breaking point came last year. Before the health crisis, Baranowski and his wife juggled their large family, several jobs and studies at Jackson State Community College, another school that was hit hard by the pandemic, in Jackson, Tennessee, 90 miles northeast of Memphis. The dominoes started tumbling last spring, when the pandemic reached his small community of Lexington, Tennessee. First, the school system where both Baranowski and his wife, a photographer, had worked as substitute teachers shut down. Then, that same day, their three school-age children were sent home to learn remotely. Their community college also suspended in-person classes. “It was unsettling,” Baranowski recalled. He and his wife, then expecting their fifth child, struggled to keep up their own schoolwork while making sure the children did theirs, overloading the family’s home computer capacity — and their multitasking skills. “There were some bologna sandwiches and peanut butter and jelly going on, trying to manage money,” Baranowski said. Overwhelmed, he dropped two classes last spring and decided not to reenroll this year. But in August, Baranowski found a job at a juvenile correctional center. The couple hopes to return to college next fall. “My goal is to graduate and become a teacher,” he said. As George Pimentel, president of Jackson State, puts it, “Many of our students have just hit the pause button.” Community colleges normally lose students during boom times when jobs are plentiful, then see enrollment increase during economic downturns as unemployed people seek training for new careers — as happened after the recession of 2009. So why is there currently an enrollment bust during a downturn? One theory is that the relief packages enacted by Congress, combined with the hope that jobs will return swiftly once the pandemic is over, have made those who are unemployed less apt to enroll in community colleges to retrain for new careers. “There’s always been a sense that jobs are going to come back as soon as the numbers go down, so why would you start a degree program?” said Doug Shapiro, executive research director for the National Student Clearinghouse. Another theory is that many of the skills taught at community colleges do not transfer well to online teaching formats. Rushton W. Johnson, vice president of student affairs at Pellissippi State Community College in Knoxville, Tennessee, which has had a 15% enrollment decline since last spring, says the pandemic was a “perfect storm” for community colleges. “It’s impossible to learn to weld, drive a truck, cook, draw blood, wire a network online, without handling the equipment and tools,” Johnson said. While many low-income students in Tennessee can attend community college tuition-free by using federal and state grants, job disruptions have made it difficult for many to pay for basic living expenses. Last spring, Katie Dollar, 25, could no longer afford rent when the game arcade where she was working closed because of the pandemic. She packed up and returned home to live with her father, with plans to continue her studies at Pellissippi online. But the balky satellite internet service at her father’s rural Tennessee farm made it impossible for her to participate in remote classes. “Livestreaming classes was not an option,” said Dollar, a theater student. She decided not to enroll in the fall, but she is back in school this semester after landing a job at a Trader Joe’s and a new apartment. Enrollment declines have been particularly steep among first-year students who have never attended college at all, including high school graduates of 2020. Freshmen enrollment dropped by 19% at community colleges in Tennessee. The pandemic has also blown a hole in community college budgets, forcing layoffs in some cases. The financial hit to community colleges has been exacerbated by state funding cuts aimed disproportionately at two-year colleges, according to a recent study by the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association. Southwest is facing a budget shortfall — more than $10 million — and is hoping to be rescued with funds from the $1.9 trillion stimulus package signed this month by Biden. Of the nearly $40 billion that is allocated for colleges in the bill, an estimated $12.7 billion will go to community colleges, according to the American Association of Community Colleges. With its main campuses in Memphis, a predominantly Black city, Southwest is expected to receive about $12 million from the stimulus package. Deaton, of the Tennessee Board of Regents, said that aggressive outreach to students could be the key to encouraging many of them to reenroll. Community colleges throughout the state are already working to lure back the students who had their education disrupted by the pandemic. Southwest has begun such outreach, convincing 80 Black male students to return. It also purchased 3,500 laptops for students, installed wireless internet coverage in a parking lot and provided hot spots in some homes to encourage students to stay enrolled. But Southwest has yet to persuade Charles Moore to come back. A year ago, Moore, 20, was supporting himself by waiting tables while studying criminal justice at Southwest. Then the coronavirus spread to the United States and his plans for a college degree fell apart. First his employer, the Olive Garden, laid him off. When his campus shut down and shifted to remote classes, he struggled to adapt to learning online. He was able to get a new job in security, but it required him to commute into Mississippi, leaving him little time to do his schoolwork. In May, he dropped out. Moore said he wants to be a sheriff’s deputy, a job that does not require a college degree. So amid the uncertainty and unpredictability of the pandemic, he has made no immediate plans to return to school. But he still thinks about campus life, about being exposed to new people and ideas, about getting “that college experience.” “It felt like I was headed toward something,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • These Grocery Items Are About to Get More Expensive

    We were also hoping to avoid certain 2020 flashbacks in the new year, so don't blame us for the bad news. However, the manufacturer of some of the most in-demand household products just announced that prices are about to go up. Yes, that includes toilet paper!The price increases will impact Kimberly-Clark's bathroom tissue, baby and child care, and adult care businesses in the U.S. and Canada. You likely know a few of these brands better as Scott toilet paper, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Huggies diapers, and Depends. (RELATED: Grocery Shortages to Expect in 2021, According to Experts)So, exactly how much pricier could these essential products get? Kimberly-Clark revealed that "the percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits." This means that a 1,000-sheet, 12-roll pack of Scott Toilet Tissue that retails for $9.78 at Walmart at press time could jump as high as $10.66, give or take.Almost all of the price increases will be in place by late June, Kimberly-Clark says. Walmart, Target, Costco, and Amazon all sell the brand's products, but the "chains can either absorb the higher prices Kimberly-Clark plans to charge or pass them off to consumers," according to CNN.Given the essential nature of these household items, price increases at the check-out line likely don't feel fair to consumers. Kimberly-Clark, for its part, says they "are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation."We've got the news you need to be a savvier shopper! For more, check out How McDonald's Is Quietly Rolling Out These Updates to Its Buns, then sign up for our newsletter.

  • Italy approves new decree to keep cruise ships out of Venice lagoon

    Italy's government has ruled that large cruise ships and container vessels must not pass close to Venice's historic centre and should instead dock in a different location to preserve the famed lagoon. A decree approved late on Wednesday called for public consultations on building a terminal outside the lagoon where passenger vessels over 40,000 tons and container ships can berth without passing in front of Saint Mark's square. "Anyone who has visited Venice in recent years has been shocked to see these ships, hundreds of metres long and as tall as apartment buildings, passing through such fragile places," Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Thursday.