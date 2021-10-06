Mitch McConnell proposes debt limit deal to avoid default

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is offering Democrats a deal that could help the country avoid defaulting on its debt.

Driving the news: The proposal includes two options, which McConnell laid out in a statement on Wednesday: allowing Democrats to fast-track the suspension of the debt limit using the partisan budget reconciliation process, or raise the limit to a specified figure through December.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

It's unclear whether Democrats will agree to either one.

What they're saying: "We have already made it clear we would assist in expediting the 304 reconciliation process for stand-alone debt-limit legislation," McConnell said in his statement.

"To protect the American people from a near-term, Democrat-created crisis, we will also allow Democrats to use normal procedures to pass an emergency debt limit extension at a fixed dollar amount to cover current spending levels into December."

"This will moot Democrats’ excuses about the time crunch they created and give the unified Democratic government more than enough time to pass standalone debt limit legislation through reconciliation," McConnell said. "Alternatively, if Democrats abandon their efforts to ram through another historically reckless taxing and spending spree that will hurt families and help China, a more traditional bipartisan governing conversation could be possible.”

Between the lines: The proposal is the first sign of movement from Republicans on their position they would obstruct any effort to suspend or raise the debt limit.

That had included enabling Democrats to do so on their own through a simple majority vote.

The Senate is currently scheduled to hold a cloture vote Wednesday afternoon.

That would allow Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to ask for unanimous consent to pass a debt limit suspension — which would only require Democratic votes to pass.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.