Mitch McConnell refuses to comment on the investigation into Trump taking classified documents to Mar-a-Lago

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to comment on the investigation into documents at Mar-a-Lago.

He has refused to comment on the matter before — seemingly upsetting some Republican counterparts.

Trump has repeatedly bashed McConnell.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is remaining notably silent on the investigation into Former President Donald Trump for keeping White House documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago.

"I don't really have any comments on this whole investigation that's been dominating the news for the last month. I think we're following it like all of you are," the Kentucky Republican responded to a reporter who asked for his thoughts.

During a press conference concerning a Kentucky flood last month, McConnell also dodged a similar question.

"I'm here today to talk about the flood and the recovery from the flood," McConnell said to reporters at the conference on the day following the raid.

McConnell released a statement later that day: "The country deserves a thorough and immediate explanation of what led to the events of Monday. Attorney General Garland and the Department of Justice should already have provided answers to the American people and must do so immediately."

McConnell's somewhat muted response on the investigation has become a point of contention with other conservatives and observers — especially as other Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have voiced their concerns.

McConnell, who hasn't spoken to Trump since December 2020, thought that the January 6th insurrection would have resulted in the then-President being "thoroughly discredited."

He's frequently taken the 'no comment' stance on matters relating to Trump while the former president has repeatedly bashed McConnell calling him a "loser" and an "old crow." Trump has also insulted McConnell's wife, Elaine Chao.

And when the inflation reduction act passed, the former president said on Truth Social that McConnell "got played like a fiddle with the vote today by the Senate Democrats."

A spokesperson for McConnell did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider