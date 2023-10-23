Mitch McConnell Says He Is ‘Completely Recovered’ After Freezing Episodes

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Sunday he has “completely recovered” following a series of troubling incidents where he froze and was unable to speak in front of reporters this summer.

“I’m fine. I’m completely recovered, and I’m just fine,” McConnell, 81, told CBS “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan . “I’m in good shape, completely recovered, and back on the job.”

The lawmaker sparked serious concerns about this health earlier this year during two separate press conferences in July and August. During the first, McConnell abruptly stopped speaking and was unable to begin again before he was escorted away by aides. A month later, the same thing appeared to happen while he was answering questions about his reelection plans.

He has largely declined to discuss his health aside from saying he is “fine” and that he planned to finish up his term in the Senate as usual. The senator added in August that the U.S. Capitol attending physician had cleared him to resume his duties, saying there was no evidence McConnell had a stroke or seizure disorder.

After @LeaderMcConnell had health episodes in public following a concussion, @margbrennan asks if there's anything about his health "the public should know that wasn't disclosed."



"I'm in good shape, completely recovered and back on the job," McConnell says. pic.twitter.com/Coi528ssxi — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) October 22, 2023

The doctor, Brian Monahan, said at the time that “occasional lightheadedness is not uncommon in concussion recovery and can also be expected as a result of dehydration.”

McConnell was hospitalized for a concussion and broken ribs earlier this year after falling at a dinner.

Brennan attempted to ask the lawmaker on Sunday about his ability and desire to serve in the future, but McConnell demurred.

“I think we ought to be talking about what we were talking about earlier rather than my health,” he said, referring to policy discussions earlier in the program.

