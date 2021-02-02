Mitch McConnell says conspiracy theories are a 'cancer for the Republican Party'

Charles Davis
Updated
GettyImages 1206480678
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said conspiracy theorists were a "cancer for the Republican Party." Samuel Corum/Getty Images

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said "loony lies and conspiracy theories" are a "cancer" on his party.

  • The statement, first reported by The Hill, appears to be in reference to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • McConnell said conspiracy theorists like her are "not living in reality."

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, has suggested that school shootings are "false flags" and that 9/11 was an inside job, while expressing support for executing top Democrats. But until Monday, leading members of her party had refused to explicitly condemn her - House Republicans, instead, appointed to her to a committee that oversees education policy.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, is expressing disgust. In a statement first reported by The Hill, the Kentucky Republican called the embrace of conspiracy theories a "cancer for the Republican Party."

McConnell fell short of calling for anyone to be expelled from Congress, with members of his Senate caucus having themselves embraced false claims of election fraud that helped stoke a riot at the US Capitol. But he did go further than most of his fellow Republicans.

"Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality," McConnell said, as reported by The Hill. "This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party."

A spokesperson for McConnell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Democrats have been even more forceful in their condemnations. Last month, Rep. Jimmy Gomez, a progressive from California, introduced a measure calling for Greene to be expelled from Congress.

The parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook mass shooting have also said Greene should not have a role in shaping the country's education policy.

On Monday, Democratic leaders gave their Republican counterparts an ultimatum: strip Greene of her committee assignments in the next 72 hours, or Democrats will do it themselves.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that he plans to have "a conversation" with the lawmaker.

Have a news tip? Email this reporter: cdavis@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Did Bernie's inauguration outfit epitomize 'white privilege'? A San Francisco teacher thinks so.

    While the casual outerwear and mittens Sen. Bernie Sanders donned at Biden’s inauguration became a viral sensation, not everyone was cheering.

  • GOP COVID relief offer includes $1,000 checks. Here’s how it compares to Biden’s plan

    Here’s what the Republican stimulus deal would include.

  • Sanction Putin's inner circle to trigger Kremlin infighting, says Navalny ally

    A close ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Monday urged the West to hit President Vladimir Putin's inner circle with personal sanctions, predicting the move could trigger potentially destabilising infighting among Russia's elite. Leonid Volkov, who is wanted by Russian authorities on accusations he illegally encouraged minors to attend anti-Kremlin protests, made the call on the eve of a court hearing that could see Navalny jailed for three-and-a-half years. Navalny, one of Putin's most prominent critics, was arrested last month after returning to Russia from Germany for the first time since being poisoned with a nerve agent.

  • White House tries to pacify Democratic senator upset at Kamala Harris doing media in his state without telling him

    Joe Manchin annoyed at vice president plugging Covid relief without his knowledge

  • Ursula von der Leyen attempts to pin blame on deputy for embarrassing U-turn in vaccine export row

    Ursula von der Leyen on Monday pinned the blame for the vaccine fiasco that led Brussels to threaten a hard border on the island of Ireland on her trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis. The European Commission president threw her deputy, who leads DG Trade, under the bus amid rising anger from EU capitals at her “go it alone” tactics during last week’s battle with AstraZeneca. Jean-Claude Juncker, Mrs von der Leyen's predecessor, said he was "very much opposed" to her export restriction measures. In a speech in Stuttgart on Sunday, Mr Juncker also said of the EU’s vaccine procurement: "It all went too slow, it all should have been done more transparently, even though that would have been difficult." “This regulation falls under the responsibility of Mr Dombrovskis,” said Eric Marmer, the European Commission’s chief spokesman, referring to the former prime minister of Latvia, a Brussels veteran with a reputation for caution. “In my country we have a saying, ‘Only the Pope is infallible’. Mistakes can happen along the way the important thing is that you recognise them early on,” Mr Mamer said. Alexander Stubb, the former prime minister of Finland who campaigned to be appointed European Commission, president was scathing about Mrs Von der Leyen. He said "Number one rule of any leader: if your organisation screws up; never, ever blame your team publicly" Mrs von der Leyen was forced into a humiliating climbdown on Friday after announcing Brussels would trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, to prevent AstraZeneca vaccines being smuggled into Britain from Northern Ireland. The move, which was announced without notifying Ireland or Britain, would have created a “vaccine border” after years of Brexit talks to avoid a hard border on the island. After the Irish prime minister called Mrs von der Leyen, the regulation, which could have facilitated a vaccine export ban to non-EU countries including Britain, was amended. Mr Mamer said that the regulation to create an “export transparency mechanism”, which including the Article 16 measure, was passed provisionally and at speed by the entire College of Commissioners on Friday. Asked by the Telegraph if this was Ms Van der Leyen’s worst week, he said: “We believe that we are on the right track since the beginning of this pandemic in ensuring there is as cohesive and as effective a European response as possible.

  • Pelosi, Schumer introduce budget resolution to pass COVID relief without GOP support

    President Biden may be willing to listen to the GOP when it comes to passing a COVID-19 stimulus bill, but the rest of his party is moving on without him. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) filed a joint budget resolution for the 2021 Fiscal Year. It's the first step toward Congress introducing a Budget Reconciliation bill, which will allow the party to pass Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID relief plan without any support from the GOP. Breaking: Schumer & Pelosi have filed a joint budget resolution, setting up the reconciliation process to streamline passage of Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID package with or without GOP support pic.twitter.com/yEK83L7sya — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 1, 2021 The announcement came not long before Biden was set to meet with 10 Republican senators who have worked out a $618 billion stimulus plan of their own. It lacks local government funding and would distribute smaller, more targeted stimulus checks than the Democrats' proposal. Find a side-by-side comparison of the two bills at The Week. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMarilyn Manson dropped by record label following abuse accusationsMerrick Garland still can't get a Senate hearing

  • Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women

    A Louisiana man facing rape charges tried to have his accuser killed, but two hit men instead ended up killing his sister and her neighbor, authorities said Monday. Neither Hope Nettleton, 37, nor Brittany Cormier, 34, was the person that the hit men had been hired to kill on Jan. 13, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office said. On Friday, authorities arrested Andrew Eskine, 25, of Carencro; Dalvin Wilson, 22, of Rayne; and Beaux Cormier, 35, of Kaplan on charges of first-degree murder.

  • West Virginia Gov. Calls for Large-Scale Stimulus: ‘If We Throw Away Some Money Right Now, So What?’

    West Virginia governor Jim Justice, a Republican, called for a large-scale economic relief bill on Monday in comments to CNN. Justice’s remarks came after Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.V.) called for targeted economic relief to tackle the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Manchin has dismissed the idea of sending out $2,000 stimulus checks to all Americans making less than $75,000 a year, calling instead for infrastructure projects “to put people back to work.” On Monday, however, Governor Justice indicated that he would not be overly concerned about the price tag of a new relief bill. “We need to understand that trying to be, per se, fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country—if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Justice told CNN’s Poppy Harlow. “We have really got to move and get people taken care of, and get people back on balance.” Harlow pointed out that Senator Manchin has called for more targeted relief efforts, however Justice said he had not spoken to the senator regarding negotiations over the bill. “I don’t really know exactly what the thinking could possibly be there,” Justice said. “We got people who are really hurting, and that’s all there is to it.” **Republican** Governor of West Virginia @WVGovernor to me on Stimulus: “Trying to be per se fiscally responsible at this point in time with what we’ve got going on in the country, if we actually throw away some money right now, so what?” Has he talked to @Sen_JoeManchin? I ask. pic.twitter.com/s93QMWze3m — Poppy Harlow (@PoppyHarlowCNN) February 1, 2021 Justice’s remarks come several hours before President Biden is set to meet with ten Senate Republicans to discuss a compromise coronavirus relief bill. Senator Rob Portman (R., Ohio) told CNN that the compromise bill includes more targeted relief, with $1,000 checks to individuals making $50,000 or less, and would be less costly than the current $1.9 trillion bill proposed by Democrats. While Democrats could attempt to pass their proposal via budget reconciliation, allowing for a simple majority vote and eliminating the possibility of a GOP filibuster, the party would need all 50 of its senators to vote in favor of the measure. This means Manchin would need to agree to the proposal, as well as fellow moderate Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.

  • Biden redirecting Trump's $30 billion fund used for farmers impacted by trade war

    The Biden administration wants to use the Agriculture Department money to tackle climate change, support restaurants and kickstart other programs without waiting for Congress; Fox Business Network's Charles Payne reacts.

  • France and Germany mull sanctions on vaccine providers as EU row over delays escalates

    France and Germany threatened legal action against AstraZeneca on Sunday as they scrambled to explain their shortages in vaccine supplies and warned that any firm which favoured UK orders for the jabs would be penalised. Clement Beaune, the French Europe minister, threatened sanctions against the Anglo-Swedish firm, which produces the Oxford vaccine, if it emerged that Britain had been given priority. "If there is a problem and that other countries have been favoured - for example the UK over us - then we will defend our interests," Mr Beaune said on Sunday. "Contracts are not moral commitments, they are legal commitments. Penalties or sanctions can be triggered in every contract." It came as Berlin and Rome issued similar threats to vaccine providers, in the latest stage of a bitter row in Europe over delays in the production and delivery of Covid jabs. "If we find out that individual companies are not maintaining their side of the bargain then we'll have to make a decision on legal measures," Peter Altmaier, the German economy minister, told Die Welt newspaper. Mr Altmaier, a close confidant of Chancellor Angela Merkel, also warned vaccine producers that "it is in no way acceptable that another country is retrospectively favoured over the EU." AstraZeneca says it will deliver 4.6 million doses to France by the end of March, which is half the amount that was initially agreed upon. It has also significantly reduced its delivery targets for the EU for the first quarter of the year, leading to a furious response from Brussels, which accuses the company of offering preferential treatment to the UK. Among the sanctions being considered by France include withholding payments, cancelling subsequent orders and seeking compensation for a breach of contract. Mr Beaune said an investigation into vaccine deliveries to Britain by EU-based factories was already underway. As the third wave of coronavirus spreads across the continent, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, is resisting calls to impose a third lockdown and has instead tightened existing restrictions. "When you're French, you have everything you need to succeed providing you dare to try," he is said to have told ministers on Friday, though the refusal to declare a full lockdown went against his own scientific advisers' recommendations. Polish police launched tear gas and stun grenades over the weekend as they shut down illegal discos and parties in the cities of Wroclaw and Rybnik. As in other European cities, some businesses have opened for trade in defiance of the rules while protests over Covid restrictions have broken out in the Netherlands, Spain, France and Denmark. Dutch police arrested at least 30 people in Amsterdam on Sunday as they struggled to prevent a fresh outbreak of anti-lockdown rioting. Thousands of protesters also took to the streets of Vienna over the weekend, taking part in an anti-lockdown demonstration organised by a far-Right group. Similar scenes unfolded in Hungary where a group of 100 restaurants said they would reopen despite facing threats of heavy government fines. It also emerged over the weekend that Boris Johnson forced the EU into making two u-turns on vaccines after Brussels tried to prevent doses in a Belgian factory from reaching the UK, and moved to impose a hard border in Northern Ireland for the same purpose. During two phone calls with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, Mr Johnson is said to have persuaded the EU chief to abandon both proposals, the Mail on Sunday reported. Micheál Martin, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister), told the BBC on Sunday that they were "blindsided" by the EU threat to seal off the frontier. "The problem is the commission took the wrong mechanism in revoking Article 16 of the protocol to deal with it," he said, adding that there were "a lot of lessons to be learned" over vaccine supplies. On Sunday night, Ms von der Leyen announced on Twitter that the EU would ramp up vaccine supplies this week. "[AstraZeneca] will deliver 9 million additional doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to last week’s offer & will start deliveries one week earlier than scheduled. The company will also expand its manufacturing capacity in Europe," she wrote.

  • House Democrat urges Biden to declare white supremacy a national security threat

    U.S. Representative Jackie Speier sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to issue an executive order identifying white supremacy and violent extremism as a threat to national security. Speier, a top Democrat who chairs the House Armed Services Military Personnel subcommittee, also pushed federal agencies to screen military recruits and those seeking government security clearances for ties to violent extremism on social media.

  • Former San Diego mayor joins race for California governor

    Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced Monday he is entering the race for California governor, the first major Republican to formally step into the contest while a potential recall election aimed at Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom moves closer to qualifying for the ballot this year. In an online video, the 54-year-old centrist Republican depicted California as a failed state freighted with scandal and witnessing an eroding quality of life. “I know we can clean up California.”

  • Fort Worth police officer placed on restricted duty for ‘racially insensitive’ posts

    Restricted duty means removal of the officer’s gun, badge and all police powers pending the outcome of the investigation.

  • Oakland Chinatown Hit With Over 20 Attacks Targeting Elderly, Women in 2 Weeks

    Recent robberies and attacks have left store owners in Oakland's Chinatown concerned about the futures of their small businesses. A series of crimes: In the past two weeks, more than 20 businesses have suffered from thefts and attacks, ABC7 News reports. Carl Chan, the president of Oakland's Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, claims to have spoken with the store owners affected by the crimes.

  • Biden has to choose whether to replace Trump's inspectors general, especially 1 pushed in by McConnell

    Federal inspectors general are supposed to be independent watchdogs of federal agencies, and while former President Donald Trump purged numerous inspectors general last spring on vague pretenses, President Biden has to decide if he will further break norms by firing Trump's picks and replacing them with officials confirmed in the usual way, The New York Times reports. The biggest dilemmas are Eric Soskin, the inspector general for the Transportation Department, and Brian Miller, a former Trump White House lawyer appointed earlier in 2020 to look for abuses in pandemic spending. "Nearly all inspectors general since Congress created the independent anti-corruption watchdog positions in 1978 were confirmed unanimously or by voice vote without recorded opposition," but only one Democrat voted to confirm Miller, the Times reports. Along with the objections he was too close to Trump, Miller has faced scrutiny for apparently doing little in his first eight months, though he submitted a report to Congress on Monday outlining some investigative work. "I try to be bipartisan and nonpartisan — certainly as an inspector general and in everything that I do," Miller told the Times. Soskin's office, meanwhile, was investigating whether Trump's transportation secretary, Elaine Chao, had improperly steered federal grants to Kentucky to help the re-election of her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). In December, McConnell, then majority leader, used his power to prioritize Soskin's confirmation over four other inspector general nominees ahead of him in line, the Times reports, ensuring that a Republican appointee would control the office once Biden took office. Danielle Brian, executive director of the Project on Government Oversight, flagged McConnell's move a the time. Oh I should have also mentioned that the alleged wrongdoing involves the Sec of Transportation trying to help her husband McConnell, yes the same person who is trying to push through the confirmation today. — Danielle Brian (@daniellebrian) December 18, 2020 It took McConnell two tries, but on Dec. 21 he eventually got Soskin confirmed 48-47, the first ever party-line vote for an inspector general. Despite the evident conflict of interest, Brian said removing Soskin and other Trump-appointed inspectors general "would be essentially exacerbating the problems he created in the first place." Soskin declined through a spokesman to comment on the status of his office's Chao-McConnell investigation. A spokesman for McConnell pointed to a 2019 statement in which McConnell openly touted his ability to funnel federal dollars to Kentucky. More stories from theweek.comRise of the Barstool conservativesMarilyn Manson dropped by record label following abuse accusationsMerrick Garland still can't get a Senate hearing

  • Wuhan or Wu-Tang? Canadian diplomat's T-shirt logo angers China

    Canada said it regretted a "misunderstanding" after China lodged a formal complaint over a diplomat's order of a custom T-shirt displaying the word Wuhan, the city where the COVID-19 pandemic first emerged, over the emblem of hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Reports of the T-shirt order circulating on China's Twitter-like Weibo described it as depicting a bat, without mentioning Wu-Tang Clan. "We are very shocked by this and have lodged representations with Canada, asking for a thorough investigation and a clear explanation," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in response to a question at a daily briefing on Monday, adding that the virus should not be linked to specific countries or regions.

  • Drone video shows major damage after chunk of iconic California highway washes into ocean

    Part of Highway 1 in the Big Sur area collapsed after heavy rains and slid into the Pacific.

  • Hundreds deported under Biden, including witness to massacre

    President Joe Biden's administration has deported hundreds of immigrants in its early days despite his campaign pledge to stop removing most people in the U.S. illegally at the beginning of his term. A federal judge last week ordered the Biden administration not to enforce a 100-day moratorium on deportations, but the ruling did not require the government to schedule them. In recent days, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has deported immigrants to at least three countries: 15 people to Jamaica on Thursday and 269 people to Guatemala and Honduras on Friday.

  • Sacramento Community Mourns Beloved Market Owner Who Passed Away at 60

    Family, friends and customers held a vigil over the weekend to honor the memory of a man who died in his grocery store in Sacramento, California. Chue “Calvin” Yang, 60, passed away from a heart attack last Tuesday while working in his Midtown store, DJ Market, where he had spent the last 20 years. The couple settled in Sacramento, where they raised four sons and seven daughters.

  • Hundreds gather in Tokyo to protest Myanmar military coup

    Hundreds of Burmese protesters holding portraits of Aung San Suu Kyi gathered in Tokyo on Monday to protest against the detention of the country's leaders earlier in the day in a sudden military coup. The demonstrators, wearing face masks and carrying flags, stood outside the United Nations University in downtown Tokyo and called on the international body to further condemn the Myanmar military's actions. "I'm worried (about my family), but more than them I'm worried about Aung San Suu Kyi," said Tin Htway, a 22-year-old Burmese restaurant worker who attended the protest.