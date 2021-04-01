Mitch McConnell says the GOP won't support the infrastructure plan, report says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Juliana Kaplan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
McConnell Portrait
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Caroline Brehman/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the infrastructure package won't get GOP votes, per Politico.

  • McConnell had already criticized the package, calling it a "missed opportunity."

  • Lack of GOP support would mean that Democrats may have to use reconciliation to pass it.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said President Joe Biden's new infrastructure package won't get any Republican votes in the Senate, Politico reports.

At a Kentucky event, McConnell reportedly criticized the package for the impact it could have on debt, and the accompanying proposal to hike taxes on corporations.

"That package that they're putting together now, as much as we would like to address infrastructure, is not going to get support from our side," McConnell said, per Politico. "Because I think the last thing the economy needs right now is a big, whopping tax increase."

McConnell already released a statement slamming the package, calling it a "Trojan horse" for tax hikes.

"Our nation could use a serious, targeted infrastructure plan," he said. "There would be bipartisan support for a smart proposal. Unfortunately, the latest liberal wish list the White House has decided to label 'infrastructure' is a major missed opportunity by this Administration."

When reached for comment, McConnell's team directed Insider to a series of statements from Senate Republicans as well as his prior statement.

Setting the stage for more reconciliation

If no GOP members vote for the bill - as happened with the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan - Democrats may have to try to pass it via party-line reconciliation yet again. That could get thorny, as moderate Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin has said he wants any infrastructure package to be bipartisan and not passed via reconciliation - yet he wanted it to include tax hikes.

Democrats are also limited in how many times they can use reconciliation to pass bills ina given fiscal year, but that may be more flexible than previously assumed.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has been looking into a potential loophole that would trigger multiple reconciliation bills in a given year, leaving Democrats with potentially multiple opportunities to pass one. And this week's infrastructure package will be followed by another in mid-April, and Republicans' track record indicates they won't support that one, either.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to legalize marijuana this summer

    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam wants to legalize possession and growth of small amounts of recreational marijuana starting this July, according to changes he proposed Wednesday to legislation passed in February.Why it matters: That proposed deadline is roughly three years earlier than what's been suggested in the state's legislature — which, if passed, would make Virginia the 16th state in the U.S. and first southern state to legalize the drug.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: “Our Commonwealth is committed to legalizing marijuana in an equitable way,” Northam said on Wednesday. “Virginia will become the 15th state to legalize marijuana — and these changes will ensure we do it with a focus on public safety, public health, and social justice.""I am grateful to the advocates and legislators for their dedicated work on this important issue, and I look forward to this legislation passing next month.”Of note: New York became the 15th state to legalize marijuana on Wednesday.The big picture: Northam's office said that a report commissioned by the state found that Black people in Virginia were disproportionately policed and convicted for marijuana use, which is the driver behind the amendment to speed up legalization.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The hard part: Biden infrastructure-linked tax hikes face hurdles in Congress

    U.S. President Joe Biden's plan to pay for his $2 trillion infrastructure plan with higher corporate taxes faces hurdles in Congress from Republicans who say it will kill jobs and from some of his fellow Democrats who want a bigger write-off for state and local taxes. The plan, which Biden will unveil at an event in Pittsburgh later on Wednesday, would hike the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28%, from its current 21%, to secure more revenue from corporations that have used offshore tax shelters and other measures to reduce their tax burdens. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he was "not likely" to support the package if it included those tax hikes.

  • Georgia legislator arrested for protesting voting law says signing of bill 'far more serious crime'

    State Rep. Park Cannon Cannon said Thursday that her experience was painful “both physically and emotionally.”

  • Met Police officer guilty of being a member of banned neo-Nazi group

    A young neo-Nazi has become the first police officer to be convicted under terror laws as the force admitted that its vetting system “will never be completely perfect”. Pc Benjamin Hannam was a member of the extreme right wing group National Action, which was banned in 2016 for its white supremacist ideology, and is believed to be the first serving British police officer to be found guilty of terrorism offences. The 22-year-old, who joined the Met Police in 2018, was arrested in 2019 at his home in north London where police seized far-right material including Benito Mussolini’s book, The Doctrine on Fascism, posters of German Nazi soldiers, and the manifesto written by the Norweigan terrorist Anders Breivik. Police also found a guide on how to use knives and weapons in combat, alongside an image with the caption ‘make genocide great again’ on a USB stick. Mr Hannam was found guilty of being a member of a proscribed organisation on Thursday, and guilty of fraud for lying about his far-right background on his application form to the Met Police. In July 2017, two months before he ceased being an active member of National Action, Mr Hannam applied to join the force. He was asked whether he had ever been a member of the British National Party or “similar groups”, which he denied. Just a few weeks before sending off his application, Mr Hannam spent the day with other far-right figures spray painting fascist symbols on a storm drain in the outskirts of Swindon. Despite his activity, he passed vetting checks, completed training and was a probationary constable within the emergency response team in Haringey, north London, at the time of his arrest on March 5, 2020. Police were only able to uncover Mr Hannam’s National Action membership after the database for a far-right internet forum called Iron March was leaked in November 2019.

  • The Gesualdo Six capture the solemnity and mystery of Easter, plus April’s best classical concerts

    Lockdown may have crippled normal concert life, but the seasonal rhythms can still be discerned in the reduced output of streamed concerts. We’re now in Holy Week, and concerts celebrating the theme of Easter are briefly taking over the schedules. However Easter is a difficult theme on which to hang a concert, as the solemnity of the season enforces a dark and serious tone. Wednesday night’s concert from Gesualdo Six at Kings Place, London, didn’t try to sweeten the pill. All the music came from the Renaissance era, apart from two slender modern pieces, and the music was all built around themes of penitence and sorrow. Added to which the palette of sounds on the face of it seemed small; six male voices, reduced sometimes to a quartet or quintet. In fact, the variety of sound and feeling was astonishing, and coupled with the intimacy of just six voices it made for an enthralling hour. Sometimes the performances really made you sit up and take notice, like the three Tenebrae Responseries by that half-crazed melancholic of the late Renaissance, Count Carlo Gesualdo. “My soul is sorrowful even unto death,” says the text, and the singers found a startlingly harsh even ugly sound. Then, in typical Gesualdo fashion, the music suddenly burst into animated motion on the word “fugiam” (flee), slowing and descending by degrees to sepulchral stillness, an effect beautifully caught by the performers. There was drama elsewhere too. Judith Bingham’s Watch With Me combined the biblical narrative of the night in Gethsemane with lines culled from Wilfrid Owen about distant cannon-fire. Bingham set these lines to uncanny hummed harmonies while the singers passed the narrative from voice to voice, occasionally breaking the calmness with bursts of suppressed anxiety. At the opposite pole was the innocent lightness of Joanna Ward’s Christus Factus Est. The effect of a single, dancing line shadowing itself before being abruptly pushed aside by other ideas created a vivid feeling of innocence and mystery. It was engaging on a musical level but hard to relate to the solemn message of the words: “Christ became for us obedient unto death.” These were the easier things to seize an audience’s attention with. Harder were the bigger pieces by three great Renaissance composers. Here drama was confined to understated touches like a descent to dark sounds for “night”, and expressivity was focused more on the intricate weave of voices and many small but telling fluctuations in tempo. With only solo voices in play it’s easy for that weave to be disturbed and ruffled as the musical interest passes from singer to singer, but this group achieved a lovely balance between the interesting individual parts and the sonorous magic of the whole. William Byrd’s Miserere Mei Deus and Tomás Luis de Victoria’s Tenebrae Responseries were wonderful, but the divine simplicity of Thomas Tallis’s Lamentations was even more telling. The way the singers gradually withdrew to stillness and quietness as the music found its way to the close was deeply moving. Watch this concert until April 7 at kingsplace.co.uk

  • Letters to the Editor: Mitch McConnell killed bipartisanship. The ball is in his court if he wants it back

    McConnell said his primary responsibility as the leader of Senate Republicans was to ensure that Obama was a one-term president.

  • Who is Rep. Matt Gaetz's fiancée? Meet Ginger Luckey, a 26-year-old Harvard business student and the congressman's 'travel buddy'

    The pair met at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in March 2020 where Ginger Luckey's mother "dragged" her to an event, she told the Daily Mail.

  • US Travel Association calls for CDC to lift restrictions on cruise industry, allow sailing to resume

    The U.S. Travel Association is joining the cruise industry in calling for the CDC to lift its order barring sailing in U.S. waters by this summer.

  • German Greens seek state tie-up with Merkel's CDU before September vote

    Germany's Greens agreed on Thursday to enter talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives to renew a regional coalition, a signal that the two may seek a national government after a federal election in September. The decision by the environmentalist party in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg follows an election there last month which the Greens won for the third successive time. Merkel's CDU suffered a record defeat.

  • Lara Logan: AOC's border 'surge' comments are 'dishonest' and 'disturbing'

    Fox Nation host Lara Logan joins 'Hannity' to discuss the border crisis and the Biden administration's immigration policies.

  • Blocked by the EU's export ban, Japan got its first AstraZeneca vaccines from the US instead

    AstraZeneca's Tomoo Tanaka told the Asahi Shimbun on Thursday that the company wanted to get the vaccine from Europe but could not.

  • Suspected Italian spy gave Russia highly confidential material -source

    Italian police have found a stash of classified and highly classified military documents they believe an Italian navy captain gave to a Russian official in return for cash, a judicial source said on Friday. Walter Biot, 54, was arrested on Tuesday in a Rome carpark. A police source said he had been seen handing information to a Russian military attache in exchange for 5,000 euros ($5,900).

  • LFA champ Lupita Godinez signs with UFC, meets Jessica Penne on April 17

    LFA champ Lupita Godinez will meet former title challenger Jessica Penne in her promotional debut at UFC on ESPN 22.

  • Biden holds 1st Cabinet meeting the day after proposing sweeping infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden was holding his first Cabinet meeting Thursday afternoon at the White House, one day after announcing his massive infrastructure plan, which was expected to be a major topic of conversation for the first in-person session. The 25 people in the meeting included the 15 confirmed head of departments, plus Shalanda Young, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, since Biden’s initial choice for the role, Neera Tanden, withdrew her nomination due to opposition in the Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris and White House chief of staff Ron Klain, both members of the Cabinet, were also in attendance, along with some other senior White House staff, according to the White House.

  • Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, takes issue with Stephen A. Smith criticism

    Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina, took to Instagram to voice her frustrations at the ESPN commentator.

  • Pelosi: Remove Rep. Gaetz from committee if claims are true

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, facing accusations of a sexual relationship with an underage girl, should at a minimum be removed from the House Judiciary Committee if the claims are true, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. Pelosi, D-Calif., also said the House Ethics Committee should consider the allegations against the Florida Republican. Gaetz, 38, who has been one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies since coming to Congress in 2017, has said the accusations are false.

  • Hong Kong Court Finds Jimmy Lai, Martin Lee Guilty Over 2019 Protest

    Mar.31 -- A Hong Kong court found Martin Lee, who helped lead the pro-democracy camp during the former British colony’s transition to Chinese rule, and Jimmy Lai, a media tycoon and democracy activist, guilty for attending an unauthorized protest in 2019. Stephen Engle reports on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Kentucky state lawmakers override veto to strip away governor’s power to fill U.S. Senate vacancies

    Practical impact: If recently re-elected Republican Mitch McConnell were to leave the Senate during his current term, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear would no longer be empowered to select a replacement.

  • Matt Gaetz's father says the FBI is investigating an alleged extortion scheme and that he wore a wire as part of the probe

    Matt Gaetz's father told Politico he was cooperating in an FBI investigation into an alleged extortion scheme linked to a DOJ probe into the lawmaker.

  • New unemployment claims jump to 719,000, but spike likely temporary as U.S. economy strengthens

    New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits rose in late March, but they likely to be begin falling again soon as the economy revs up, governments loosen restrictions and companies seek to hire more workers. Initial jobless claims filed traditionally through the states jumped 61,000 to 719,000.