Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leadera “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”

Although attacks are something every politician has to get used to, McConnell could be forgiven ― and probably admired ― for defending his own wife.

Except that didn’t happen.

When McConnell was asked on Tuesday if he had any reaction to Trump’s comment about Chao, the Kentucky Republican simply responded, “No.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asked if he has any reaction to Trump calling his wife Elaine Chao “crazy”:



“No.” pic.twitter.com/1ZATnYv9V5 — The Recount (@therecount) August 23, 2022

Twitter users immediately recalled that another Republican senator, Ted Cruz, also overlooked the fact that Trump had insulted his wife. Trump had additionally spread false rumors that Cruz’s dad was involved in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

mitch mcconnell can join ted cruz in the "i just let donald trump shit all over my spouse and i take it" hall of infamy https://t.co/aV2Uq6e568 — Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 23, 2022

Republicans stand up for your wife challenge (impossible) https://t.co/wN37L0pble — Christo Aivalis 🌹🍊 (@christoaivalis) August 23, 2022

If the former president called me crazy, and given an opportunity to defend me @jakesinger refused, boyyyyy I dunno https://t.co/4nwZXIoRKS — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 23, 2022

Amazing these family values Republicans are so scared of Trump they won't defend their own wives from his attacks. #TedCruzhttps://t.co/GBsU4Baxa1 — Brian Goldsmith (@GoldsmithB) August 23, 2022

The world's only living spineless turtle. https://t.co/X7w4TmprBu — Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) August 23, 2022

What is it with Republican senators allowing Donald Trump to trash their wives https://t.co/D06Koh1N7I — WDW Vacationer (@WDWVacationer) August 23, 2022

