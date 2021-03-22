  • Oops!
Mitch McConnell: The Senate's filibuster is Kentucky's veto. It stops radical agendas.

Mitch McConnell
5 min read
Congressman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., likes to pretend he knows me. He talks to reporters and writes as if he’s some sort of “McConnell-whisperer.” That’s a full day’s drive from reality.

He doesn’t seem to know Kentucky, either. His stated priorities include defending sanctuary cities and statehood for the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Then, there’s the $1.9 trillion partisan spending spree he calls COVID-19 relief. Less than 9% of the funds support the health care fight and 1% goes to vaccines. Yarmuth even admitted it was stuffed with waste. He must have forgotten the five historic and bipartisan rescue packages we passed last year that fueled over a million vaccinations in Kentucky so far. They lifted millions of workers and small businesses. Even today, they’re behind Kentucky’s two straight months of declining cases.

Yarmuth also thinks he knows the Senate, even if he never had the gumption to challenge me. The Senate stands as a firewall against heated passions and short-term electoral changes. Rules like the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, exist to block bad ideas from becoming law and to encourage bipartisan solutions. This design also stabilizes national policy from swinging with every shift of the political winds.

The legislative filibuster is the essence of the Senate.

Abolish the filibuster: The Senate filibuster has a racist past and present. End it so America can move forward.

So while Yarmuth calls the filibuster a “minority veto,” it’s really “Kentucky’s veto.” The filibuster stops radical schemes like the Green New Deal and socialized health care that would devastate the Bluegrass. It protects Jeffersontown, Kentucky, and Shively, Kentucky, from being steamrolled by Brooklyn and San Francisco. Last year, the voters rehired me to use Kentucky’s veto and protect our values.

The 60-vote threshold is the only reason must-pass bills — like appropriations deals, defense authorizations, or farm bills — have any bipartisan buy-in when there isn’t divided government. It’s why, even with Democrats in the majority, I and therefore Kentucky get a big seat at the table. As the only congressional leader not from New York or California, I put Kentucky’s priorities front and center. If Yarmuth had his way, Speaker Pelosi would have a free pass to leave Middle America out in the cold.

Local activist: DC has a real chance of becoming a state. Here's why all Americans should support that.

You don’t have to believe me. When Republicans held majorities in Congress and the White House, the Senate Democratic leader defended the legislative filibuster. His number two said eliminating the filibuster for legislation would “be the end of the Senate as it was originally devised.” All this was just a few years ago.

Senate Democrats happily used the filibuster to shape or outright kill all kinds of legislation, as they did with Sen. Tim Scott’s police reform bill. Republicans didn’t like it, but we stood on principle to defend their right to do so. I even withstood substantial pressure from a president of my own party to break the Senate’s rules for short-term gain.

But now Democrats are failing to put principle first. Their tune on the filibuster changed as soon as their fortunes did.

Mitch McConnell is the U.S. Senate Republican leader.

Vandalizing the Senate would tear every last scrap of comity from Washington. It receives little attention, but much of the body’s business is done through consent of all 100 senators. Without it, the broken Senate would hold endless votes to turn on the lights and schedule committee work. Blowing up the Senate wouldn’t speed liberals’ ambitions, it would grind them to a halt. I guarantee it.

Even if the post-nuclear Senate were finally able to legislate, Yarmuth left no ambiguity in his radical ambitions. It starts with restrictions on gun ownership and packing the Senate with new Democrats. Then comes HR 1, a complete federal takeover of elections that overturns Voter ID and other Kentucky laws. It would also rework the nonpartisan Federal Election Commission into a one-sided prosecutor. Alarmingly, the bill would even deploy the IRS to curtail free speech. These bad ideas alone justify Kentucky’s veto.

McConnell: Life lessons that move me to help every Kentuckian reach for the American dream

Then, there’s the fact that the shoe would eventually be on the other foot. The next Republican Congress would erase every liberal change and enact the opposite conservative agenda. Federal law would pingpong back and forth every election or two. Instead of bipartisan compromises that last, everything would have a shelf life of just a few years before zooming the other way. Exactly what the framers did not want.

Kentucky’s veto is all that stands between us and a march toward socialism. We must save the Senate firewall. Otherwise, the institution and our country would be thrown into chaos.

Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, is the U.S. Senate Republican leader. This column originally appeared in the Louisville Courier Journal.

