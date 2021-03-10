Mitch McConnell sings the praises of Merrick Garland

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland as attorney general on Wednesday with a 70-30 vote. He received support from 20 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who said he backed Garland "because of his long reputation as a straight-shooter and legal expert," adding that "his left-of-center perspective has been within the legal mainstream."

McConnell's praise may come across as a little surprising, considering, as then-majority leader, he was at the forefront of the Republican strategy to block Garland's nomination to the Supreme Court in 2016 during former President Barack Obama's last year in the White House. However, even at the time McConnell claimed his stance on the matter was not related to Garland specifically, but rather his belief that a president should not name someone to the high court in an election year. McConnell's critics never really bought into that argument, however, suspecting that he was using his political power to maintain a conservative-majority bench, which he appears to have secured after three new justices were confirmed during the Trump presidency.

Of the 19 other Republicans who gave Garland the thumbs up for attorney general, only Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) was not a member of the upper chamber in 2016. Read more at The Courier-Journal.

More stories from theweek.com
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
What does Joe Manchin really want?
Texas AG threatens to sue Austin officials if they don't lift mask mandates

Recommended Stories

  • Merrick Garland is the U.S. attorney general; here's why the role can get controversial

    Merrick Garland has been confirmed as attorney general. Here's what his role will be as a high-ranking member of Biden's cabinet.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to hold up the COVID stimulus bill. She's done this before.

    The Georgia Republican - who was stripped of her committees last month - forced a vote on whether to adjourn Wednesday, delaying passage of the bill.

  • Senate confirms Merrick Garland as attorney general in strong bipartisan vote

    The Senate has confirmed Merrick Garland to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong bipartisan vote, placing the widely-respected, veteran judge in the post as President Joe Biden has vowed to restore the Justice Department's reputation for independence.

  • Cut tax on electric cars and low-carbon building refits: UK employers

    British employers asked the government for tax cuts on electric cars and for refitting buildings to make them more energy efficient ahead of a review of tax policy by finance minister Rishi Sunak starting later this month. The Confederation of British Industry said value-added tax on electric cars and the cost of using public chargers should be cut from the standard 20% rate. Business should also not face a higher property tax bill if they improve the energy efficiency of their buildings, which normally would increase their value and the tax due on them.

  • Reuters/Ipsos poll: Senate's McConnell faces bipartisan unpopularity

    Even at a time of heightened political polarization, Republicans and Democrats can agree on one thing: They generally don't like Mitch McConnell very much.

  • A complete timeline of 'The Vampire Diaries' costars Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley's friendship

    The two stars "despised" each other at the set of the hit series, but Dobrev now considers Wesley to be the "TVD" costar she's closest with.

  • Biden inherited a mess, but his first 50 days as president have been a historic success

    The steps Biden has taken so far appear to be putting the US on the road to recovery from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

  • McConnell voted to confirm Merrick Garland as attorney general 2 years after saying blocking his Supreme Court nomination was the 'most consequential thing I've ever done'

    McConnell in 2019 celebrated his decision to stonewall Garland's nomination for a seat on the high court.

  • Roger Mudd Dies: Veteran Network Correspondent And Anchor Was 93

    Roger Mudd, the longtime CBS News correspondent and anchor who later teamed briefly with Tom Brokaw on NBC Nightly News, has died. He was 93. Mudd died Tuesday of kidney failure at his home in McLean, VA, according to CBS News. With a to-the-point style, Mudd was a familiar face for decades on network television, […]

  • House sends $1.9-trillion COVID-19 economic relief bill to Biden's desk

    The House passes a historic, $1.9-trillion COVID-19 economic aid package and President Biden is expected to sign it on Friday.

  • Confirmed as attorney general, Merrick Garland will oversee investigation of Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Merrick Garland, a lawyer, federal judge and onetime Supreme Court nominee, was confirmed Wednesday as the nation's attorney general, a position in which one of his duties will be to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the U.S. Capitol attack.

  • Senate Confirms Merrick Garland As Attorney General

    Merrick Garland was confirmed as the next attorney general in a 70-30 vote on Wednesday, filling a key position of Joe Biden’s administration that will hold sway over issues such as copyright and antitrust enforcement. Garland will start his tenure just as the Justice Department is challenging Google in an antitrust lawsuit, while the Federal […]

  • Facebook’s Moderators Took Down the Tech Giant’s Own Pro-Equality Ads

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/FacebookJust weeks after Facebook purged its own Black History Month ads by mistake, Women’s History Month ads are also being flagged and deleted. Though the tech giant received media praise for its “refreshing” Black History Month content, it was one of dozens of advertisers that saw its ad campaigns about Black history removed from the social network in February. Among the others were a Fortune 500 energy company, the Chicago Bulls, the city government of Denver, a church, a grade school, health-care providers, a book store, universities, and history museums.The cycle appears primed to start again, this time targeting Women’s History Month ads. Facebook eliminated a Feb. 26-Mar. 1 campaign on the women’s suffrage movement created by the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library. Promotions focusing on women from AmeriCorps, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Connecticut Office of Tourism, a New Zealand salmon brand, a tutoring company, and a historical museum have also been erased since the start of March. Facebook’s moderation system flagged and removed 14 “Facebook celebrates Black History Month” promotions run via the company’s main page, according to the Facebook Ad Library. The ads were axed for appearing without disclaimers noting they concerned “social issues, elections or politics.” All featured photos and videos of Black women speaking about their work and their lives—one as a therapist, others as skaters, another as a doula.One of the deleted ads began, “Ashley M. is writing Black History by progressing free mental health for the Black community. Ashley started the Washington Therapy Fund Foundation to help clients and therapists eliminate barriers to Black healing.”When contacted by The Daily Beast, Ashley McGirt, the analyst in the advertisement, did not know that some versions of the ads she appeared in had been flagged and pulled from the platform.Facebook a Hotbed of ‘Child Sexual Abuse Material’ With 20.3 Million Reports, Far More Than PornhubAnother promotion showcased FroSkate, an organization that aims to encourage Black participation in skateboarding: “‘Skateboarding is typically a very white male-dominated space,’ explains Karlie T. ‘So when they see this Black girl on a skateboard flying past them, it’s shocking. There’s power in that.’”Yet another axed ad appeared with what seems to be benign copy about Black leaders and their use of Facebook: “These movements have transformed into mantras for every generation. As we explore the stories that hero [sic] the beauty of natural hair and the bravery of natural leaders, we are inspired by the Black women who use their voices on our platforms to redefine the future.” via Facebook All the ads appeared above a link reading, “Facebook celebrates Black History Month” that led to about.fb.com/community, a page created by Facebook with the header: “Black history is written every day. People are using Facebook to connect and strengthen their communities.” The site touts Facebook’s fundraising and donation features and its support for small businesses.It is unclear what elements of these advertisements triggered Facebook’s moderation systems or what about skateboarding, if anything, is political. The ads, which cost Facebook around $11,000, reached roughly 2.5 million people in total before they were taken down.A spokesperson for Facebook told The Daily Beast that the takedowns of the company’s campaigns were a mistake and that the ads did not concern political issues, adding that Black History Month and Women’s History Month/International Women’s Day are not political matters under Facebook’s definition. To be designated an “issue” ad, a campaign must weigh in directly on legislation, an election, a petition, or a similar affair. The spokesperson noted Facebook’s enforcement of the social issues policy and disclaimer is not perfect and that many Black History Month campaigns ran successfully, with many advertisers opting to preemptively use the disclaimer. The spokesperson emphasized that the phrases “Black history” and “women’s history” do not automatically put an ad up for moderator review.Some of Facebook’s own ads were reinstated, but not all of them, according to the spokesperson. They will still show up in the Ad Library because of their original removal. Likewise, some of the Black History and Women’s History Month ads reappeared on the social network after the decisions to remove them were overturned, but not all. Facebook’s review of ads is partly done by automated computer programs and partly by human content moderators. The company requires ads touching cultural third rails—“social issues, elections, or politics”—to appear with acknowledgments that the subject matter is sensitive. Ads with such labels require a higher standard of transparency and allow Facebook users to click through to see who paid for the ad and what demographics and regions the promotion targeted.If an ad runs without such a disclaimer and Facebook’s post facto review determines the content does concern such material, it is taken down, and the advertiser is given the opportunity to resubmit the promotion.The submission of Facebook’s ads without such labels implies that their creators believed the banners did not need them, that they thought the bulletins were not “about social issues, elections or politics.” It is unclear how or why Facebook’s own employees tripped over the advertising system designed by their company. Other versions of the same ads remain on Facebook’s main profile. The removals echo a point Black activists have made for years—that simply existing while Black is politicized. In the case of the ads featuring a therapist and the doula, the featured women argue that Black people deserve to be healthy. Disparities between Black Americans and other racial groups, most starkly white people, have been well-documented for decades. Activists targeting medical inequalities have often taken up the Black Lives Matter banner as their own, tweaking the slogan to “Black Health Matters.”If Facebook is axing its own Black History Month ads, other promotions on the same topic appear to run an even greater risk of removal. The term “Black history” alone seems to bring down the wrath of Facebook’s moderation. via Facebook Throughout the month of February, dozens of advertisers saw their Black History Month content removed from Facebook for appearing without “social issues” disclaimers, according to a Daily Beast review of the Ad Library. Denver’s city and county government ran ads from its verified profile honoring the city’s Black firefighters on Feb. 18. That ad was taken down. Insurer Blue Cross bought ads about “racial inequities in health care” that appeared from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1. Those were taken down. Southern Company Gas, a Fortune 500 power company that covers much of the American South, created multiple ads featuring Black employees that ran from Feb. 23 to Feb. 28. Those ads were removed for running without disclaimers as well.A series of Chicago Bulls ads done in conjunction with Crown Royal and focused on “recognizing Black creatives” were cut from the platform. A campaign by Eagle’s Nest Church in Alpharetta, Georgia promoting a conversation with a Black pastor about Black History Month was also removed. Brown Physicians Inc., led by Brown University medical school faculty, saw ads about its own Black doctors taken down. Adventist Health, a hospital network, similarly had its ads about Black physicians in American history removed. The United Autoworkers Union purchased promotions about its first Black International Representative that were flagged. The University of Arizona ran a campaign from Feb. 19-Feb. 28 reading, “Our Black History is an anthem for a world that can be better.” The ad was removed for running without a disclaimer. Trinity Christian Academy, a school in Addison, Texas, had its ads about teaching fourth graders Black history taken down. A group called Facing History and Ourselves, which describes itself as using “lessons of history to challenge teachers and their students to stand up to bigotry and hate,” bought ads promoting an event with Dr. Tommie Smith, who famously gave the Black power salute on the Olympic podium in 1968, that was cut. WSS, a Southern California clothing store, created a promotion with Puma that featured historically Black colleges; it too was removed. A promotion by Santa Barbara Historical Museum on Mammy dolls was removed. Haymarket Books, a Chicago publisher, had its ads for a discount on books about Black activism removed. In January, the Chicago History Museum ran a campaign on its virtual programming on Martin Luther King Jr.’s impact that was taken down. March has seen organizations create ads celebrating women and women’s history but encounter the same problems others did during Black History Month. Since the start of March, the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library, AmeriCorps, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, the Connecticut Office of Tourism, a New Zealand salmon brand, a tutoring company, and a historical museum have all run ads celebrating women's current and historical impact on various industries and areas of expertise only to see those campaigns removed by Facebook. None of the advertisements focused on existing legislation or elections. The FDR library’s ad read, “Women’s History Month: A Conversation on Women’s Suffrage... From the convention at Seneca Falls to the passage of the 19th Amendment, the fight for equality laid the foundation for the work of Eleanor Roosevelt and the UDHR.”Visit Connecticut’s ad read, “Connecticut is rich with stories of women who powerfully influenced American history—and March is the perfect time to honor them.”And the Mormon church’s ad read, “We say thank you on this International Women’s Day to all women who lift and serve as Jesus Christ did.”Facebook has made similar blunders before. In 2018, the company removed ads that contained the words “Black,” “African-American,” “Hispanic,” or “LGBT” for running without political disclosures despite containing no political point of view. In 2019, The Daily Beast reported that the social network had repeatedly disabled ads from hospitals and state health departments about vaccines but allowed paid bulletins from anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russian government websites go offline amid attempts to slow down Twitter

    Attempts by Moscow to impede access to Twitter backfired on Wednesday, briefly taking swathes of the Russian-language Internet offline including a number of government websites. Web pages for Kremlin.ru and several other government departments failed to load for about an hour shortly after Roscomnadzor, Russia’s communications watchdog, said it had started slowing down Twitter’s services over its refusal to remove harmful content. Roscomnadzor claimed that the US company has failed to delete posts depicting teenage suicide, pornography and drug use despite having been sent more than 28,000 takedown requests. But some believe the harmful content refers to posts by supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny calling for anti-government rallies. Several senior Russian officials and members of parliament have called for restrictions on foreign social media platforms for allowing the "incitement" of teenagers to take part in widescale protests earlier this year. Tweets took longer to load than usual for some users in Russia but the service was otherwise largely uninterrupted. Internet experts have linked the failure of government websites to a possible misuse or malfunctioning of special network equipment known as deep packet inspection (DPI) that the Russian government began to introduce in 2019 in order to block and filter web content to comply with a new law calling for greater controls online. “Russia’s slowing down of Twitter has caused the outage of government websites,” Andrei Soldatov, co-author of a book about the Internet in Russia, tweeted on Wednesday. “What was meant to be partly a nationwide test of the Sovereign Ru-net infrastructure, partly a warning to global platforms, (and partly a soothing message to Putin getting emotional), failed on all fronts.” During a call with reporters early Wednesday afternoon, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, said he could not explain the cause of the problem but claimed he was able to access Kremlin.ru from his office computer. Russia's Ministry for Digital Development and Rostelecom, Russia’s largest internet services provider, on Wednesday denied any links between attempts to throttle Twitter and government websites going offline, blaming it on an unspecified equipment issue at a state-owned Internet provider. The outage drew wide-spread comparisons with the government’s botched crusade against Telegram in 2018. Swathes of the Russian-language internet experienced problems as Roscomnadzor tried to ban the Russian-founded popular messaging app. Telegram kept upgrading the app to bypass the restrictions until eventually the Kremlin backed down. Vadim Subbotin, deputy head of the Roscomnadzor, said the attack on Twitter was warning that they should cooperate with Russia in removing illegal content. “Our only goal is to get Twitter to comply with the Russian law in order to protect internet users including children from harmful content even if it means removing it.” Twitter said it was aware of the Kremlin's attempts to throttle its service and was "deeply concerned" by its actions, seeming to rebuff Russia's claims that it was hosting illegal content. A spokesman said: "We have a zero-tolerance policy regarding child sexual exploitation, it is against the Twitter rules to promote, glorify or encourage suicide and self harm, and we do not allow the use of Twitter for any unlawful behaviour or to further illegal activities, including the buying and selling of drugs. "We remain committed to advocating for the open internet around the world and are deeply concerned by increased attempts to block and throttle online public conversation”. Twitter is low-hanging fruit for the Kremlin as it is mostly popular with a fairly narrow segment of politically active young Russians and lags far behind Facebook or Telegram in terms of user numbers. Telegram and YouTube in particular have emerged as the main mouthpiece for Russian opposition figures such as Mr Navalny in recent years because they are blacklisted from appearing on state TV or radio. But the move shows Moscow’s intent to crack down on American internet companies that have provide safe online havens for Kremlin opponents. The action against Twitter came one day after the Russian government announced lawsuits against Twitter, Google, Facebook, TikTok and Telegram, alleging that the online platforms failed to remove posts encouraging minors to join opposition protests that followed the jailing of Mr Navalny. Mr Subbotin of Roskomnadzor said “there is a possibility” that other social media companies could face similar punishments.

  • Gayle King claims Oprah did not know interview with Meghan and Harry was ‘blowing up’: ‘Not paying attention to all of this’

    Morning show host says Winfrey was ‘sitting on her back porch reading a book’

  • Madison Beer Has Several Tiny Tattoos, and Almost All of Them Are on Her Feet

    Madison Beer's tattoos are all tiny for a reason. The singer has several pieces of ink dating all the way back to one that she got when she was 16, but the reason we don't see them often is because most of them are hidden or in places that are easy to cover up. Beer revealed once in an interview with iHeartRadio that she has six tattoos on her feet alone, four of which are references to some of her favorite movies and TV shows like Fight Club and Rick and Morty. Her most recent tattoo that we know of is a tribute to her debut album, Life Support; she got the tattoo last year around her 21st birthday, but the album was just released back in February. There are obviously a few more where those came from. Ahead, check out a few of Beer's tiny tattoos and the sweet meanings behind them.

  • Queen Elizabeth Just Responded to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Claims

    Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all conversation aired on CBS, we’ve been anxious to hear from Queen Elizabeth....

  • Why Mitch McConnell Might Not Get a Donald Trump Reprieve

    Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) speaks during a Senate Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 3, 2021. During non-pandemic times, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri organizes a lunch each Tuesday to update his party’s members on upcoming votes, policy and issues they should study-up on. The Republican Policy Committee confabs are typically cordial affairs, steps from the Senate chamber and without the intra-party divisions that often feature in more ideological segregated meetings during the rest of the week.

  • Reality Steve Just Revealed A ‘Curveball’ About The New ‘Bachelorette’

    It’s all coming out at “After the Final Rose.”

  • Senate confirms Garland as US Attorney General

    The Senate confirmed Merrick Garland on Wednesday to be the next U.S. attorney general with a strong 70-30 bipartisan vote. (March 10)