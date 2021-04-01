Mitch McConnell slams Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan as 'a major missed opportunity'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayelet Sheffey
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mitch McConnell.
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY). Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • Biden unveiled the first part of his $4 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday.

  • McConnell said the $2 trillion plan focuses on things he doesn't consider infrastructure and pushes a liberal agenda.

  • While the GOP says Biden's plan does too much, progressives say it doesn't do enough.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

President Joe Biden unveiled the first part of his $4 trillion infrastructure plan on Wednesday, and it contained funding for not only roads and bridges, but for investments in technology such as electric vehicles, labor and workforce development, housing and education, and more.

Calling it "a major missed opportunity," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said the bill focuses less on physical infrastructure and more on catering to Democrats' agendas.

On Wednesday, while some lawmakers lauded Biden's proposal to confront big issues facing the country, like climate change and racial inequality, McConnell released a statement saying that less than 6% of the plan goes to roads and bridges, and more money is allocated to electric vehicles than roads, bridges, ports, airports, and waterways, combined.

"It contains sweeping far-left priorities like attacking blue-collar Americans' Right to Work protections, a huge favor to Big Labor bosses," McConnell said. "Every time that far-left dogma clashes with the interests of American families, today's Democrats pick the dogma."

McConnell also criticized Biden's proposed $3.5 trillion tax hike to fund the infrastructure plan and said infrastructure was being used as a "Trojan horse for the largest set of tax hikes in a generation."

The tax hike proposed by Biden would be entirely levied against corporations, and partially reverses the Trump-era 2017 tax cut that reduced the rate from 35% to 21%, bringing it up to 28%. Biden said on Wednesday that the corporate tax rate would still be lower it was "between World War Two and 2017. Just doing that one thing will generate $1 trillion in additional revenue over 15 years."

Republicans want to go smaller, progressives want to go bigger

McConnell's critiques of the infrastructure plan are not new to his party. Even before the details of the plan were released, Republican lawmakers said they would not support a plan that focuses on elements beyond repairing physical infrastructure, like investments with climate change in mind, which Biden has made a core component of his infrastructure proposal since his campaign.

"Republicans won't support another Green New Deal disguising itself as a transportation bill," House Transportation and Infrastructure Ranking Member Sam Graves said in a statement.

But while Republican lawmakers opposed Biden's infrastructure plans for doing too much, progressive lawmakers are saying it's not doing enough. On Wednesday, the Congressional Progressive Caucus, led by Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington, said that progressive prefer a "single, ambitious" infrastructure package, instead of Biden's two-part plan.

"Given the president's fierce resolve in passing the overwhelmingly popular American Rescue Plan earlier this month, it makes little sense to narrow his previous ambition on infrastructure or compromise with the physical realities of climate change," Jayapal said.

Biden reiterated in his Wednesday speech his hopes that Congress come together to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and strengthen the economy.

He said thinks all Republicans in the House or Senate believe infrastructure improvements are needed. "They know China and other countries are eating our lunch. So there's no reason why it can't be bipartisan again. The divisions of the moment shouldn't stop us from doing the right thing for the future."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden holds 1st Cabinet meeting the day after proposing sweeping infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden was holding his first Cabinet meeting Thursday afternoon at the White House, one day after announcing his massive infrastructure plan, which was expected to be a major topic of conversation for the first in-person session. The 25 people in the meeting included the 15 confirmed head of departments, plus Shalanda Young, the acting director of the Office of Management and Budget, since Biden’s initial choice for the role, Neera Tanden, withdrew her nomination due to opposition in the Senate. Vice President Kamala Harris and White House chief of staff Ron Klain, both members of the Cabinet, were also in attendance, along with some other senior White House staff, according to the White House.

  • VW to buy green credits from Tesla - sources

    A deal in China could effectively see Volkswagen subsidising a rival.Reuters sources say a VW joint venture in the country has agreed to buy green car credits from Tesla.This would help it meet increasingly tough environmental targets there. The sources say VW's joint venture with state-owned Chinese automaker FAW, or FAW-Volkswagen, has agreed to buy credits from Tesla.VW is on a mission to transform its huge petrol carmaking business into a leader in electric vehicles to rival Elon Musk's firm.Shares in VW have soared this year as investors warm to its plans to go electric.But in China, where it is the biggest foreign carmaker, it's still heavily reliant on traditional combustion-engine vehicles.China, the world's biggest auto market, runs a credit system that encourages automakers to work towards a cleaner future.This can include improving fuel efficiency or making more electric cars.Manufacturers are awarded green credits that can be offset against negative credits for producing more polluting vehicles.Volkswagen declined to comment on the deal. Tesla did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Biden backs moving All-Star Game over Ga. voting law, blasts full capacity at Rangers opener

    “The very people who were victimized the most are the people who are the leaders in these various sports, and it’s just not right," Biden said when asked about calls to move the All-Star Game.

  • Deliveroo Sinks 31% in Setback to London Effort to Lure IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo Holdings Plc collapsed in its London public debut as investors abandoned the food-delivery startup criticized for its labor practices and corporate governance, just as the broader technology sector falls out of market favor.The stock plunged as much as 31% in its first minutes of trading to trigger circuit breakers -- the worst performance in decades for a big U.K. listing. The stock closed down 26% at 287.45 pence.Deliveroo’s 1.5 billion-pound ($2.1 billion) IPO was meant to be a triumph for the City in its post-Brexit push to lure tech firms away from New York. Instead, the first-day performance looks like a disaster.As appetite sours for stocks that flourished during the lockdown, institutional investors have rebuffed the bellwether for the gig economy in droves. Asset managers including Legal & General Investment Management said they wouldn’t buy the stock because Deliveroo’s treatment of couriers doesn’t align with responsible investing practices.Investors have also balked at the dual-class structure that allows Chief Executive Officer Will Shu to retain control of the business for three years. Hundreds of riders are planning a protest next week to lobby for better pay and conditions.The shares were priced at 390 pence, the bottom end of the initial range. Among the five biggest deals in London this year, Deliveroo is the only company that didn’t receive the highest targeted valuation, data compiled by Bloomberg News show. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., the lead banks on the offering, declined to comment.“It’s not a great endorsement of setting IPOs in the U.K.,” said Neil Campling, analyst at Mirabaud Securities. “You have the combination of poor timing, as many ‘at home’ stocks have been under pressure in recent weeks, and the well-publicized deal ‘strike’ by a number of A-list institutional investors.”Investors are also souring on the fast-growing companies that benefited during the pandemic. Doordash Inc. has slumped 24% this month, and European rivals Just Eat Takeaway.com NV and Delivery Hero SE have also fallen this year.“The window for tech-driven IPOs just couldn’t be worse,” said Oliver Scharping, a portfolio manager Bantleon AG. “Deliveroo was trying to keep the window open with brute force.”The company and its banks also sought a premium valuation for the stock. At the offering price, Deliveroo fetched 6.4 times last year’s revenue, versus a multiple of 5.8 for Just Eat. At the middle of the original price range, the stock would have been valued at 19 times gross profit versus less than 7 times for its Dutch rival, said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners.Among the losers in the IPO will be retail investors, who were given the option to buy shares via Deliveroo’s app. Retail investors will only be able to trade the stock from April 7.IPO DetailsDeliveroo and investors sold 384.6 million shares at the offer price, equal to a 21% stake. The company raised 1 billion pounds, while shareholders including Amazon.com Inc. and Shu, the founder, sold the remaining 500 million pounds of stock.The prospectus indicates Amazon was looking to sell 23.3 million shares in the offering. At the IPO price, this means it received proceeds of 90.9 million pounds, with its remaining stake valued at about 818 million pounds, according to Bloomberg News calculations.Deliveroo is the largest IPO in the U.K. since e-commerce operator THG Plc’s 1.88 billion-pound listing in September.Like THG, Deliveroo listed with weighted voting rights on the LSE’s standard segment and therefore can’t be included in indexes such as the FTSE 100, despite its size. While the stock will lose out on fund flows from passive strategies that track these benchmarks, the same situation hasn’t prevented THG’s shares from surging 26%.Goldman and JPMorgan were joint global coordinators on Deliveroo’s IPO, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. were joint bookrunners.(Updates to add closing price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Founder of firm hired to conduct Arizona election audit promoted election fraud theories

    The Arizona Senate has hired Cyber Ninjas, whose CEO has promoted election fraud claims, to oversee the recount of Maricopa County's ballots.

  • Lordstown Motors Unveils Endurance Pickup Beta Versions

    Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDE) on Wednesday unveiled the Beta models of the company's all-electric Endurance Pickup. What Happened: The Ohio-based Lordstown released a video of two Endurance Beta trucks rolling off the assembly line towards a crowd of on-looking employees. The company said it is on track to produce the rest of the 57 Beta trucks, and focusing on beginning production in September. Lordstown had earlier said it would be building the Beta testing trucks, crucial for Government crash testing, by the end of March. The Endurance pickup is expected to have a target range of 250 miles (400 km) and price of $52,500 ($45,000 after reducing the $7,500 federal tax credit). The pickups are made at a manufacturing facility previously operated by General Motors Co (NYSE: GM). For its battery supply-chain, Lordstown has signed a multi-year agreement with LG Energy Solution. Why It Matters: The unveiling comes at a crucial time for the electric vehicle startup which went public through a merger with a blank-check company DiamondPeak Holdings in October last year. Lordstown has been under investor scrutiny after short seller Hidenburg Research published a report accusing the company of fudging order data and production capabilities. Shares of the company dived 12% in March after the electric truck maker disclosed that it had received a request for information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding accusations by Hindenburg related to its order book. The company said in January it had received more than 100,000 non-binding production reservations from commercial fleets for its electric truck. Hindenburg had said Lordstown’s orders are largely fictitious and used as a prop to raise capital and confer legitimacy. Price Action: Shares of Lordstown, which have fallen 42% since the beginning of the year, closed 1.64% higher at $11.77 on Wednesday and were up 4% in extended hours. Nikola shares closed 1.07% lower at $13.89 and were up 1.15% in extended hours. Photo: Courtesy of Lordstown Motors See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLordstown Motors Debut Earnings Report Gets Clouded In SEC Inquiry Reveal© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AOC says Biden's infrastructure plan is way too small - she wants a $10 trillion package

    A $10 trillion plan could create tens of millions of "good union jobs," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on MSNBC's "Rachel Maddow Show."

  • UN Report: French Air Strike Killed 19 Civilian Wedding Party-Goers in Mali

    MINUSMAOUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso—From above, the photographs show a stretch of charred land in the middle of the desert and a mass grave covered in dried tree branches, where people living around Bounti, a village in central Mali, said those who had been killed by French airstrikes were buried. On the ground were images of strewn flip-flops; an empty parka with one outstretched arm; a mangled metal teapot and pieces of shrapnel—some designated with serial numbers—placed next to bright yellow evidence markers and metal rulers.This is the photographic evidence contained in a just-released 36-page report from the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Mali, known as Minusma, who this week confirmed that French forces struck a wedding on Jan. 3, where 100 people were celebrating, killing 22 people—19 of whom died on the site, all males. The investigation found three of the dead were suspected of being affiliated with an Islamist militant group operating in the region, called Katiba Macina, and that three died on their way to seek medical help.Minusma is authorized by the UN Security Council to protect civilians in Mali’s continuing conflict, among other roles, and the peacekeeping mission is bound by a Security Council resolution to investigate and document allegations of human-rights violations and abuses committed throughout Mali. This includes all violations connected to international forces, including France’s Operation Barkhane, Minusma peacekeepers and the G5-Sahel force as well as national forces during cross-border military operations. All violations are supposed to be documented and made public in the quarterly reports of Secretary-General António Guterres. Releasing this new report soon after its publication, however, is unusual for the UN, particularly because it relates directly to France, a permanent member of the Security Council.“The majority of those hit in the strike were civilians who are protected from such attacks by international humanitarian law,” said the report, which recommended that the French and Malian authorities “profoundly examine the processes and precautions they take in preparation for such strikes” to “conduct investigations into possible violations of international humanitarian law and human rights” and compensate the victims.The French Ministry of Armed Forces, who are in charge of Barkhane, a 5,000-strong anti-insurgency campaign in the Sahel region and based in Chad, maintain that the airstrike targeted only militants. Moreover, the French raised concerns about the “methodology” and findings of the Minusma report and its use of “unverifiable” local witness testimony, according to a statement on the ministry’s website released the same day the report was made public.“The only concrete sources on which this report is based come from local testimonies,” the statement read. “They are never transcribed, the identity of the witnesses is never specified as the conditions under with these testimonies were taken. It is therefore impossible to distinguish credible sources from possible terrorist sympathizers and individuals under the influence (including the threat) of jihadist groups.” It added that the bombing respected the laws of armed conflict.The investigation into the airstrikes that took place on Jan. 3 was done over nearly three months by the Human Rights Protection Division in Minusma. The team is comprised of 15 experts from the department and two forensic police from the mission, who visited the site in late February. The report states that the team conducted 115 interviews with individuals and spoke with at least 200 more people in groups and analyzed 150 publications, official communiqués and official declarations and photographic evidence.Among those interviewed were seven male civilians injured in the attack on the village, whose residents are Fulani, a pastoralist ethnic group who live throughout the Sahel. The wedding unfolded in a semiforested area, beneath a jagged stretch of red cliffs that are part of the spectacular landscape in the Mopti region that once drew thousands of foreign tourists. The Fulani have complained of ethnic profiling in counterterrorism operations in the Sahel region, especially because they have been targeted by Malian security forces; and Dozo ethnic militias are accused of committing large-scale massacres against the Fulani in central Mali.A Jan. 6 report by Sahelien.com, an independent regional news site, quoted a villager in Bounti saying of the French attack: “There were no women among the victims, as this is a zone held by the jihadists. They do not allow men to gather with women for weddings. So the group of women celebrated 300 meters away. The villagers respect the instructions of the jihadists to avoid reprisals. It was only a group of men and teenagers who were targeted, but the groom is alive.”The strike infuriated the villagers and prompted calls by local and international groups for investigations, including from the local representative working for the office of the UN high commissioner for human rights and the nongovernmental organization Human Rights Watch.“The UN investigation of the French airstrike on Bounti raises serious concerns that the attack was unlawfully disproportionate—that the loss of civilian life, which was considerable and could have been far higher, exceeded the military gain of the attack,” Jonathan Pedneault, a researcher at Human Rights Watch, told PassBlue in an email.The report underlined the growing number of terrorist attacks attributed to jihadist groups such as the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM) and the Islamic State in the greater Sahel, near Douentza, where Bounti is situated, which targeted Minusma forces and killed Malian and French troops at the end of last year. The French bombings in Bounti were part of a joint counterterrorism operation called Eclipse, conducted from Jan. 2 to 20 by Barkhane, the G5 Sahel forces and the Malian military. The Jan. 3 bombing came days after five French soldiers died in Mali.The findings of the UN investigation were released just days after media reports that Malian officials accused French forces of killing six civilians in an airstrike in Gao, in northeastern Mali. The alleged and confirmed attacks this year by France have occurred after the release of a 336-page report by the UN International Commission of Inquiry, documenting abuses by all sides of the Malian conflict, since it began in 2012. That is when jihadists groups allied with Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb linked up with local Tuareg groups to occupy cities in northern Mali, like Timbuktu.The commission, mandated by the 2015 Algiers peace agreement for Mali, documented abuses by all actors in the conflict and found that widespread human-rights abuses had been committed by the Malian military and that French forces had killed civilians in airstrikes. The report also raised questions about the participation of French forces in counterterrorism operations with Malian forces, who have been accused of committing grave human-rights violations and French cooperation with armed militias accused of committing such abuses as recruiting child soldiers.The commission report was confidentially submitted to the 15-member Security Council in mid-December 2020 and made public a few months later. But the Council has yet to act on the recommendations, such as setting up a tribunal, as some Council members say it is waiting for a response from the Malian government, which UN investigators have identified as major rights abusers. Apparently, only one country in the Council, an elected member, has raised the issue this year regarding accountability on the report’s findings.While M. Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the head of Minusma, welcomed the report, the mission and other significant global bodies, such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, have remained largely silent about the number of civilian casualties that have allegedly arisen from French airstrikes in Mali over many years.France refused to answer questions related to the UN Commission of Inquiry report about the French military’s cooperation with Malian armed groups in 2017 and 2018 and the nature of its joint operations with Malian troops, particularly during Operation Serval in 2013. In February, when PassBlue asked the Ministry of Armed Forces whether it keeps records of civilians killed during airstrikes in the Sahel, a spokesperson wrote in an email:“Even though such incidents rarely occur, every civilian victim is declared to the International Committee of the Red Cross but we are not in a position to give you any more information about this. In order to ensure transparency, we leave it to the recognized international authorities to declare the number of civilian victims.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Letters to the Editor: Mitch McConnell killed bipartisanship. The ball is in his court if he wants it back

    McConnell said his primary responsibility as the leader of Senate Republicans was to ensure that Obama was a one-term president.

  • As Cuomo Sought $4 Million Book Deal, Aides Hid Damaging Death Toll

    ALBANY, N.Y. — As the coronavirus subsided in New York last year, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo had begun pitching a book proposal that would center on his image as a hero of the pandemic. But by early last summer, both his book and image had hit a critical juncture. Cuomo leaned on his top aide, Melissa DeRosa, for assistance. She attended video meetings with publishers, and helped him edit early drafts of the book. But there was also another, more pressing edit underway at the same time. An impending Health Department report threatened to disclose a far higher number of nursing home deaths related to the coronavirus than the Cuomo administration had previously made public. DeRosa and other top aides expressed concern about the higher death toll and, after their intervention, the number — which had appeared in the second sentence of the report — was removed from the final version. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The revisions occurred as the governor was on the brink of a huge payoff: a book deal that ended with a high offer of more than $4 million, according to people with knowledge of the book’s bidding process. A New York Times examination of the development of Cuomo’s lucrative book deal revealed how it overlapped with the move by his most senior aides to reshape a report about nursing home deaths in a way that insulated the governor from criticism and burnished his image. Cuomo also utilized the resources of his office — from his inner circle to far more junior personnel — to help with the manuscript. In late June and early July, for example, a top aide to the governor, Stephanie Benton, twice asked assistants to print portions of the draft of the book, and deliver them to Cuomo at the Executive Mansion in Albany, where he lives. One of Benton’s directives came June 27, the same day that DeRosa convened an impromptu teleconference with several other top advisers to discuss the Health Department draft report. On Wednesday, Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor, rejected any link between Cuomo’s book and the Health Department report. “There is no connection between the report and this outside project, period,” Azzopardi said. “And any suggestion otherwise is just wrong.” The book, “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons from the COVID-19 Pandemic,” was a dramatic retelling of the battle against the virus in a state where nearly 50,000 people have died. It would garner Cuomo a fleeting spot on the bestseller list. Emails and an early draft of Cuomo’s book obtained by The New York Times indicate that the governor was writing it as early as mid-June, relying on a cadre of trusted aides and junior staffers for everything from full-scale edits to minor clerical work, potentially running afoul of state laws prohibiting use of public resources for personal gain. One aide to the governor, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation, said that she and others were also asked to assist in typing or transferring notes for Cuomo’s book, which he composed in part by dictating into a cellphone. “Sorry lady can u print this too and put in a binder,” Benton wrote to another female staffer on July 5, a Sunday. “And drop at mansion.” DeRosa, the highest nonelected official in Cuomo’s office, was particularly involved with the development of the book, and was present during some online pitch meetings with Cuomo. The July 5 request, in fact, was to print a 224-page draft entitled “MDR edits” — a reference to DeRosa, who had sent the draft to Benton on July 4, according to the emails. The staffers communicated via personal Gmail accounts, not official governmental email addresses. Azzopardi said that DeRosa and Benton had “volunteered on this project” during their free time, something he added was “permissible and consistent with ethical requirements” of the state. As for the junior aides’ participation in tasks related to the book, he said, “Every effort was made to ensure that no state resources were used in connection with this project.” “To the extent an aide printed out a document,” he said, “it appears incidental.” DeRosa also had significant input on the July 6 report issued by the Department of Health, which basically cleared Cuomo’s administration of fault in its handling of nursing homes — discounting the impact of a March 2020 state memo that had asked such facilities to take in or readmit residents who had tested positive for the disease. Critical changes had been made to the final version of the Health Department report, after concerns were raised about the data by DeRosa and a second Cuomo aide, Linda Lacewell, according to interviews and documents. In two earlier drafts of the report, which were both reviewed by The Times, the second sentence said that “from March 1, 2020, through June 10, 2020, there were 9,844 fatalities among NYS nursing home residents with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.” The earlier drafts were written by Eleanor Adams, a top state epidemiologist, and Jim Malatras, a former Cuomo aide who now serves as chancellor of the State University of New York system. The 9,844 death total was far higher than the 6,432 nursing home deaths used in the state’s final report, which continued the state’s practices of omitting the deaths of nursing home residents who died at the hospital. Azzopardi said the July 6 report was intended to examine whether the administration’s policies “contributed to increased deaths, and not be a full accounting” of all nursing home residents who died. He added that the report had since been updated to include most “out of facility” deaths. It did not change the overall conclusions of the report, he said. Cuomo, 63, has declined to confirm exactly how much he was paid for “American Crisis,” which was published by Crown Publishing Group in mid-October, just as a second wave of the coronavirus began to swell in New York. Crown declined to comment on the sale price or confirm that it slightly exceeded $4 million, a large sum for an author whose previous memoir, “All Things Possible,” from 2014, sold fewer than 4,000 hardcover copies. The governor’s office said he would donate a “significant portion” of the book’s proceeds to a COVID-related charity, though he has not indicated how much; on Wednesday, Azzopardi reiterated that the governor’s book payment and charitable contributions would be released with his tax returns and state-mandated financial disclosures, both of which are due in mid-May. Since the book’s publication, Cuomo has seen his carefully crafted public image badly tarnished as the revelations about obfuscation of the scope of nursing home deaths have resulted in a federal investigation. At the same time, the governor has also been battling a series of sexual harassment accusations, including some from former employees like Charlotte Bennett and Lindsey Boylan, and a current aide, Alyssa McGrath. Those allegations have been the subject of an investigation overseen by the state attorney general, Letitia James, as well as one led by the state Assembly. The conclusions of those investigations are likely months away. Cuomo’s draft of the book did contain some acknowledgment of problems with the nursing homes, including a suggestion — also included in “American Crisis” — that new facilities should be built to handle “infected people who do not require the acute care of a hospital but should not be sent to a nursing home or a rehabilitation center because they may not be prepared to provide the level of care and isolation a contagious person requires.” The draft DeRosa worked on did not have any mention of the Health Department report, its data or its conclusions. The draft also contains a three-page-long broadside against Mayor Bill de Blasio, the governor’s fellow Democrat and frequent political foe, which was cut from the final manuscript. He characterized the mayor as a political opportunist having “very little interest or aptitude for government policy or governmental operations.” Cuomo also compared his popularity rating to that of the mayor — “My popular rating in New York City has always been higher than his,” he wrote — and denigrated de Blasio as being “viewed as one of the worst mayors in modern history,” who suffers from “obvious ego driven narcissism.” “De Blasio’s standing is somewhere between negative and irrelevant,” Cuomo wrote in the early July draft, before comparing him, unfavorably, to President Donald Trump. “He is just annoying and counterproductive. Trump is a serious threat.” Cuomo’s self-assessment, however, was often less critical. “I have experience and a skill set that qualifies me as a good governor,” Cuomo wrote in his draft. “I have accomplished by any objective standard more than any governor in modern history. But I am not a superhero.” Bill Neidhardt, the spokesperson for de Blasio, said that “Andrew Cuomo writing about ego-driven narcissism sounds like the pot calling the kettle black.” “It’s more of the same from a bully facing impeachment after covering up deaths at nursing homes and numerous credible accusations of sexual assault,” Neidhardt said. The disclosure that Cuomo apparently used staff to assist with his book comes after revelations that his administration gave members of the governor’s family and other influential people special access to government-run coronavirus testing last March when such tests were difficult for most residents to obtain. The list of those receiving preferred access included the governor’s mother, Matilda Cuomo; his younger brother, Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor; and at least one of his sisters. On March 25, The Times also reported that a pharmaceutical executive with long-standing ties to the state was able to secure testing in March for his family. Cuomo’s book has sold around 48,000 hardcover copies, according to NPD BookScan, but has seen its sales staggered by scandals surrounding his administration. In early March, Crown said that it would stop promoting “American Crisis,” because of a federal investigation into the withholding of data. The imprint also canceled plans for a paperback edition. Cuomo’s draft of “American Crisis” contained some nuggets of self-reflection, including a take on his televised briefings last year, which led to him being one of the most popular political figures in the nation for a time. “People are smart,” the governor wrote. “And after a while if they can watch you long enough, they can figure out who you are.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Dems aim for July vote as Congress digs in on infrastructure

    Even before President Joe Biden unveiled his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, congressional committees were laying the groundwork for a major public works investment with the goal of passage over the summer. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi cited July 4 as the date she would like to have an infrastructure bill approved, but that deadline could slip to later in the month, she told Democratic lawmakers in a conference call earlier this week, a senior Democratic aide said Wednesday. Biden wants $25 billion put into improving the nation’s airports, $115 billion for bridges and roads in the most critical need of repair and $17 billion for ports and waterways, for example.

  • 2 Capitol police officers who were on duty during the January 6 siege sued Trump for inciting riot

    The lawsuit from the two Capitol police officers followed lawsuits from two Democratic lawmakers in connection to the Capitol siege.

  • Blinken reaffirms Trump-era ruling on Hong Kong autonomy

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday reaffirmed a determination made last year by the Trump administration that Hong Kong is no longer autonomous and remains undeserving of special treatment by the United States. In a notice sent to Congress, Blinken said China had continued to “dismantle” Hong Kong’s autonomy since his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, first made the determination in May 2020. As a result, Blinken said, the former British colony does not warrant U.S. trade and financial perks it had enjoyed since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 with a pledge from Beijing that it would enjoy significant autonomy for 50 years.

  • BBC China reporter relocates from Beijing, citing threats after Xinjiang exposé

    The BBC's Beijing correspondent John Sudworth has left the city and relocated to Taiwan after nine years, citing threats, surveillance and intimidation of his team in the wake of their reporting on Uyghur forced labor in Xinjiang.The big picture: The number of foreign correspondents reporting from China has dwindled over the past several years as tensions have ratcheted up between Beijing and the West. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Chinese government revoked press credentials last March for a number of U.S. journalists working for the New York Times, Washington Post and Wall Street Journal, retaliating for state media restrictions by the Trump administration.In September, the last two Australian journalists in China were forced to leave after a five-day diplomatic standoff.What they're saying: "Abuse of Sudworth and his colleagues at the BBC form part of a larger pattern of harassment and intimidation that obstructs the work of foreign correspondents in China and exposes their Chinese news assistants to growing pressure," the Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said in a statement."John's reporting has exposed truths the Chinese authorities did not want the world to know," the BBC added.The Chinese state-run Global Times accused Sudworth of "biased reporting" and said his coverage of the COVID pandemic and repression in Xinjiang was "full of smears."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Hollywood luminaries sign letter supporting trans women on Trans Day of Visibility

    America Ferrera, Mj Rodriguez, Brie Larson, Gloria Steinem, Laverne Cox and many more are denouncing "ongoing anti-transgender rhetoric."

  • George Floyd: What witnesses have said in the Chauvin trial

    Witnesses in Minneapolis have given emotional testimony about being at the scene of Mr Floyd's arrest.

  • This is why it's so hard to get Tokyo Olympic ticket refunds

    An estimated 600,000 Tokyo Olympics ticket holders outside of Japan are fighting to get elusive refunds after they were banned from attending the Games.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Meet the designer behind the Trump "Buddha" statue

    Meet the man behind the Trump “Buddha” statueLocation: Xiamen, China(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) DESIGNER, HONG JINSHI, SAYING:"I believe it was in September and October last year when Trump was still campaigning and causing torment. It was particularly interesting to me because our tradition is that a person who is so old and successful and has been the president of the United States should start to enjoy his old age and be more relaxed. But he was still tormented and fretting over various desires and uncertainties. So there was an extreme contrast with the image I wanted to express and make for him. I thought this contrast was very interesting. That's why I did this. My idea with this was very simple. I thought it would be amusing and fun."The Trump statues are available in two sizesand cost $150 and $3000 apieceThe sculptures have also gained international attention(SOUNDBITE) (Mandarin) DESIGNER, HONG JINSHI, SAYING:"I am very curious how he would react (to this statue). But I heard a friend say that based on Trump's character, if it is something that makes him famous then he'll like it, not to mention that this is something quite positive. // In Trump's current state, to be honest, he is really well suited to do some meditation in this way, to sit in meditation or as Buddhists say - internal observation, which is very suitable for his current state."

  • Ingraham: CDC, NIH 'woefully wrong or pathetically late' with COVID guidance

    'The Ingraham Angle' host blasts health officials for causing 'needless deaths' and fueling 'social unrest' during pandemic