Mitch McConnell to step down as Republican leader in US Senate

Mitch McConnell at the Capitol in Washington DC on 31 January. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Mitch McConnell of Kentucky will step down as Republican leader in the US Senate in November.

The 82-year-old, the longest-serving Senate leader in history and the subject of fierce speculation about his health after recent scares in public, announced the move in a speech on the Senate floor.

Aides said the decision to step aside was not related to McConnell’s health.

“One of life’s most under-appreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” McConnell said. “So I stand before you today … to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”

McConnell is concurrently the subject of reporting and speculation about when he will endorse Donald Trump for president.

The two men have been at odds since 6 January 2021, when Trump incited supporters to attack Congress in an attempt to stop certification of his defeat by Joe Biden.

McConnell voted to acquit Trump in his resulting impeachment trial but excoriated him nonetheless.

Withstanding 91 criminal charges, assorted civil defeats and attempts to remove him from the ballot for inciting an insurrection, Trump now stands on the brink of securing the Republican presidential nomination.

All bar one of McConnell’s leadership team have now endorsed Trump.

McConnell entered the Senate in 1985. He was first elected to lead Republicans in the chamber in 2006. He was majority leader from 2015 to 2021, a momentous term in which he not only coped with the chaos of the Trump administration, but secured three new supreme court justices, tilting the court decisively to the political right.