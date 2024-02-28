Mitch McConnell stepping down as GOP Senate leader

The News

Sen. Mitch McConnell will step down from his post as the U.S. Senate’s Republican leader in November, he announced Wednesday. He did not give a specific reason for stepping down, and said he will continue in his role until a new leader is elected in November and takes the helm in January.

McConnell, 82, said he still plans to serve out his term in the Senate, which ends in January 2027, “albeit from a different seat in the chamber.”

“I’m no longer the young man sitting in the back hoping colleagues would remember my name,” he said from the Senate floor. “It’s time for the next generation of leadership.”

The powerful Kentucky senator, the longest-serving party leader in Senate history, has led the Senate GOP since 2007. He’s positioned himself as one of the most influential lawmakers in Washington, in party by reshaping the Supreme Court by shepherding three conservative justices — Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett — to the bench.

He resisted calls to step down last year after suffering serious health concerns in recent years, sustaining a concussion and fracturing a rib after a fall last March, and raising alarm after briefly freezing twice during public speeches last summer.

“I love the Senate, it’s been my life,” McConnell said Wednesday. “There may be more distinguished members of this body throughout our history, but I doubt there are any with more admiration for the Senate.”

He said that it’s not yet time to reminisce: “I still have enough gas in the tank to thoroughly disappoint my critics, and I intend to do so with all the enthusiasm with which they have become accustomed.”