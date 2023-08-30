Mitch McConnell Suddenly Freezes Again While Talking to Reporters

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had another worrisome freeze-up during a news conference on Wednesday, going silent for more than 30 seconds after a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce speech in Covington, Kentucky.

It was eerily similar to an episode last month in which McConnell had to be whisked away by Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) after suddenly freezing at the podium during another press conference with reporters at the U.S. Capitol.

BREAKING NEWS: Sen. Mitch McConnell appearing to have another scary episode in the media gaggle in Covington today. Aides had to step in to help him out and repeat questions. He was eventually lead away. We'll have the full video on @WLWT pic.twitter.com/q9ex5MHxLV — Hannah Thomas (@HannahPThomas) August 30, 2023

On Wednesday, McConnell suddenly paused as he was answering a question about running for re-election in 2026. An aide came to his side and asked if he had heard the question but the 81-year-old didn’t respond.

“I’m sorry y’all, we’re going to need a minute,” the aide said.

After half a minute of uncomfortable silence, McConnell eked out a word. “Okay,” he muttered.

McConnell fielded two more questions from reporters—one about Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, and another about former President Donald Trump’s indictment. Both questions had to be repeated to McConnell by his aide, who ended the press conference after the Trump question.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.