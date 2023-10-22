Mitch McConnell Supports Biden's $106 Billion Request For Israel-Ukraine Aid

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Sunday offered his strong support of President Joe Biden ’s proposal to bundle $106 billion in aid for both Israel and Ukraine.

When asked about Republicans who resist the joint aid during an interview with CBS’ “ Face the Nation ,” McConnell said he viewed Ukraine and Israel as “interconnected.”

“I know there are some Republicans in the Senate, and maybe more in the House, saying Ukraine is somehow different. I view it as all interconnected,” he said.

“If you look at the Ukraine assistance, let’s talk about where the money is really going. A significant portion of it’s being spent in the United States in 38 different states, replacing the weapons that we sent to Ukraine with more modern weapons,” McConnell continued. “So we’re rebuilding our industrial base.”

On Friday, Biden sent to Congress a request for $106 billion to provide assistance to Ukraine and Israel in their respective wars. The aid additionally aims to help victims in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, offer more security for Indo-Pacific countries dealing with China’s influence, and bolster security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

In a prime-time Oval Office address on Thursday, Biden said the budget request was “urgent” and would “fund America’s national security needs.”

“History has taught us that when terrorists don’t pay a price for their terror, when dictators don’t pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos and death, and more destruction. They keep going, and the cost and the threats to America and the world keep rising,” the president said.

On Sunday’s “Face the Nation,” McConnell said that, while he doesn’t align with Biden’s domestic policies, he is in agreement with the president’s perspectives on foreign policy.

“We’re generally in the same place,” the Republican leader said of Biden.

McConnell also noted that Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russia were beneficial for the U.S. since Ukraine is going after Russia’s army.

“The Ukrainians are destroying the army of one of our biggest rivals. I have a hard time finding anything wrong with that. I think it’s wonderful that they’re defending themselves,” McConnell noted.

CBS’ Margaret Brennan also asked McConnell whether he had any health issues to disclose to the public after several health scares this year, including being hospitalized for a concussion and appearing to freeze at several press conferences.

“I’m in good shape, completely recovered and back on the job,” McConnell told Brennan, before asking her to discuss more policy and not his health.

