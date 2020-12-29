Mitch McConnell's best hope for GOP wins in the Georgia runoff elections is the Senate passing the $2,000 stimulus checks

Azmi Haroun
McConnell Shutdown
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the Capitol on December 11. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images

  • The House of Representatives voted on Monday to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600.

  • This vote, President Donald Trump's continued call for larger checks, and the Senate runoff elections in Georgia next week put Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in a bind.

  • GOP wins in Georgia may depend on whether the $2,000 stimulus checks make it through the Senate.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

The House of Representatives voted on Monday to increase stimulus checks to $2,000 from $600. The measure now goes to the Senate, where its fate is largely in Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's hands.

If McConnell isn't able to rally the GOP around supporting these new stimulus payments, it could cost Republicans the runoff elections in Georgia on January 5, the results of which will determine control of the Senate.

McConnell was initially opposed to a second round of stimulus checks.

House Democrats in May passed the $3 trillion HEROES Act, which called for a second round of $1,200 checks. But McConnell declined to bring up that bill in the Senate, opting to try to pass a "skinny" stimulus package that did not include direct payments.

Negotiations before the November election stalled. More than a month after the election, the House and the Senate passed a $900 billion COVID-19 relief package that included $600 direct payments.

McConnell has tied the relief package to the Georgia races in the past.

Two weeks ago, The New York Times reported that, in private calls, McConnell described Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue - the GOP's candidates in the Georgia runoff elections - as "getting hammered" over an initial lack of GOP support for additional stimulus checks.

McConnell later agreed to include $600 checks in the $900 billion relief package, reportedly in recognition of the political cost to the two Republican senators.

But then President Donald Trump bashed the bipartisan package that Congress sent his way last week, saying the $600 checks were "too small" and demanding they be increased to $2,000.

Though Trump ultimately signed the package, he has continued to call for $2,000 direct payments, which the House passed on Monday.

As Georgia's critical runoff elections loom, Trump's sudden demand has left McConnell in a no-win position.

If he embraces a larger direct payment, he risks splitting the party and contradicting the hard-line strategy of citing concerns about the federal budget deficit.

McConnell was largely absent from the stimulus-package negotiations before the election, as he was focused on confirming Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. He left them to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

After the election, some Republicans voiced concerns about the deficit, which threatened to scuttle another relief package. The Times reported last week that McConnell "initially resisted another stimulus package, saying that Congress should pause and consider the deficit before providing more relief."

If McConnell kills the measure with larger direct payments by not allowing it to be considered, or if he brings it to a vote and it fails, Georgia's Democrats are likely to spend their final days campaigning on the fact that Senate Republicans blocked larger stimulus checks.

The measure would need 60 votes to pass in the Senate, meaning all Democrats and the two independent senators who caucus with them would need 12 Republicans to vote with them.

Some high-profile GOP senators, such as Sen. Marco Rubio, have urged their fellow Republicans to support sending $2,000 checks to Americans making under $75,000.

"I agree with the President that millions of working class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic," Rubio said in a statement before Monday's House vote.

Perdue and Loeffler waffled before eventually supporting the $600 stimulus checks.

After Trump slammed the $900 billion package and called for larger direct payments, Loeffler said she could support an increase "if it repurposes wasteful spending." Perdue has avoided answering questions about $2,000 checks.

Their Democratic opponents, the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, immediately backed increasing the checks to $2,000.

McConnell's best bet to keep the Senate may be to get the votes and get on board with the House.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • More than 27% of Georgia's registered voters have already cast ballots in the Senate runoffs

    With four days’ worth of early voting remaining, plus Election Day turnout, it seems all but certain that Georgia will surpass historical norms for a runoff election. 

  • Virginia deputy fired over 'disturbing' posts on social media site Parler

    The Prince William County sheriff’s office announced the firing on Saturday after conducting an internal investigation.

  • Romanian president donates 200,000 Pfizer vaccine doses to Moldova

    President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday said Romania would donate 200,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Moldova, offered as a gesture of solidarity following the election of the pro-Western President Maia Sandu. A former World Bank economist, Sandu defeated the pro-Moscow incumbent Igor Dodon in last month's presidential election, promising to fight endemic corruption and putting Moldova's relations with the European Union back on track.

  • Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam

    Some 1,000 girls from religious minorities in Pakistan are forced to convert to Islam each year, according to reporting by the AP.

  • Congress signals it will mostly ignore Trump's post-signing demands on $2.3 trillion spending package

    President Trump abruptly reversed course Sunday night and signed a $2.3 trillion package to provide economic relief during the COVID-19 pandemic and fund the federal government though September. Republican lawmakers had spent the weekend publicly and privately urging Trump to reconsider his implicit veto threat, issued after the legislation had passed Congress early last week.Specifically, Trump called for the $600 COVID-19 payments suggested by his negotiator, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, to be increased to $2,000, and for cuts in foreign aid from the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill. Trump "wants to be remembered for advocating for big checks, but the danger is he'll be remembered for chaos and misery and erratic behavior if he allows this to expire," Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said on Fox News Sunday.Trump, spending the holidays at his resort and golf club in southern Florida, did not entirely give up on his demands. "In a statement he issued after signing the law, Trump released a long list of false claims and grievances," The Washington Post reports. "He said he would be sending a 'redlined' version of the bill back to Congress 'insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.'"Trump also said Congress agreed to vote on upping the stimulus checks to $2,000 — something the House already planned to do Monday and the Senate is unlikely to consider — and start work soon on ending legal protection for tech companies and examine his claims of voter fraud. One person who interacted with Trump in Palm Beach in recent days told the Post that the president had discussed neither the unemployment benefits he allowed to lapse or the looming government shutdown, but instead "has been far more focused on his failed effort to reverse the election result, lashing out at Republicans in Congress and members of his own administration for not joining him in the fight.""The current Congress ends in six days," Politico notes, and Trump leaves office in three weeks. House Democrats and Senate Republicans immediately suggested or stated that Congress will ignore Trump's demands.Trump said he will hold up the foreign aid funds, passed at levels he had already approved in his budget and in many instances requested, using the Impoundment Control Act of 1974, The Wall Street Journal reports. But he can only freeze the funds for 45 days, at which point President-elect Joe Biden will be in the White House.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

  • Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive

    In the days before he detonated a bomb in downtown Nashville on Christmas, Anthony Quinn Warner changed his life in ways that suggest he never intended to survive the blast that killed him and wounded three other people. Warner, 63, gave away his car, telling the recipient that he had cancer. A month before the bombing, he signed a document that transferred his longtime home in a Nashville suburb to a California woman for nothing in return.

  • Army Suspends Former 1st Special Forces Group CO after Arrest on Domestic Violence Charges

    Army Col. Owen G. Ray is being held in the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Jail's website.

  • Video shows woman falsely accusing Black teen of stealing phone she left in Uber

    A woman falsely accused the 14-year-old son of jazz musician Keyon Harrold, who is Black, of stealing her iPhone in a NYC hotel.

  • 'People are looking for their loved ones': Croatia rocked by powerful 6.4 earthquake

    A powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked the western Balkans and collapsed buildings in central Croatia on Tuesday, leaving rescue teams combing through the rubble in the hard-hit town of Petrinja, about 30 miles south of the capital Zagreb. The tremor struck at a depth of 10 kilometres at around 1130 GMT near Petrinja, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS). The number of injured is not yet known. In Zagreb, panicked residents raced onto the streets. Pulitzer-prize winning New York writer Tim Page told the Telegraph: “We felt it good and hard here.” “I taught at USC in California for a number of years, so am quite accustomed to earthquakes, but this is the first time I have actually ever hidden myself under something.” In hard-hit Petrinja, which is home to around 20,000 people, images from the Croatian Red Cross showed collapsed buildings and streets strewn with rubble as residents desperately dug for survivors with their bare hands. "We are pulling people from cars, we don't know if there are dead or injured," the mayor of Petrinja Darinko Dumbovic told regional broadcaster N1. "There is general panic, people are looking for their loved ones."

  • Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs

    Democrats still have a chance to retake the Senate -- but the body's leadership has reportedly all but given up.Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are challenging Georgia GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler in races that will determine the outlook of the Senate. But as Ossoff and Warnock scramble to match Republicans' fundraising efforts, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has stopped meeting with donors altogether, a source tells NBC News.Over the past two months, Ossoff and Warnock have each brought in more than $100 million, largely via grassroots donations. Their fundraising totals beat out the Republicans' efforts during the same periods, but outside Republican groups are winning in terms of big-dollar TV ad spending, NBC News reports. This leaves the GOP with plenty of resources to engage in direct voter contact and encourage new or unlikely voters to turn out on their behalf on Jan. 5 -- something Warnock and Ossoff's campaign managers called "essential" in a campaign memo obtained by NBC News. "To win this election in 8 days, we need to continue our historic efforts to turn out every single voter -- but we won't be able to do that if our fundraising revenue continues to fall," the managers wrote.Outside Democratic donors did spend big during the 2020 election cycle in an effort to overturn the Republicans' Senate majority. But after Democrats failed to decisively do so, Schumer has reportedly stopped asking for more support. Despite the fact that President-elect Joe Biden flipped the state for the first time in decades, Schumer is "pessimistic" about Ossoff and Warnock's chances and is no longer meeting with donors to avoid ruining relationships for years to come, the source tells NBC News. But as Ossoff and Warnock's campaigns see it, donations focused on boosting turnout have never been more important. Read more at NBC News. Update 2:30 p.m. ET: A spokesperson for Schumer said NBC News' reporting is "absolutely not true." The representative, Justin Goodman, added that "Schumer has diligently made calls and fundraised for both Georgia candidates and is optimistic about their chances in January."More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks 2021 might just be incredible

  • 15 of the Most Popular Products Purchased by Clever Readers in 2020

    Unsurprisingly, you invested in sleeping, cleaning, and organizingOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Rubio Calls on Congress to Pass $2,000 Stimulus Checks

    Senator Marco Rubio called on Congress Tuesday to "quickly pass legislation" to increase stimulus checks to $2000 for Americans struggling economically due to the pandemic.“I agree with the President that millions of working class families are in dire need of additional relief, which is why I support $2,000 in direct payments to Americans struggling due to the pandemic,” Rubio said in a statement.The Florida Republican added that he still shares other Senate Republicans' concerns about the long-term effects of more spending but said "working families have been hurt badly by the pandemic" and need relief.Earlier this month, Republican Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin blocked another GOP senator Josh Hawley's stand-alone bill that provided smaller stimulus checks of $1200, arguing that relief in the form of direct payments is not targeted precisely enough and will further balloon the national debt.Senator Bernie Sanders, who worked with Hawley on his bill, also expressed support for the proposal, saying Monday that he plans to delay the Senate's veto override vote on the defense spending bill until his colleagues vote on $2000 stimulus checks.Rubio placed blame for relief delays squarely on Democrats, saying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who for months demanded that the next relief bill cost no less than $2 trillion, has now "finally stopped holding working families hostage."“For months, Republicans tried to pass additional relief for workers, families, and small businesses — only to be rejected by Democrats at every turn," Rubio said.Before signing the $900 billion coronavirus relief bill on Sunday, President Trump called the package "a disgrace" for including only a "measly $600" in individual direct payments to Americans and called on Congress to increase the payments to $2000.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has not said how he plans to handle the bipartisan calls to increase the stimulus checks.

  • Russia gives Kremlin critic Navalny an ultimatum: Return immediately or face jail

    Russia's prison service on Monday gave Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny a last minute ultimatum: Fly back from Germany at once and report at a Moscow office early on Tuesday morning, or be jailed if you return after that deadline. Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's leading critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations say was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

  • Breonna Taylor sculpture smashed by vandals in California

    ‘It felt like I was personally attacked and also they attacked Breonna Taylor and the BLM movement’, says artist Leo Carson

  • Republicans sue Mike Pence in 'desperate' last-ditch effort to overturn election

    Several Republicans, including Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas), have resorted to suing Vice President Mike Pence as part of a "desperate" last-ditch effort to overturn the results of November's presidential election, The Hill reports. The goal of the lawsuit is to get a federal judge to rule that Pence has the exclusive authority to choose electors when he oversees the Electoral College vote certification on Jan. 6.> ⚖️NEW: VP Pence has been sued by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tex.), Kelli Ward and other GOP mbrs in a far-fetched bid to overturn Biden's win> > Plaintiffs ask Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump-appt'd fed judge in Texas, to find that Pence is authorized to pick pro-Trump electors on Jan. 6 pic.twitter.com/BumNwLm5ss> > — John Kruzel (@johnkruzel) December 28, 2020Despite President-elect Joe Biden's victory in battleground states like Arizona and Georgia, Republican electors held their own votes earlier this month in a move to disrupt the official process as Trump and his allies continue to make unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud. The lawsuit urges Pence to recognize the Republican electoral votes rather than the actual Democratic votes.The chances of this lawsuit being successful appear to be negligible. University of California, Irvine, law professor Rick Hasen said flatly "this won't work," while Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis called it "insane." And even if the the plaintiffs do win, Pence — who has not recognized Biden's win, but has generally been quiet about election conspiracy theories — would still have to actually go through with picking pro-Trump electors, a task likely easier said than done. Read the full complaint here.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks

  • Plans for Army's Stryker-Mounted Laser Shoot-Off Enter Final Stages

    Teams from Northrop Grumman and Raytheon will take their Stryker vehicle prototype to Fort Sill, Oklahoma this spring.

  • Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul sentenced to five and a half years in prison

    A prominent Saudi Arabian activist who campaigned for the right to drive was sentenced to nearly six years in jail today, despite international criticism of her trial and claims she had been tortured. Loujain al-Hathloul, 31, was arrested with a dozen other women’s rights campaigners in 2018, even as the Gulf kingdom lifted the ban on women driving and pledged to relax patriarchal male guardianship laws. A judge in a Saudi terrorism court in Riyadh on Monday sentenced her to five years and eight months on charges related to her activism, including seeking to change the Saudi political system conspiring with foreign governments and harming national security. The judge insisted that she had confessed to the allegations and rejected Ms Hathloul’s claims that she was tortured with water-boarding, electric shocks and had been threatened with rape after her arrest. She spent eight months in solitary confinement last year and in October went on hunger strike in protest at her treatment. However, the court suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence, which Ms Hathloul’s sister Lina said could see her released early next year, due to time already spent behind bars.

  • Trump news - live: Cohen says pardoned allies may be forced to testify as president says he is not ‘pathetic’

    Live updates from the White House and beyond

  • Philippines expands travel ban to limit spread of coronavirus variant

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippines will ban travellers from 19 countries and territories until mid-January as a measure to keep out a new variant of the coronavirus, its transport ministry said on Tuesday. The regulation will be in effect from midnight of Dec. 29 to Jan. 15 and covers Filipinos and foreigners arriving from the "flagged countries", the transport ministry told reporters in a group text message. The Philippines previously imposed and later extended a flight ban from Britain until mid-January as the more contagious variant of the COVID-19 virus was first detected in England.

  • Neighbor says Nashville bomber told him he was going to be 'so famous'

    The FBI is still trying to determine a motive behind the Christmas Day explosion in downtown Nashville that injured at least eight people and damaged 40 buildings.Police have identified Anthony Quinn Warner, 63, as the bomber, and say he died Friday morning when the RV he was in exploded. FBI agent Doug Korneski told CNN on Monday investigators are interviewing people who knew Warner in an attempt to find a motive, and so far, there is no indication that anyone else was involved in the bombing.Warner lived in Antioch, Tennessee, and neighbor Rick Laude told CNN on Monday that four days before Christmas, he asked Warner, "Is Santa going to bring you something good for Christmas?" Laude said Warner responded, "Yes, I'm going to be more famous. I'm going to be so famous Nashville will never forget me."Laude did not suspect that Warner was going to achieve fame due to an act of terrorism, and stressed to CNN that no one in the neighborhood would "claim to be a friend of his. He was just a legitimate recluse." Other neighbors agreed, with one telling CNN Warner was "kind of a hermit," and they usually only waved at each other over their shared fence.More stories from theweek.com Trump has learned nothing Schumer reportedly abandons fundraising efforts in Georgia's Senate runoffs Republican senators reportedly start wavering on $2,000 stimulus checks